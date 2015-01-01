पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंदौर में कोरोना की टेंशन:582 नए मरीज, 5 की जान गई, 4 दिन में ही मिले 2279, हालात ऐसे कि शहर के 651 आईसीयू बेड में से मात्र 219 ही खाली

इंदौर11 मिनट पहले
खजराना पुलिस ने सड़क पर उतरकर लोगों को कोरोना के प्रति जागरूक किया। इतना ही नहीं अपने हाथों से मास्क भी पहनाया।

इंदाैर में मंगलवार रात काे एक बार फिर से कोरोना ब्लास्ट हुआ है। 582 नए मरीज मिले हैं। वहीं, 5 मरीजों की जान चली गई है। चिंता की बात यह है कि पिछले चार दिनों में ही 2279 मरीज बढ़ गए हैं। जो इतने दिनों में मिले मरीजों का सर्वाधिक आंकड़ा है। पूरे सीजन में पहली बार ऐसा हुआ है, जब लगातार 550 से ज्यादा मरीज सामने आ रहे हैं। नए मरीज मिलने से एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 3644 पहुंच गई है।

अब तक 4 लाख 83 हजार से ज्याद टेस्ट हुए
देर रात 4925 मरीजों की जांच रिपोर्ट आई। इसमें 4295 की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई। वहीं, 48 रिपीट पॉजिटिव मिले। अब तक 4 लाख 83 हजार 228 सैंपलाें जांच हुई है। जिसमें से 39394 में संक्रमण मिला हैं। इसमें से 35007 मरीज जहां ठीक होकर घर लौट गए। वहीं, 743 की जांच चली गई। मरीजों की संख्या को देखते हुए कलेक्टर ने 1800 बेड और बढ़ाने के लिए कहा है, इसमें एक बार निजी अस्पतालों में अन्य मरीजों को प्रभावित नहीं करते हुए कोरोना मरीजों के बेड की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। चाचा नेहरू, कैंसर अस्पताल में ऑक्सीजन लाइन डलने पर वहां भी दो सौ मरीजों के लिए व्यवस्था हो जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा - इंदौर का एरिया काफी बड़ा और यहां कई विविधता हैं, ऐसे में हर्ड इम्युनिटी आने में समय लगेगा, इसलिए लोगों को जागरूक होना और कोविड प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करना अहम है।

पॉश कॉलोनियों में कोरोना का कहर, मनोरमागंज में 16 केस
पॉश कॉलोनियों में बड़ी संख्या में कोरोना के मरीज मिल रहे हैं। देर रात 224 क्षेत्रों से मरीज सामने आए। इसमें मनोरमागंज में एक साथ 16 मरीजों में संक्रमण की पुष्टि हुई है। विजय नगर में 14, वाय एन रोड में 14, सुदामा नगर में 13, सिल्वर लेक में 12, महालक्ष्मी नगर में 11, सुखलिया और उषा नगर एक्टेंशन में 10-10 मरीज मिले। साऊथ तुकोगंज में 9, स्कीम नंबर -54, खातीवाल टैंक, लसुड़िया में 8-8 मरीज मिले हैं। इसके अलावा नालंदा परिसर में 7, गुमाश्ता नगर, खजराना, इंदिरापुरी कॉलोनी, गिरधर नगर और बख्तावर राम नगर में 6-6 मरीज सामने आए हैं।

63 मरीज वेंटिलेटर, आईसीयू में 651 बेड
शहर के निजी व सरकारी अस्पतालों में आईसीयू में 651 बेड हैं, जिनमें से 219 खाली हैं। इनमें से ज्यादातर सरकारी अस्पताल के आईसीयू बेड हैं। एचडीयू में 925 बेड की क्षमता है, यहां 386 भरे हुए हैं। शहर के विभिन्न अस्पतालों में 63 मरीज वेंटिलेटर पर हैं।

फिर से होम आइसोलेशन टीम बनेंगी
मरीजों की बढ़ती संख्या को देखते हुए होम आइसोलेशन टीम गठित की जाएगी, जो मरीजों को मार्गदर्शन देंगी। इंजेक्शन रेमडेसिवीर के भी दामों को नियंत्रण में रखा जाएगा। कलेक्टर ने सभी एसडीएम को उनके क्षेत्र के अस्पतालों में ऑक्सीजन की आपूर्ति पर भी नजर रखने के लिए कहा है। बैठक में आईएमए के डॉ. संजय लोंढे, सीएमएचओ डॉ. प्रवीण जड़िया, डीन डॉ. संजय दीक्षित, डॉ. हेमंत जैन के साथ ही सभी एसडीएम व कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल से जुड़े अन्य अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

गांव के फीवर क्लिनिक में शहर से ज्यादा मरीज
संक्रमित मरीजों के साथ-साथ अब फीवर क्लिनिक में भी मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ गई है। औसतन 1800 मरीज रोजाना यहां पहुंच रहे हैं। शहर से ज्यादा ग्रामीण इलाकों के फीवर क्लिनिक में मरीजों की तादाद ज्यादा है। अब तक एक लाख 28 हजार 215 मरीज शहरी फीवर क्लिनिक में पहुंचे। वहीं एक लाख 34 हजार 167 मरीज ग्रामीण फीवर क्लिनिक में पहुंचे। कुल 2 लाख 62 हजार 382 लोग जांच के लिए पहुंचे। इनमें से 506 ऐसे थे जिन्हें सांस संबंधी समस्या थी। जिले में कुल 44 फीवर क्लिनिक हैं।

रैपिड एंटीजन पॉजिटिव मरीजों का कोई रिकॉर्ड नहीं
स्वास्थ्य विभाग बड़ी संख्या में रैपिड एंटीजन जांच कर रहा है लेकिन रैपिड एंटीजन जांच में पॉजिटिव मरीजों का कोई रिकॉर्ड होम आइसोलेशन शाखा के पास नहीं है। आरटीपीसीआर में पॉजिटिव आने वाले होम आइसोलेशन के मरीजों का ही रिकॉर्ड होम आइसोलेशन शाखा के पास जा रहा है।

