पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Indore Coronavirus (COVID 19) News Update; New OPD Starts Today In Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital

इंदौर में कोविड पोस्ट ओपीडी:काेराेना से ठीक हुए मरीजों को परेशानी आने पर मिलेगा इलाज, ओपीडी में मरीज का एंडी बॉडी और रैपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट भी होेगा

इंदौर24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ओपीडी का शुभारंभ संभागायुक्त डॉ. पवन कुमार शर्मा की मौजूदगी में एमजीएम मेडिकल कॉलेज के सभागृह में किया गया।

पोस्ट कोविड-19 के लिए एमवाय अस्पताल में गुरुवार को नई ओपीडी का विधिवत शुभारंभ संभागायुक्त डॉ. पवन कुमार शर्मा ने किया। इस ओपीडी में पोस्ट कोरोना फॉलोअप की शुरुआत होगी। जिसमें कोरोना संक्रमण से ठीक हुए रोगियों का स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण किया जाएगा। इन सभी रोगियों की एक ही जगह जांच करके उन्हें व्यवस्थित तरीके से उपचार के लिए विशेषज्ञ चिकित्सकों के पास भेजा जाएगा, ताकि उनका रोग आगे बढ़ने से रुके।

ओपीडी में जांच के बाद पेशेंट को संबंधित डॉक्टर के पास इलाज के लिए भेजा जाएगा।
ओपीडी में जांच के बाद पेशेंट को संबंधित डॉक्टर के पास इलाज के लिए भेजा जाएगा।

कोविड के बाद स्वस्थ हुए रोगियों को किस तरह की परेशानियां आ रही हैं। उनका एनालिसिस कर डाटा भी एकत्रित किया जाएगा। कोरोना एक नई बीमारी होने से इसके बारे में इसके लक्षण, लंबे समय के दुष्परिणाम एवं विभिन्न अंगों पर इसके प्रभाव के बारे में विस्तृत अध्ययन भी संभव हो सकेगा, जिससे आने वाले समय में चिकित्सकों एवं आम जनता को इसके बचाव एवं लक्षणों के बारे में समुचित जानकारी मिल सकेगी।

कोविड से ठीक हुए सभी प्रकार के मरीजों को यहां इलाज मिलेगा।
कोविड से ठीक हुए सभी प्रकार के मरीजों को यहां इलाज मिलेगा।

कोविड पोस्ट ओपीडी को शुरुआत करने के पीछे का कारण बताते हुए संभागायुक्त ने कहा कि कोविड के मरीज में बहुत सी समस्याएं आती हैं। इसमें उनके लंग्स, लीवर, किडनी सहित कई अंग प्रभावित होते हैं। ऐसे पेशेंट के लिए अभी ऐसी कोई सुविधा नहीं है कि उसे एक ही स्थान पर उचित इलाज मिले सके। इसमें कोविड का पेशेंट जो निगेटिव आ चुका है और किसी भी प्रकार की समस्या से जूझ रहा है तो उसे यहां इलाज मिलेगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि यहां पर जितने भी ऐसे मरीज आएंगे सभी को इलाज मिलेगा। संभाग में करीब 31 हजार मरीज ठीक हुए हैं। यह एक स्पेशल ओपीडी है। एंडी बॉडी और रैपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट करवाने को लेकर कहा कि यह एक सुझाव है कि इससे हमें यह पता चल पाएगा कि मरीज में एंडी बॉडीज भी हैं। उनमें दोबारा पॉजीटिव की संभावना है या नहीं, इसे देखते हुए ये टेस्ट किए जाएंगे।

अब तक 34373 संक्रमित मरीज मिले

बुधवार देर रात 3225 सैंपलाें की जांच रिपाेर्ट आई, जिसमें 3149 की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई। अब तक जिले में 4 लाख 19 हजार 977 सैंपलों की जांच हो चुकी है। इनमें 34373 संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं। अब तक 31738 मरीज ठीक होकर घर लौट चुके हैं। जबकि 685 मरीजों की जान जा चुकी है। अभी भी जिले में 1950 एक्टिव मरीज हैं। वहीं, रैपिड एंटीजन सैंपल की संख्या 1 लाख 26 हजार 799 हो गई है। नंवबर की बात करें तो दिन में सिर्फ 254 संक्रमित ही पाए गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबाइडेन ने विस्कॉन्सिन और मिशिगन जीते, अब ट्रम्प की सत्ता में वापसी बहुत मुश्किल - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें