गुंडाें पर पुलिसिया वार:भाजपा नेता के घर हमला करवाने वाले मनोहर वर्मा का आलीशान मकान ध्वस्त, निगम ने दो निर्माणों पर चलाया बुलडोजर

इंदौर37 मिनट पहले
निगम की टीम ने वर्मा के हाथापाल क्षेत्र स्थित मकान को जमींदोज किया।
  • गुंडों के खिलाफ अतिक्रमण तोड़ो अभियान के तहत शुक्रवार सुबह पुलिस-प्रशासन ने तीसरी बड़ी कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया

गुंडों की आर्थिक रूप से कमर तोड़ने की कड़ी में शुरू हुई कार्रवाई शुक्रवार को मनोहर वर्मा के अवैध निर्माणों तक पहुंच गई। पुलिस-प्रशासन ने निगम के साथ मिलकर वर्मा के हाथीपाला मेन रोड और मालीपुरा मेन रोड स्थित 2 मकानों को जमींदोज किया। मनोहर वर्मा का नाम भाजपा नेता के घर पर 15 नवंबर को हमला करवाने में सामने आया है। वर्मा अभी पुलिस की गिरफ्त से दूर है।

भाजपा नेता नेमा के घर पर हमले के बाद से फरार है वर्मा।
गुंडों के खिलाफ अतिक्रमण तोड़ो अभियान के तहत शुक्रवार सुबह पुलिस-प्रशासन ने तीसरी बड़ी कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया। निगम टीम ने जेसीबी और बुलडोजर की मदद से मनोहर वर्मा और लकी वर्मा के अवैध मकानों को ध्वस्त किया। दोनों के खिलाफ हत्या, छेड़छाड़, लूट और बलवा जैसे करीब एक दर्जन अपराध दर्ज हैं। नेमा के घर पर हमले में नाम आने के बाद ही प्रशासन ने आरोपी वर्मा के दो आलीशान मकानों को जमींदोज किया है।

जेसीबी और बुलडोजर की मदद से अवैध निर्मणों को तोड़ा गया।
अपर आयुक्त देवेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि मनोहर वर्मा पर कई आपराधिक मामले दर्ज होने के कारण पुलिस-प्रशासन के सहयोग से नगर निगम अतिक्रमण को हटाने की कार्रवाई कर रहा है। हमें पुलिस से सूची मिली थी वर्मा कई मामलों में अपराधी है और इसने क्षेत्र में अवैध निर्माण कर रखा है। सूचना के बाद सुबह कार्रवाई शुरू की गई।

कार्रवाई के दौरान दोनों ओर से रास्ते को बंद कर दिया गया था।
अब तक इन पर हो चुकी कार्रवाई
डीआईजी के अनुसार पुलिस ने निगम को 15 बड़े अपराधियों पर कार्रवाई के लिए सूची सौंपी थी। उसी कड़ी में अब तक निगम ने गुंडे साजिद चंदन वाला के रानीपुरा क्षेत्र स्थित दो अवैध निर्माण और जीतेंद्र उर्फ नानू तायड़े का व्यास नगर स्थित अवैध निर्माण को तोड़ा है। इसके अलावा टीम ने पहली कार्रवाई गुंडे रमेश तोमर के मकान को जमींदोज करने के साथ की थी। रमेश कम्प्यूटर बाबा का करीबी था और उसने आजाद नगर क्षेत्र में छह अवैध निर्माण कर लिए थे। इसके अलावा एक पार्क की जमीन पर उसने कब्जा कर छह मोबाइल टाॅवर खड़े करवा दिए थे।

