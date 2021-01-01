पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Indore Betul National Highway Road Accident; Driver Cleaner Injured As Truck Fell Down Into 30 Feet

देवास में हाईवे पर हादसा:रेत लेकर इंदौर आ रहा ट्रक कालीसिंध नदी के ब्रिज से नीचे गिरा, ट्रक में आग लगने से ड्राइवर-क्लीनर झुलसे

इंदौर2 मिनट पहले
हादसे के दौरान वहां से गुजर रहे लोगों ने तत्काल ड्राइवर और क्लीनर को ट्रक से बाहर निकाला। - Dainik Bhaskar
हादसे के दौरान वहां से गुजर रहे लोगों ने तत्काल ड्राइवर और क्लीनर को ट्रक से बाहर निकाला।

इंदौर-बैतूल नेशनल हाईवे पर मोखा पिपलिया के समीप शुक्रवार देर रात एक ट्रक हादसे का शिकार हो गया। बिना रेलिंग की पुलिया पार करते समय ट्रक का संतुलन बिगड़ा और वह करीब 30 फीट नीचे जा गिरा। ट्रक के पत्थरों से टकराते ही उसमें अचानक आग लग गई और ट्रक सवार ड्राइवर और क्लीनर इसकी चपेट में आ गए। दोनों के हाथ और पैर जल गए। लोगों की सूचना के बाद पुलिस ने दोनों को देवास अस्पताल पहुंचाया।

मिली जानकारी अनुसार हादसा देवास जिले के चापड़ा के पास नेशनल हाईवे पर बने कालीसिंध नदी के पुल को पार करते समय हुआ। रात करीब 12 बजे नेमावर की ओर से रेत भरकर ट्रक इंदौर की ओर जा रहा था। ब्रिज पर ट्रक का संतुलन बिगड़ गया और वह पुलिया के नीचे गिर गया। यहां से गुजर रहे लोग हादसा देख मदद को आगे आए और ड्राइवर व हेल्पर को तत्काल ऊपर निकाला। आग की चपेट में आने से दोनों के हाथ पैर हलके जल चुके थे। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही रात में चापड़ा चौकी प्रभारी जेपी अनुरागी एंबुलेंस लेकर पहुंचे और घायलों को बागली स्वास्थ्य केंद्र भिजवाया। यहां से दोनों को देवास अस्पताल रैफर कर दिया गया।

लाेगों ने बताया कि अंग्रेजाें के जमाने की बनी हुई रेलिंग विहीन पुलिया पर आए दिन दुर्घटनाएं होती रहती हैं। 10 दिन पहले भी इसी पुलिया से एक लोडिंग वाहन नीचे गिर गया था। इस पुलिया पर पिछले 4 वर्षों में 20 से अधिक छोटे बड़े वाहन नदी में गिर चुके हैं। 3 साल पहले एक यात्री बस भी नदी में गिर चुकी है।

