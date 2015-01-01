पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंदौर:थाने में सुनवाई नहीं हुई तो मां को एम्बुलेंस से लेकर सीधे पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम पहुंच गई बेटी, जवानों ने रोककर कहा - आवेदन तो बना लो

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
एंबुलेंस से पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम पहुंची बेटी का आरोप था कि पुलिस सुनवाई नहीं कर रही है।

सदर बाजार थाना क्षेत्र में रहने वाली एक महिला को उसकी बेटी एम्बुलेंस से लेकर गुरुवार को सीधे पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम पहुंच गई। महिला का आरोप है कि पुलिस ने उसकी सुनवाई नहीं की, इसलिए वह यहां आई है। महिला को वहां तैनात पुलिसकर्मियों ने रोका और कहा कि पहले आवेदन तो बना लो, फिर मिल लेना। इसे बाद पुलिसकर्मियों ने उन्हें आवेदन लेकर अस्पताल जाने को कहा।

पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम के गेट पर खड़े सिपाहियों ने आवेदन लेकर उन्हें इलाज करवाने को कहा है।
सदर बाजार थाना क्षेत्र के भोई मोहल्ला में रहने वाली अलका गौड़ अपनी मां उमा को एम्बुलेंस से लेकर सीधे पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम पहुंची थी। अलका ने बताया कि मकान विवाद को लेकर उसका परिवार के ही आकाश, कालू और उसकी मां अनीता से विवाद हुआ था। तीनों ने उमा को जमकर पीटा। वह जख्मी है और बीमार भी।

अलका का कहना है कि उनकी थाने पर सुनवाई नहीं हो रही है, इसलिए वह यहां आई है। उमा का कहना है कि उसने बहन को बचपन से रखा है, फिर भी जमीन को लेकर विवाद कर रहे हैं। घर का मामला है, लेकिन पुलिस सुनवाई नहीं कर रही है। हालांकि पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम के गेट पर खड़े सिपाहियों ने वहीं, उनसे आवेदन लिया और पहले इलाज करवाने को कहा है।

