पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Coronavirus Wedding Indore News Update; Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla Cancel Sneha Bhoja Of His Son Marriage Ceremony

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

काेराेना vs शादी:कांग्रेस विधायक ने शादी के 25000 कार्ड बांटे; कोरोना के कारण आयाेजन किए निरस्त; बाेले - क्षमा करें, सोशल मीडिया से दें आशीष

इंदौर24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
विधायक शुक्ला के बेटे आकाश की शादी मुंबई की रहने वाली शिल्पा से 9 दिसंबर को होनी है।

बेटे के विवाह के 25 हजार कार्ड बंट चुके थे। सभी तैयारियों अंतिम दौर में थीं। मेहमानों के आने का सिलसिला भी शुरू हाे चुका था। गार्डन, डीजे वालों को बयाना दिया जा चुका था। 50 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों के लिए खाने का मेन्यू बन चुका था। इन सब में लाखों रुपए खर्च हो चुके थे, लेकिन ऐन-मौके पर सबकुछ निरस्त कर दिया गया। कारण बना कोरोना। शादी की प्लानिंग काे कैंसिल करने का कार्य किया इंदौर के क्षेत्र क्रमांक - 1 के कांग्रेस विधायक संजय शुक्ला ने। शुक्ला ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए आमंत्रित किए गए लोगों से क्षमा मांगते हुए घर से ही वर-वधु को आशीर्वाद देने की अपील की है।

विधायक संजय शुक्ला ने सभी से माफी मांगी है। इसे सोशल मीडिया पर भी अपलोड किया गया है।
विधायक संजय शुक्ला ने सभी से माफी मांगी है। इसे सोशल मीडिया पर भी अपलोड किया गया है।

इंदाैर में बढ़ते काेराेना से पार पाने की मुहिम में शामिल विधायक शुक्ला ने बताया कि बेटे आकाश की शादी 9 दिसंबर काे हाेने जा रही है। शादी को लेकर 25 हजार पत्रिका बंट चुकी हैं। लाभ मंडपम् गार्डन में होने वाली शादी को लेकर हमारी तैयारी हो चुकी थी। शादी में बड़ी संख्या में परिचित शामिल होने वाले थे, लेकिन शहर में एक बार फिर से कोरोना के मामले बढ़ने लगे हैं। ऐसे में हमें आगे आकर महामारी से लड़ना होगा। इसी काे ध्यान में रखते हुए बेटे के 4 से 11 दिसंबर तक आयोजित होने वाले समारोह में स्नेह भोज और मांगलिक आयोजन काे निरस्त कर दिया गया है।

एक माह से चल रही थी तैयारियां

विधायक शुक्ला के अनुसार विवाह की तैयारी और निमंत्रण का कार्य एक माह से चल रहा था। इस बीच हाल में कोरोना का प्रकोप देश में एक बार फिर बढ़ गया है। अनेक लोग संक्रमित हो रहे हैं, जिसके मद्देनजर परिवार ने तय किया है कि कोविड-19 गाइड-लाइन के अनुसार सिर्फ परिवार द्वारा विवाह की रस्में निभाई जाएंगी। विधायक ने लोगों से आग्रह किया है कि वे अपनी बधाइयां और शुभकामनाएं सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से देकर वर-वधु को आशीष दे सकते हैं।

शुक्ला ने कहा कि जल्द ही वैक्सीन आने वाली है, तब तक सावधान रहना होगा। हम सब मिलकर कोरोना से जंग जीतेंगे और स्नेह भोज का आयोजन महामारी समाप्त होने पर फिर से किया जाएगा। उन्होंने और परिवार ने उन सभी लाेगाें ने क्षमा भी मांगी है, जिन्हें वे समाराेह में आमंत्रित नहीं कर पा रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें54 देशों में दूसरी लहर; सितंबर तक हर दिन 3 लाख केस थे और अब रोज 6 लाख से ज्यादा मरीज मिल रहे - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें