पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Indira Gandhi's Death Anniversary: Congressmen Garlanded Indira Statue, Digvijay Also Joined

गद्दार पर पलटवार:दिग्विजय सिंह बोले- मोटी चमड़ी है..मुझे गालियां से फर्क नहीं पड़ता, गद्दार वो हैं जो 35 करोड़ में बिके, विजयवर्गीय मुझे न सिखाएं सनातन धर्म

इंदौर6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दिग्विजय सिंह ने कहा - 10 नवंबर को कांग्रेस की जीत के साथ मप्र की जनता दीवाली मनाएगी।
  • स्व. इंदिरा गांधी की पुण्यतिथि पर कांग्रेसियों ने इंदिरा प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण किया
  • दिग्वियज बोले - कमलनाथ को लेकर आयोग ने जो आदेश दिया है वह निराधार है

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री स्व. इंदिरा गांधी की पुण्यतिथि पर शनिवार को दिग्गज नेताओं ने इंदिरा प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण कर उनके बताए मार्ग पर चलने की शपथ ली। इस मौके पर राज्यसभा सांसद दिग्विजय सिंह, विवेक तन्खा और मध्य प्रदेश कांग्रेस के सह प्रभारी संजय कपूर भी मौजूद रहे। विपक्षी नेताओं द्वारा लगातार हो रहे हमले पर दिग्विजय सिंह ने पलटवार किया। उन पर हो रहे जुबानी हमले को लेकर कहा कि मेरी चमड़ी मोटी है, मुझे फर्क नहीं पड़ता है। जो मुझे गद्दार कह रहे, असल में गद्दार तो वे हैं, जो 35 करोड़ में बिक गए। वहीं, विजयवर्गीय को कहा कि मुझे उसने सनातन धर्म सीखने की जरूरत नहीं है।

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ को कांग्रेस की स्टार प्रचारक सूची से हटाने के चुनाव आयोग के आदेश को लेकर कहा - यह चाैंकाने वाला आदेश हुआ है। 21 अक्टूबर काे डबरा में कमलनाथ के दिए बयान पर आयोग ने जवाब मांगा था। उन्हाेंने जवाब भी दे दिया था। 26 अक्टूबर काे आयाेग ने उन्हें एक निर्देश दिया कि आप अपनी भाषा को संयमित रखें। कल के निर्णय में कमलनाथ के 13 अक्टूबर के भाषण का जिक्र करके उन्हें स्टार प्रचारक की सूची से ही बाहर कर दिया।

सभी कांग्रेसियों ने स्व. गांधी के बताए मार्ग पर चलने की शपथ ली।
सभी कांग्रेसियों ने स्व. गांधी के बताए मार्ग पर चलने की शपथ ली।

सिंह ने कहा कि स्टार प्रचारक की सूची का अधिकार राजनीतिक दलों का है, आयोग काे नहीं। इसलिए आयोग ने अपनी ही गाइडलाइन का उल्लंघन किया है। कमलनाथ ने जो कहा उससे ज्यादा गंभीर और उससे ज्यादा भद्दी बातें कमलनाथ के खिलाफ शिवराज सिंह चौहान, सिंधिया, कैलाश विजयवर्गीय और वीडी शर्मा ने कहीं। उन पर कार्रवाई क्यों नहीं की गई। यह दोहरा मापदंड उचित नहीं है। कमलनाथ को लेकर जो आदेश दिया है यह निराधार है, जिसे सुप्रीम कोर्ट में हमने चैलेंज किया है।

गद्दार वे जो 35 करोड़ रुपए में बिक गए
सिंह ने कहा कि जनता चुनाव लड़ रही है, कितने कांग्रेसियों को बंद करोगे, बंद कर दो। 10 नवंबर काे परिणाम आने के बाद पूरा प्रदेश दीवाली मनाएगा। खुद को गद्दार बताने के सवाल पर कहा कि मैंने यदि कोई गद्दारी की है तो मुझे स्वीकार है। लेकिन वे जीते पंजे पर अब लड़ रहे हैं फूल पर तो ये गद्दारी उन्होंने की या मैंने की। 35-35 करोड़ रुपए किसने लिए हैं। गद्दारी उन्होंने की जो 35 करोड़ में बिक गए हैं। भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव कैलाश विजयवर्गीय द्वारा राम मंदिर में आने का पीले चावल वाले बयान पर कहा कि मुझे उसने सनातन धर्म नहीं सीखना है। मैं शंकराचार्य स्वरूपानंद सरस्वती का दीक्षित शिष्य हूं। कैलाश विजयवर्गीय को कलाकार बताते हुए दिग्विजय सिंह ने कहा कि वे अपने सनातन धर्म की शिक्षा अपने पास ही रखें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंप्रधानमंत्री बोले- पुलवामा हमले में वीर बेटों के जाने से देश दुखी था, तब कुछ लोग दुख में शामिल नहीं थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी अनुभवी तथा धार्मिक प्रवृत्ति के व्यक्ति से मुलाकात आपकी विचारधारा में भी सकारात्मक परिवर्तन लाएगी। तथा जीवन से जुड़े प्रत्येक कार्य को करने का बेहतरीन नजरिया प्राप्त होगा। आर्थिक स्थिति म...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें