इंदौर:टक्कर लगने पर ऑटो चालक मांग रहा था माफी, भीड़ में आए बदमाशों ने पीटा और जेब से पैसे खींच लिए

इंदौर37 मिनट पहले
मल्हारगंज पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर मामले को जांच में लिया है।
  • मल्हारगंज थाना क्षेत्र का मामला, पीड़ित के अनुसार घटना गोपाल निवास चौराहे पर हुई

बाइक सवार को टक्कर लगने पर एक रिक्शा चालक माफी मांगने लगा। तभी भीड़ का हिस्सा बनकर आए बदमाशों ने उसे पीटा। फिर जेब से पैसे खींच लिए। वहीं, एक अन्य घटना में रिक्शा चालक औऱ उसके परिवार को बाइक सवार दंपती ने पीट दिया।

मल्हारगंज पुलिस ने 42 साल की मोती तबेला निवासी मोहम्मद फारूख पिता वली मोहम्मद की शिकायत पर अज्ञात के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। फारुख ने पुलिस को बताया कि घटना दोपहर में गोपाल निवास चौराहे पर हुई। वह अपने रिक्शा से बड़ा गणपति से राजवाड़ा जा रहा था। तभी ऑटो गोपाल निवास चौराहा के पास किसी अंजान व्यक्ति टक्करा गया। इस पर फारुख ऑटो से उतरकर उस व्यक्ति से माफी मांग रहा था। तभी पास में खड़े पांच अंजान व्यक्ति आए। फारुख के साथी विवाद किया और मारपीट की। इसी दौरान किसी ने फारुख की जेब से पैसे निकाल लिए। शंका है कि बदमाशों ने ही अपने व्यक्ति को टक्कर लगने के लिए खड़ा किया था।

उधर, मल्हारगंज पुलिस ने विनोद पिता रमेश मंचारे निवासी बारा भाई की शिकायत पर बाइक सवार दीपक जोशी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। विनोद ने पुलिस को बताया कि घटना परमानंद अस्पताल के पास ममता डेयरी की है। विनोद अपने ऑटो रिक्शा मैं अपने परिवार वालों को बैठाकर राजनगर से अपने घर बारा भाई जा रहा था। तभी पीछे से बिना नंबर की बाइक का चालक दीपक जोशी अपनी पत्नी को बैठाकर आया। उसने विनोद की ऑटो को ओवरटेक कर रुकवाया। फिर धमकाकर बोला ऑटो देखकर क्यों नहीं चलाता। फिर विनोद को पीटा। इसमें बचाव करने के लिए ऑटो में बैठी विनोद की बहन भारती, सलोनी और बबीता आई, तो उनके साथ भी मारपीट की। दीपक की पत्नी ने भी हमला किया। फिर वे दोनों भाग निकले।

