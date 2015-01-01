पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डंडा नहीं व्यायाम से गुंड़ों का इलाज:गुंडे और निगरानीशुदा बदमाश थाने पर कसरत करते आए नजर, कोई उछला तो किसी को झुकने में हुई परेशानी, सभी के चेहरे पर थी हंसी

इंदौर8 मिनट पहले
रावजी बाजार पुलिस हर रविवार गुंडों को थाने पर बुलाकर कसरत करवाएगी।

रावजी बाजार थाना क्षेत्र में रविवार को एक अलग दृश्य देखने को मिला। यहां पर सामने कुर्सी में पुलिस अधिकारी बैठे हुए थे और पास में ही एक जवान कुछ लोगों को कसरत करवा रहा था। कसरत कर रहे ये कोई पुलिस जवान या आमलोग नहीं थे, बल्कि क्षेत्र के गुंडे और निगरानीशुदा बदमाश थे। कसरत के दौरान कोई अच्छे से उछला तो किसी को झुकने में परेशानी हुई। हालांकि इस दौरान सभी के चेहरे पर खुशी नजर आई। पुलिस का मकसद उन्हें थाने पर बुलाकर अपराध से दूर रखने की समझाइश देना था। साथ ही कसरत करवाकर यह बताना था कि आपको अपने शरीर पर भी ध्यान देना चाहिए।

बदमाशों को कसरत करवाते हुए जवान।
बदमाशों को कसरत करवाते हुए जवान।

एडिशनल एसपी राजेश सहाय ने बताया कि वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के आदेश पर एक अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। इसमें पहले रविवार को थाना क्षेत्र के गुंड़ों को और दूसरे रविवार को निगरानी बदमाशों को थाने पर आना है। थाने पर उनका जो रिकार्ड है, उनके खिलाफ किस प्रकार के अपराध हैं। इनका मोबाइल नंबर क्या है। इनके परिवार की जानकरी अपडेट की जाएगी। इसके अलावा इन्हें समझाइश दी जाएगी कि अापको अपराध से दूर रहना है।

रविवार को रावजी बाजार में उन्हें कुछ देर व्यायाम भी करवाया गया। इसका मकसद उन्हें शरीर को लेकर जागरूक करना था। व्यायाम के बाद उनके चेहरे पर खुशी देखने को मिली। जो गुंडागर्दी करेगा, कानून के अनुसार कार्रवाई की जाएगी। गुंडों के मकान तोड़ने को लेकर कहा कि जिन्होंने अवैध वसूली कर कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

