मप्र में एमवायएच में पहला पोस्ट कोविड ओपीडी शुरू:डिस्चार्ज मरीज परेशानी आने पर यहां दिखा पाएंगे, मरीजों में आ रही समस्याओं का डेटा एनालिसिस भी होगा

इंदौर4 मिनट पहले
कोरोना को हराकर वापस लौटे मरीजों को एक जगह पर सुविधा देने की यह कोशिश है।

कोविड संक्रमण के गंभीर रोगी ठीक होकर घर तो जा चुके हैं, लेकिन डिस्चार्ज के बाद भी उन्हें कई तरह की समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इसीलिए एमवायएच की नई ओपीडी बिल्डिंग में पोस्ट कोविड ओपीडी शुरुआात बुधवार से हाे गई। मेडिकल कॉलेज के पास कई मरीज आ रहे हैं, इसी को देखते हुए कोविड ओपीडी शुरू करने तैयारी की गई है। मप्र में इस प्रकार की यह पहली ओपीडी है।

एमजीएम मेडिकल कॉलेज के डीन डॉ. संजय दीक्षित और मेडिसिन विभागाध्यक्ष डॉ. वीपी पांडे ने बताया कि यह देखने में आ रहा है कि डिस्चार्ज होने के बाद भी शारीरिक कमजोरी, दिल की धड़कन बढ़ना, श्वांस की तकलीफ सहित अन्य कई तरह की समस्याएं सामने आ रही हैं। मरीजों के फॉलोअप के लिए शुरू की जा रही ओपीडी में ठीक हो चुके मरीजों का परीक्षण किया जाएगा। मरीजों को किस तरह की समस्याएं आ रही हैं, उसका डेटा एनालिसिस भी किया जाएगा।

डॉ. पांडे ने बताया कि कोरोना एक नई बीमारी है। इस कारण इसके लक्षण, दुष्परिणाम और शरीर के विभिन्न अंगों पर इसके परिणाम का अध्ययन होना है। इससे आने वाले समय में डॉक्टरों को भी बचाव व लक्षणों की जानकारी मिल पाएगी। कई कोविड अस्पतालों में पोस्ट कोविड क्लिनिक या रिकवरी क्लिनिक के नाम से ओपीडी शुरू की जा रही है।

