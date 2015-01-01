पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कम्प्यूटर बाबा पर प्रशासन सख्त:कलेक्टर बोले - कोई तथ्यों के साथ शिकायत करेगा तो कार्रवाई करेेंगे, धार्मिक पर्यटन के रूप में विकसित होगा माता मंदिर क्षेत्र

इंदौर9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कंप्यूटर बाबा के दो एकड़ में फैले लग्जरी आश्रम पर प्रशासन ने बुलडोजर चला दिया। इनसेट में कंप्यूटर बाबा को जेल लेकर जाते हुए।

कम्प्यूटर बाबा द्वारा किए गए अतिक्रमण को लेकर रविवार के बाद सोमवार को की गई कार्रवाई को लेकर कलेक्टर मनीष सिंह ने मीडिया से बात की। उन्होंने कहा कि दबी जुबान में बहुत सारी बातें सामने आ रही हैं। यदि कोई सामने आकर शिकायत करेगा तो प्रशासन गंभीरतापूर्वक कार्रवाई करेगा। जहां-जहां भी शासकीय भूमि पर अवैध निर्माण या अतिक्रमण पाया गया है, उन सब पर अब प्रशासन का कब्जा रहेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि गोम्मट गिरी के पास कम्प्यूटर बाबा के आश्रम स्थित माता मंदिर को भव्य रूप प्रदान करते हुए धार्मिक पर्यटन के रूप में विकसित किया जाएगा।

कलेक्टर मनीष सिंह बोले - शिकायत मिलने पर करेंगे कार्रवाई।

कलेक्टर मनीष सिंह ने कहा कि मुख्यत: सरकारी जमीन पर कब्जे का मामला था। गौशाला निर्माण के निर्माण के साथ ही पहाड़ी पर बने मंदिर को धार्मिक पर्यटन के रूप में विकसित किया जाएगा। सोमवार को भी आईडीए और वन विभाग की जमीन पर किए गए अवैध अतिक्रमण के हटाया गया है। यहां पर मंदिर और छोटे-छोटे कमरे बनाकर कब्जा किया जा रहा था, जिससे सड़क बाधित हो रही थी। यहां पर भी कप्म्यूटर बाबा की ही टीम रहती थी।

अंबिकापुरी स्थित मंदिर को लेकर भी रहवासियों ने अवैध कब्जा किए जाने की शिकायत की थी। कुछ साल पहले मंदिर के पुजारी की मौत हो गई थी, जिसका कारण अभी अज्ञात है। इसके बाद कॉलोनाइजर राजेंद्र ने दबाव में आकर देवी मां के मंदिर का कब्जा इन्हें दे दिया था। यहां पर एक बड़ी बिल्डिंग में कंप्यूटर बाबा के लोग रहते थे। यहां से रजिस्ट्री, बैंक अकाउंट मिले हैं। इसे चेक करवाया जा रहा है। सिंह के अनुसार सभी मंदिर सरकार के नियंत्रण में रहेंगे।

