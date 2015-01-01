पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Indore Coronavirus Update, Night Curfew Violation; Police Recover Mahindra Scorpio, Maruti Suzuki Swift

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गुंडे की पार्टी में ताक पर नियम:इंदौर में नाइट कर्फ्यू के बाद भी कर रहे थे नशा पार्टी, जाम छलकाते हुए डांस, फायर भी किया गया

इंदौर7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गुंडे गौरव ने फायर आर्म्स कहां से लाया, इस संबंध मे भी पूछताछ की जा रही है।
  • 6 युवतियों सहित 16 लोग गिरफ्तार

पैराडाइज गार्डन में नाइट कर्फ्यू का उल्लंघन करते हुए नशा पार्टी कर रहे 6 युवतियों सहित 16 लोगों को क्राइम ब्रांच ने द्वारिकापुरी पुलिस के साथ दबिश देकर गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस गार्डन में पहुंची, तो यहां नशे में धुत होकर डांस भी किया जा रहा था। पुलिस ने युवक-युवतियों को गिरफ्तार कर महामारी अधिनियम के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है। इसके साथ ही पार्टी में हवाई फायर करने के मामले में पुलिस ने लिस्टेड गुंडे को भी पकड़ा है। उसके पास से पिस्टल भी जब्त की गई है।

ASP क्राइम ब्रांच गुरुप्रसाद पाराशर ने बताया कि रात्रि गश्त के दौरान सूचना मिली कि द्वारिकापुरी क्षेत्र के पैराडाइज गार्डन में कर्फ्यू का उल्लंघन कर अवैध रूप से पार्टी चल रही है। इसमें कई गुंडे भी शामिल हैं। यहां डांस बार की लड़कियों को बुलाया गया है। तेज साउंड में जमकर डांस हो रहा है। एक व्यक्ति ने यहां हवाई फायर भी किया है।

पुलिस ने युवक-युवतियों को गिरफ्तार कर मामला दर्ज किया है।
पुलिस ने युवक-युवतियों को गिरफ्तार कर मामला दर्ज किया है।

टीम ने कैट रोड के पास बने पैराडाइज गार्डन के खुले मैदान पर दबिश दी, तो यहां अवैध डांस पार्टी गुंडों द्वारा आयोजित की जा रही थी। पार्टी में कोरोना गाइड लाइन की भी धज्जियां उड़ाई जा रही थीं। रही थी। पार्टी में शामिल 16 लोग बिना मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेसिंग का पालन नहीं करते हुए डांस कर रहे थे। टीम ने 10 लड़के और 6 लड़कियाें को पकड़ा।

पुलिस ने मौके से तीन कार और एक बाइक भी बरामद कीं। इसके अलावा लैपटॉप, मोबाइल सहित अन्य सामग्री भी जब्त की है। तलाशी के दौरान यहां मौजूद पंढरीनाथ क्षेत्र के लिस्टेड गुंडे गौरव उर्फ मोंटू पिता विनोद पुरी के पास से अवैध देशी पिस्टल मैग्जीन वाली मय लोडेड जिंदा राउंड के मिली।

गौरव के खिलाफ 16 से अधिक गंभीर मामले दर्ज हैं, जिसमें हत्या, हत्या के प्रयास, लूट, अड़ीबाजी, चाकूबाजी सहित इस पर जिला बदर तक की कार्रवाई की जा चुकी है। आरोपी नशे का भी आदी है। वह पार्टी आयोजित कर अवैध हथियारों से हर्ष फायर कर रहा था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो किया जाने वाला केंद्रीय बैंक बना RBI, 10 लाख से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें