इंदौर:कंपनी ने 80 युवाओं को नौकरी दी, सिक्योरिटी के नाम पर 5 से 10 हजार रु. ले लिए, सुबह कंपनी पहुंचे तो ताला डला था

इंदौर27 मिनट पहले
युवा बोले - कंपनी ने तीन महीने की सैलरी में लिए गए रुपए वापस करने की बात कही थी।

छोटी ग्वालटोली थाना क्षेत्र स्थित एक कंपनी के कर्ताधर्ताओं ने 80 से ज्यादा कर्मचारियों के साथ लाखों रुपए की ठगी की है। इसकी शिकायत अब डीआईजी को की गई है।

पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार युवाओं ने गुरुवार को छोटी ग्वाल टोली स्थित कंपनी खालसा रिटेलर प्राइवेट लिमिटेड कंपनी की शिकायत की है। यहां पदस्थ एचआर सोनिया ने बताया कि विज्ञापन के आधार पर उन्हें पता चला था कि ये कंपनी नौकरी दे रही है। सबने 1 सितंबर को यहां ज्वाइन किया था। तब संचालक मंडल ने बतौर सिक्योरिटी सबसे 5 से 10 हजार रुपए अमाउंट लिया था।

कंपनी ने कहा था कि ये तीन महीने की सैलरी में वापस कर देंगे। इस दौरान कंपनी ने दो बार में 99 औऱ 300 सिम भी खरीदी, जिसका पेमेंट भी नहीं किया। इसके अलावा मंडल के लोगों ने कई कर्मचारियों से उधार भी ले लिया। आखिर जब तीन महीने की सैलरी नहीं आई तो उन्होंने शिकायत करना चाही। गुरुवार सुबह वहां पहुंचे तो कंपनी कार्यालय पर ताला लगा था। आरोपियों ने फोन भी बंद कर लिए हैं। पुलिस अब मामले की जांच कर रही है। सोनिया के अनुसार करीबन 80 कर्मचारियों से पैसा लिया गया है।

