इसलिए इंदौर स्वच्छता की मिसाल:राजबाड़ा क्षेत्र में लगे 800 कर्मचारी, 4 डंपर, 3 ट्रैक्टर सहित 70 छोटी गाड़ियों से 5 घंटे में 20 डंपर कचरा हटाया

इंदौर11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सुबह जब 5 बजे सफाईकर्मी राजबाड़ा पहुंचे तो गंदगी पसरी थी। (ऊपर) डेढ़ घंटे बाद इस प्रकार से नजर आने लगा राजबाड़ा। (नीचे)
  • राजबाड़ा क्षेत्र में आने वाले हरिसिद्धी और राज मोहल्ला जोन में करीब 800 कर्मचारियों ने की सफाई
  • दीपावली पर 25 प्रतिशत सूखा कचरा बढ़ा, सुबह 5 बजे से 7 हजार सफाईकर्मियों ने संभाला मैदान

कोराेनाकाल की पहली दीपावली पर इंदौर में जमकर जश्न मना। लोगों ने रातभर पटाखे फोड़कर जमकर आतिशबाजी की। आतिशबाजी और दुकान की सामग्री से शहर में फैले कचरे को उठाने का जिम्मा एक बार फिर से निगम के 7 हजार अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों ने अपने कंधों पर उठा लिया। स्वच्छता की मिसाल बन चुके इंदौर ने दिवाली की अगली सुबह यह करके भी दिखाया। राजबाड़ा सहित शहरभर में फैले कचरे को उठाने के लिए सफाईकर्मी सुबह 5 बजे ही मैदान में पहुंचे गए। सुबह 10 बजते-बजते पूरा शहर फिर से कचरा मुक्त हो चुका था। राजबाड़ा एरिया में तो कचरा देख अधिकारी-कर्मचारी भी चौक गए। राजबाड़ा क्षेत्र में आने वाले हरिसिद्धी और राजमोहल्ला जोन में करीब 800 कर्मचारियों ने 5 घंटे की मेहनत के बाद पूरे क्षेत्र को चकाचक कर दिया। यहां से करीब 20 डंपर कचरा एकत्रित हुआ।

सुबह सफाई के पहले ऐसा था कॉलोनी का नजारा।
सुबह सफाई के पहले ऐसा था कॉलोनी का नजारा।

राजबाड़ा और आसपास से ही करीब 4 डंपर कचरा निकला
निगमायुक्त प्रतिभा पाल ने एक दिन पहले ही सभी अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों को सफाई के लिए सुबह 5 बजे से ही मैदान में उतरने को कह दिया था। दिवाली के दिन शनिवार को व्यापारिक क्षेत्र राजबाड़ा में स्थाई दुकानों के साथ ही फुटकर दुकानें भी लगीं। रात में सामान बेचने के बाद व्यापारी कचरा वहीं पर छोड़कर चले गए। शहरभर में जमकर हुई जमकर आतिशबाजी के कारण काफी कचरा पूरे शहर में फैल गया था। शहर कर हृदय स्थल राजाबाड़ा पर सुबह सफाई करने पहुंचा दल यहां कचरा देखकर चौंक गया। चौक और उसके आसपास प्लास्टिक कागज, सामान के डिब्बे बड़ी मात्रा में फैले थे। इसके बाद करीब 100 कर्मचारियों ने बुलडोजर और डंपर की मदद से सफाई शुरू की। पहले कचरा एकत्रित किया गया और फिर उसे डंपर के माध्यम से निपटान के लिए लेकर जाया गया। चार डंपर कचरा तो राजबाड़ा के आसपास से ही निकला। कचरा एकत्रित करने के बाद धुलाई करवाई गई। करीब एक से डेढ़ घंटे में राजबाड़ा चकाचक हो चुका था। सफाई के दौरान नगर निगम के स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी सुमित अष्ठाना मौके पर मौजूद रहे।

सफाईकर्मियों ने कुछ घंटे बाद फिर से साफ-सुधरा कर दिया।
सफाईकर्मियों ने कुछ घंटे बाद फिर से साफ-सुधरा कर दिया।

राजबाड़ा क्षेत्र में बड़ी मात्रा में पसरा था कचरा

निगम उपायुक्त संदीप सोनी ने बताया कि रात तक बाजार चला, जिसके बाद कचरा लोग यहीं पर छोड़कर चले गए थे। इसी कारण कागज-प्लास्टिक सहित बड़ा मात्रा में कचरा यहां जाम हो गया था। निगम के स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी अखिलेश उपाध्याय ने बताया कि पूरे राजबाड़ा क्षेत्र के आसपास से करीब 4 ट्रक कचरा निकला है। निगम के करीब 200 कर्मचारियों ने दो स्वीपिंग मशीन के साथ सुबह 5 बजे मैदान संभाल लिया था। प्रतिवर्ष ही राजबाड़ा को सबसे पहले साफ करना हमारा टारगेट रहता है। इसका कारण यह है कि यहां पर रात तक बाजार लगा रहता है। जिसके बाद फुटकर व्यापारी मौके पर ही कचरा छोड़कर चले जाते हैं। जिससे यहां पर कचरा ज्यादा हो जाता है।

सांसद शंकर लालवानी राजबाड़ा पहुंचे और सफाईकर्मियों का मुंह मीठा करवाया।
सांसद शंकर लालवानी राजबाड़ा पहुंचे और सफाईकर्मियों का मुंह मीठा करवाया।

दो जोन से निकला 20 डंपर कचरा
जोन - 2 और -12 के प्रभारी निगम स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी सुमित अस्थाना ने बताया कि राजबाड़ा में दो जोन लगते हैं। एक राजमोहल्ला और हरसिद्धी जोन। इन दोनों जोनों में मिलाकर 5 घंटे में करीब 20 डंपर कचरा एकत्रित किया है। दाेनों जोन में चार डंपर, तीन ट्रैक्टर, बाकी 70 अन्य छोटी गाड़ियां लगी थीं। यहां पर करीब 800 कर्मचारियों ने राजबाड़ा, बंबई बाजार, मोहनपुरा, मछली बाजार, जवाहर मार्ग, हरसिद्धि, लोहा मंडी सहित अन्य क्षेत्रों में सामान्य से भी बेहतर सफाई की है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस दौरान स्वीपिंग मशीन चलती रहीं।

सुबह 10 बजे तक पूरा शहर साफ-सुधरा नजर आने लगा था।
सुबह 10 बजे तक पूरा शहर साफ-सुधरा नजर आने लगा था।

25 फीसदी ज्यादा कचरा, 7 हजार कर्मचारी उतरे मैदान में
दीपावली की रात शहर में मैकेनाइज्ड स्वीपिंग नहीं की गई, बल्कि सभी गाड़ियों ने अलसुबह 5 बजे से मैदान संभाल लिया, ताकि दिन होते-होते पूरा शहर साफ हो जाए। दीपावली पर सूखा कचरा 25 प्रतिशत बढ़ जाता है। इसके लिए अलग से व्यवस्था की गई थी। सात हजार सफाईकर्मियों ने मैदान संभाला और सुबह दिन चढ़ते-चढ़ते पूरे शहर को फिर से चकाचक कर दिया। रात को 10 बजे से शुरू होने वाली सफाई व्यवस्था को सुबह 5 बजे से शुरू किया गया, क्योंकि रात तक पटाखे ही फूटते रहते हैं। डोर टू डोर कचरा संग्रहण वाहन से प्रत्येक रहवासी क्षेत्र से कचरा संग्रहण किया गया। हर क्षेत्र से कचरा सफाई के तुरंत बाद उठाया गया। अतिरिक्त वाहनों की आवश्यकता के लिए वर्कशॉप विभाग से सभी जोन क्षेत्रों में अतिरिक्त वाहन उपलब्ध कराए गए। साथ ही दीपावली पर पटाखे से कचरे जलने की संभावना बनी रहती है, इसलिए कहीं से भी जला हुआ कचरा जीटीएस पर नहीं आए। इसके लिए भी सभी को निर्देशित किया गया। जितने भी जीटीएस हैं, वहां पर पानी के टैंकर की व्यवस्था रखी गई थी। ताकि कहीं से यदि जला हुआ कचरा आता भी है तो उसे वहीं पर बुझा दिया जाए उसके उपरांत ही कचरा ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड पर भेजा जाए।

कचरा एकत्रित करने के साथ ही उसे तत्काल निपटान के लिए भी लेकर जाया गया।
कचरा एकत्रित करने के साथ ही उसे तत्काल निपटान के लिए भी लेकर जाया गया।
डस्टबिन के पास भी मिली ढेर सारी गंदगी।
डस्टबिन के पास भी मिली ढेर सारी गंदगी।
