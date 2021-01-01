पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अब आई बेसहाराओं की याद:सासंद बोले - इंदौर भिक्षुक पुनर्वसन योजना वाले 10 शहरों में शामिल, 8.5 करोड़रुपए स्वीकृत, निगम को मिले 1.5 करोड़, काम में लाएंगे तेजी

इंदौर4 मिनट पहले
सांसद लालवानी ने कांग्रेस द्वारा की जा रही बयानबाजी को लेकर कहा- वे पहले कमलनाथ जी से बात करें। - Dainik Bhaskar
सांसद लालवानी ने कांग्रेस द्वारा की जा रही बयानबाजी को लेकर कहा- वे पहले कमलनाथ जी से बात करें।

बुजुर्गों के साथ हुए बर्ताव के बाद सांसद शंकर लालवानी एक्शन मोड में हैं। सांसद ने कहा - इंदौर भिक्षुक पुनर्वसन योजना वाले 10 शहरों में शामिल है। इसके लिए 8.5 करोड़ रुपए स्वीकृत भी हो चुके हैं। पहली किश्त के रूप में डेढ़ करोड़ रुपए निगम को मिल चुके हैं। सांसद ने कलेक्टर और कमिश्नर से बात कर संवेदनशीलता से योजना तत्काल लागू करने के लिए कहा है। वहीं, इसे लेकर आ रही प्रतिक्रिया पर कहा कि बयाबाजी के बजाय जमीन पर ठोस काम हो। भिक्षुकों के पुनर्वसन और देखभाल में भी इंदौर उदाहरण पेश करेगा।

सांसद लालवानी ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भिक्षुकों की देखभाल के लिए ये योजना बनाई है। इंदौर भी केंद्र की भिक्षुक पुनर्वसन योजना में शामिल है। 6 जनवरी को मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान इंदौर आए थे, तो भिक्षुकों के पुनर्वसन एवं देखभाल के लिए इस योजना के तहत उन्हें प्रेजेंटेशन भी दिया गया था। उन्होंने अधिकारियों को इस विषय में संवेदनशीलता के साथ इस योजना को लागू करने के निर्देश दिए हैं, ताकि ठंड व अन्य प्रतिकूल मौसम का सामना कर रहे भिक्षुकों की देखभाल की व्यवस्था की जा सके।

इस प्रोजेक्ट में बुजुर्गों को रहने और युवाओं को रोजगार देने जैसी बात शामिल है। इसमें प्रशिक्षण भी दिया जाएगा। आने वाले दिनों में यह शहर भिक्षु मुक्त होगा। कांग्रेस के द्वारा की जा रही बयानबाजी को लेकर कहा कि उन्हें तो कमलनाथ जी से पूछना चाहिए कि जो केंद्र सरकार ने भिक्षु मुक्त के लिए आपको राशि दी तो आपने उसे उपयोग क्यों नहीं किया। प्रोजेक्ट क्यों नहीं भेजा। हमारी सरकार आई और हमने प्रोजक्ट भेजकर डेढ़ करोड़ रुपए हासिल भी किए। वो सही समय में काम करते तो यह प्रोजेक्ट लंबित नहीं होता। इंदौर में सर्वे के दौरान साढ़े 5 हजार भिक्षुक थे।

सांसद लालवानी ने कहा की बुजुर्ग समाज के लिए वटवृक्ष की तरह हैं। उनके साथ जो व्यवहार हुआ वह निंदनीय है। इस पर तुरंत कार्रवाई भी की गई है, लेकिन कांग्रेस जिस तरह से इस पर बयानबाजी कर रही है जिस तरह से राजनीति की कोशिश हो रही है वह भी स्वीकार नहीं है। संसद के सत्र के लिए सांसद लालवानी दिल्ली में थे और वहां से लौटते ही सांसद ने सीधे निगम कमिश्नर से घटना की जानकारी ली। साथ ही इंदौर के कलेक्टर मनीष सिंह से भी सांसद लालवानी ने बात की और बुजुर्गों का ध्यान रखने के निर्देश दिए।

