इंदौर:हाउस कीपिंग का काम करने वाले युवकों को रिक्शा चालक ने साथी के साथ लिफ्ट देकर नकली पिस्टल अड़ाकर लूटा, एक युवक ने चलते रिक्शा से लगाई छलांग

इंदौर17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस ने ऑटो के नंबर के आधार पर एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

हाउस कीपिंग का काम करने वाले दो युवकों को ऑटो चालक और उसके साथी ने लिफ्ट देकर गाड़ी में बिठाया। ड्राइवर ने जैसे ही ऑटो तेजी से दौड़ाया पीछे बैठे साथी ने युवकों को नकली पिस्टल अड़ा कर लूट लिया। एक युवक तो जान बचाने के लिए चलती रिक्शा से कूद गया। दूसरे के पैर में रॉड डली थी। इसलिए वह बैठा रहा। पुलिस ने एक आरोपी को देर रात गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

तिलक नगर थाने के सब इंस्पेक्टर गुलाब सिंह रावत के अनुसार 27 सितंबर को ऑटो रिक्शा सवार 2 बदमाशों ने आइडिया ब्लॉक मल्टी निवासी धर्मेंद्र लौवंशी और उसके साथी रोहित को लूटा। पुलिस ने गुरुवार देर रात बदमाश आबिद पिता रशीद खान निवासी सांवेर रोड नरवल काकड़ को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है, जबकि उसका साथी खुर्शीद निवासी खजराना फरार है। रावत के अनुसार फरियादी धर्मेंद्र और उसका साथी 27 तारीख की रात को अपने घर जा रहे थे। रात काफी होने पर वे लिफ्ट मांग रहे थे। तभी तभी उन्हें सामने से एक ऑटो आता दिखा। ऑटो में ड्राइवर आबिदा था और पीछे खुर्शीद बैठा हुआ था। दोनों युवक भी पीछे बैठ गए। तभी पीछे बैठे बदमाश ने पिस्टल अड़ाकर उन्हें रुपए निकलने को कहा। रोहित ने जेब से 400 रुपए निकाला और मौका देखखर वह चलती रिक्शा से कूद गया, लेकिन धर्मेंद्र बैठा रहा, क्योंकि उसके पैर में रॉड डली हुई थी। बदमाशों ने धर्मेंद्र को पीटकर उससे 3 हजार रुपए लूट लिए और उसे छोड़कर फरार हो गए।

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

