राहतभरी खबर:108 नए संक्रमित, 1 अगस्त को मिले थे सबसे कम 107 पॉजिटिव, अब तक 4 लाख जांच में 33953 मरीज मिले

इंदौर5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
देर रात 4,637 सैंपलों की जांच रिपाेर्ट आई, जिसमें 4517 की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई।
  • जिले में अब तक 3 लाख 99 हजार 644 सैंपलों की जांच हुई
  • 30187 मरीज ठीक होकर घर लौटे, 681 मरीजों की जान गई

इंदाैर में काेराेना को लेकर राहतभरी खबरों का आना जारी है। पिछले तीन दिनाें तक लगातार माैत का आंकड़ा शून्य आने के बाद गुरुवार रात काे संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा तीन महीने में सबसे कम रहा। देर रात आई रिपोर्ट में 108 नए पॉजीटिव मरीज मिले। इसके पहले 1 अगस्त को संक्रमितों की संख्या 107 रही थी। वहीं, सबसे ज्यादा संक्रमित मरीज इसी महीने 1 अक्टूबर मिले थे। दिन दिन 495 नए मरीज मिले थे। साथ ही 6 मरीजों की जान भी गई थी। वहीं, अब तक करीब 4 लाख सैंपलों की जांच हो चुकी है।

इंदौर में लगातार तीन दिनों तक कोरोना से होने वाली मौत का आंकड़ा शून्य आने के बाद गुरुवार रात को 108 नए संक्रमित मिलने के साथ ही दो लोगों की मौत की पुष्टि हुई। गुरुवार देर रात 4,637 सैंपलों की जांच रिपाेर्ट आई, जिसमें 4517 की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई। अब तक जिले में 3 लाख 99 हजार 644 सैंपलों की जांच हो चुकी है। इनमें 33 हजार 953 संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं। अब तक 30187 मरीज ठीक होकर घर लौट चुके हैं। जबकि 681 मरीजों की जान जा चुकी है। अभी भी जिले में 3085 एक्टिव मरीज हैं। वहीं, रैपिड एंटीजन सैंपल की संख्या 1 लाख 13 हजार 227 हो गई है। अक्टूबर महीने में अब तक 9374 पाजीटिव मरीज मिले हैं, जिसमें आखिरी पांच दिनों में सिर्फ 636 ही नए पॉजीटिव आए हैं। वहीं इस महीने अब तक 108 लोगों की जान गई है।

58 क्षेत्रों में मिले संक्रमित, इंद्रलोक कॉलोनी सबसे ज्यादा संक्रमित
गुरुवार देर रात 58 नए क्षेत्रों से संक्रमित आए। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा संक्रमण इंद्रलोक कॉलोनी में नजर आया। यहां पर 10 नए संक्रमित मिले। इसके अलावा सुदामा नगर में, सुखलिया, वीणा नगर, जानकी नगर, सीएसडब्ल्यू बीएसएफ एयरपोर्ट रोड, प्रगति विहार बिचौली हप्सी और लक्ष्मीपुरी कॉलोनी में 5-5, परदेशीपुरा में 4, रवि नगर, सुखदेव नगर और आर्मी वार कॉलेज में 3-3 मरीज मिले हैं। इसके अलावा 48 क्षेत्रों में एक या दो मरीज ही सामने आए हैं।

अक्टूबर के 28 दिन में कोरोना

तारीखसंक्रमितमौत
1 अक्टूबर49506
2 अक्टूबर48107
3 अक्टूबर47707
4 अक्टूबर45405
5 अक्टूबर42505
6 अक्टूबर48206
7 अक्टूबर46907
8 अक्टूबर44106
9 अक्टूबर43907
10 अक्टूबर42907
11 अक्टूबर45303
12 अक्टूबर41805
13 अक्टूबर44403
14 अक्टूबर26002
15 अक्टूबर34505
16 अक्टूबर31201
17 अक्टूबर21502
18 अक्टूबर18102
19 अक्टूबर22603
20 अक्टूबर22002
21 अक्टूबर24203
22 अक्टूबर25101
23 अक्टूबर27106
24 अक्टूबर26303
25 अक्टूबर14202
26 अक्टूबर11200
27 अक्टूबर14800
28 अक्टूबर12600
29 अक्टूबर10802
