शराब की तस्करी:लॉकडाउन में जॉब गई तो युवक ने घर से अवैध शराब का धंधा शुरू किया, पकड़ाया तो बोला- क्या करूं इसमें ही फायदा दिखा

इंदौर12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
युवक एक्टिवा से शराब की घर-घर डिलीवरी करता था।

बीकॉम तक शिक्षा हासिल कर एक अच्छी नौकरी कर रहे युवक ने लॉकडाउन में जॉब छूट जाने के बाद घर से ही शराब का अवैध कारोबार शुरू कर दिया। आबकारी दल ने उसे एक्टिवा पर अवैध शराब की डिलीवरी देते हुए रंगे हाथ पकड़ा तो उसने कहा- जॉब जाने के बाद इसी में फायदा दिखा तो ये धंधा शुरू कर दिया।

असिस्टेंट आबकारी अधिकारी राजनारायण सोनी ने बताया कि सदर बाजार के राधा नगर में रहने वाले दलजीत सिंह नामक युवक द्वारा घर से अवैध शराब बेचने की सूचना मिली थी। इस पर टीम को भेजा तो पता चला आरोपी घर से एक्टिवा (एमपी 09 यूक्यू 8867) से घर-घर जाकर शराब की डिलेवरी देता है। इसके घर दबिश देकर जांच की तो 17 पेटी अंग्रेजी शराब की मिली। जिसकी कीमत 1 लाख 80 हजार रुपए है।

दबिश के दौरान आरोपी एक बार भाग निकला था, लेकिन शुक्रवार को उसे एक्टिवा पर बीयर की तीन पेटी के साथ रंगे हाथ पकड़ा। पूछताछ में वह यही बोला कि पढ़ाई कर एक निजी कंपनी में जॉब कर रहा था, लेकिन लॉकडाउन में नौकरी छूट गई, तो घर से शराब का कारोबार शुरू किया। लॉकडाउन में ये धार जिले से शराब लाकर कमीशन पर बेचने लगा। इसमें फायदा होने से इसने लॉकडाउन के बाद भी यही काम जारी रखा। इसके यहां मिली शराब ये बगदून से लाना बता रहा है। इसकी जांच की जा रही है।

