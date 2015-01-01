पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

असमंजस की भीड़:शादी में मेहमानों की संख्या को लेकर गफलत में लोग, कलेक्ट्रेट की ओर लगाई दौड़, आवेदन और कार्ड लिए घंटों लाइन में लगे

इंदौर12 मिनट पहले
शादी के कार्ड लेकर कलेक्ट्रेट पहुंचे लोग परमिशन के लिए घंटों लाइन में लगे रहे।

कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ने और रोजाना 500 से ज्यादा मरीजों के आने के बाद सोमवार दोपहर कलेक्टर मनीष सिंह ने शादी समारोह के साथ ही कुछ प्रतिबंधात्मक आदेश जारी कर दिए। आदेश जारी होने के पहले ही सुबह शादी समारोह में 200 लोगों से अधिक की परमिशन को लेकर असमंजस में पड़े लोग अनुमति लेने कलेक्ट्रेट दफ्तर जा पहुंचे। जिसके चलते यहां जमकर भीड़ लग गई। भीड़ को देखते हुए एसडीएम ने उच्च अधिकारियों से बात कर 200 लोगों के शादी में शामिल होने की अनुमति जारी कर दी। अनुमति लेने के लिए लोग घंटों लाइन में लगे रहे। हालांकि डीजे की परमिशन नहीं दी गई।

लोग बोले - कार्ड बंट गए अब कह रहे परमिशन लेकर आओ।
लोग बोले- सारी तैयारी हो गई अब परमिशन के लिए परेशान कर रहे
कलेक्ट्रेट पहुंचे लोगों का कहना था कि अचानक गार्डन वालों ने कह दिया कि आपको अनुमति लेकर आनी होगी। हर काम के लिए पेपर में विज्ञापन दिया जाता है, इसे लेकर भी जारी करना था। अब दो दिन बाद शादी है फिर यह अनुमति का चक्कर। चुनाव में किसी ने सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन नहीं किया। हम तो कह रहे हैं कि हम पूरी तरह से इसका पालन करेंगे। हमारे 1000 मेहमान हैं फिर भी हम 200 को ही बुलाएंगे। परमिशन के चलते पूरा दिन खराब हो गया। करीब डेढ़ से दो घंटे तक खड़े रहने के बाद परमिशन मिली। वहीं, एक दूसरे व्यक्ति ने कहा कि दो बार लाइन में लगे। दो घंटे से परेशान होने के बाद भी कोई जानकारी देने को तैयार नहीं हैं। कार्ड बंट गए हैं अब परमिशन की बात ने परेशान कर दिया है।

शादी को लेकर गाइड लाइन जारी
सोमवार दोपहर शादी को लेकर गाइड लाइन जारी कर दी गई। शादी समारोह के लिए 250 लोगाें की संख्या तय कर दी गई है। शादी, बारात के लिए कोई अनुमति लेने की आवश्यकता तो नहीं है, लेकिन संबंधित थाने पर आवेदन देकर पावती लेना होगी। इसी आधार पर टेंट और कैटरिंग वाले व्यवस्था करेंगे। बारात में अधिकतम 50 लोग ही शामिल हो सकेंगे। बैंड-बाजे वालों की संख्या इनके अलावा रहेगी। रात 10 बजे तक शादी के सभी आयोजन को खत्म करना होगा। इसके बाद कैटरिंग, टेंट या आयोजकों को आने-जाने की अनुमति होगी।

इंदौर में 3000 से ज्यादा शादियां
शहर में आगामी एक महीने में 3000 से ज्यादा शादियां होनी हैं। ऐसे में गाइड लाइन जारी होने के बाद अब आयोजकों को उस हिसाब से तैयारी करनी होगी। इंदौर होटल एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष सुमित सूरी ने बताया कि हमने प्रशासन से मांग रखी थी कि जगह के हिसाब से ही 50 प्रतिशत मेहमान बुलाए जाने की अनुमति प्रदान की जाए। या फिर 200 से 300 के करीब मेहमानों की अनुमति मिले। एसोसिएशन की तरफ से सुझाव यह दिया गया था कि आमतौर पर वैवाहिक कार्यक्रम 8 बजे से ही शुरू होते हैं तो उन्हें दो घंटे पहले शाम 6 बजे से ही शुरू करवा सकते हैं। वर्तमान में 20 दिन में लगभग 3000 शादियां हैं। इसमें से औसतन प्रतिदिन होटलों में 250 के करीब शादियां होंगी। इनके लिए शहर के 85 होटल, 150 मैरिज गार्डन की बुकिंग हो चुकी हैं। बाकी शादियां धर्मशाला, सामुदायिक भवन और कॉलोनी के गार्डन में होनी हैं।

