इंदौर:फ्रेंचाइजी के रुपए नहीं जमा करने से थेरेपी सेंटर छिनने का था डर, इसी टेंशन में युवती ने खुद को किया था जख्मी

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
युवती की हालत अब बेहतर है, उसे जनरल वार्ड में शिफ्ट कर दिया गया है।
  • खुद को घायल करने के बाद बहन को लगाया था फोन, कहा था मुझे नींद आ रही है

कालानी नगर स्थित आऱोमी थैरेपी सेंटर की संचालिका ने शुक्रवार को पुलिस को बयान दिया है कि उसने खुद को ब्लेड मारकर जख्मी किया था। उस पर किसी ने हमला नहीं किया है। लॉकडाउन के कारण सेंटर नहीं चल रहा था। इसलिए वह अपने हेड ऑफिस में पैसे जमा नहीं कर पाई। उसे डर था कि सेंटर छिन नहीं जाए, इसलिए वह तनाव में आ गई थी।

एरोड्रम टीआई राहुल शर्मा ने बताया कि गोमा की फेल में रहने वाली 24 वर्षीय अर्चना वर्मा की हालत अब ठीक है। उसे जनरल वार्ड में शिफ्ट कर दिया गया है। बयान में उसने खुद ही ब्लेड से हमला किया था। उसने पाटनीपुरा के शेखर से एक फ्रेंचाइजी ली थी।

एग्रीमेंट के अनुसार उसे पेमेंट देना था, लेकिन लॉकडाउन में सेंटर ठीक से नहीं चला। इसलिए वह पेमेंट नहीं दे पा रही थी। इसका प्रेशर आ रहा था। इतनी डिप्रेशन में आकर उसने खुद को जख्मी कर लिया। हमले के बाद उसने अपनी बहन को फोन लगाया था। कहा था मुझे नींद आ रही है। बता दें कि गुरुवार रात संचालिका सेंटर पर लहूलुहान हालत में मिली थी।

