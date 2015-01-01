पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भाजपा नेता पर हमला पड़ा भारी:आरोपियों ने घर गंवाया; पुलिस के सामने गिड़गिड़ाए, भागने की कोशिश में छत से कूद कर हाथ-पैर भी तोड़ बैठे

इंदौर30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
निगम की टीम ने नेमा के घर हमला करने वाले वर्मा का घर तोड़ा। उधर, अश्विन सिरोलिया के टूटे हाथ पैर।
  • सख्ती देख गैंगस्टर बनने वाले गुंडे कान पकड़ और हाथ जोड़ कर बोले - अब नहीं करेंगे अपराध

भाजपा नेता गोपी नेमा के यहां हमला करना गुंडों को महंगा पड़ गया। कभी गैंगस्टर कहलाने वाले गुंडे अब पुलिस के सामने अपराध ना करने के लिए गिड़गिड़ाते रहे। शु्क्रवार को एक ओर निगम ने आरोपियों के मकान गिरा दिए। वहीं, दूसरी ओर मुख्य आरोपी कुख्यात सटोरिए अश्विन सिरोलिया और रावजी बाजार के गैंगस्टर मनोहर वर्मा के भाई अरुण वर्मा पर पुलिस ने रासुका लगा दी। दोनों को पुलिस ने वृंदावन काॅलोनी स्थित घर से घेराबंदी करते हुए पकड़ा है। इसी घेराबंदी में इनके हाथ-पैर टूट गए। वहीं, सूत्रों की मानें, तो दोनों ने पुलिस से चतुराई करते हुए छत्रीपुरा थाने जाकर सरेंडर कर दिया कि पुलिस उन्हें कुछ नहीं करेगी, लेकिन एसपी पश्चिम महेशचंद जैन ने दोनों की जमकर खातिरदारी की।

नगर निगम ने शुक्रवार शुक्रवार सुबह भाजपा नेता गोपी नेमा के यहां हमला करने वाले गुंडों के मकानों को जमींदोज कर दिया। पुलिस-प्रशासन ने निगम के साथ मिलकर गुंडे मनोहर वर्मा के भाई अरुण वर्मा के मकान को भी ध्वस्त कर दिया। दूसरे आरोपी लक्की वर्मा और अश्विन सिरोलिया के मकानों के अवैध निर्माण भी तोड़ दिए गए।

आरोपी अश्विन के घर को भी जमींदोज किया गया।
आरोपी अश्विन के घर को भी जमींदोज किया गया।

एएसपी राजेश व्यास ने बताया कि आरोपी अश्विन और अरुण वर्मा को गिरफ्तार कर उन पर रासुका के तहत कार्रवाई की है। उन्हें शुक्रवार को कोर्ट पेश कर जेल भेजा है। दोनों घटना के बाद से इधर-उधर छुप रहे थे। गुरुवार रात को उनके वृंदावन काॅलोनी स्थित घर में होने की सूचना मिली थी। जब घेराबंदी की, तो वे मकान की पहली मंजिल से कूद कर भागने लगे। इसी में उनके हाथ-पैर टूटे हैं। हालांकि पुलिस की घेराबंदी के बाद वे खुद ही सरेंडर हो गए। पुलिस के अनुसार आरोपी अश्विन सिरोइया सट्टेबाज है। उस पर 5 केस दर्ज हैं। उसके नागदा पुलिस थाने में भी रिकाॅर्ड हैं। इंदौर में हुए संदीप तेल हत्याकांड में नीलू उपाध्याय के साथ इसका नाम चर्चा में आया था। हाल में भाजपा में आए नेता का करीबी रहा है।

वहीं, आरोपी अरुण वर्मा भी बदमाश है। इस पर भी लूट के अलावा कई अपराध दर्ज हैं। अरुण वर्मा रावजी बाजार में काल रात्रि पान सदन के नाम से दुकान चलाता है। इसी दुकान के ऊपर उसने कुछ कमरे बना रखे थे। जहां अपराधियों को बुलाकर फरारी भी कटवाता था। रावजी बाजार के गाड़ी अड्डा इलाकों के कुख्यात बदमाशों की टीम भी इसने तैयार कर रखी थी। इसका भाई मनोहर वर्मा संतोष दुबे हत्याकांड में भी आरोपी रहा है। केबल वार और कई संगीन मामलों में उसकी संलिप्तता रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंघाटों पर उमड़ी भीड़, सूप में फल-ठेकुआ सजाकर श्रद्धालुओं ने डूबते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें