डबल मर्डर में नया खुलासा:हत्या के पहले सीसीटीवी बंद, बेटी का मोबाइल 24 घंटे पहले ही स्विच ऑफ, दूसरे मोबाइल से दोस्त को किया मैसेज- देखना मम्मी-पापा को कुछ पता न चले

इंदौर4 मिनट पहलेलेखक: हेमंत नागले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आरक्षक ज्योतिप्रसाद और उनकी पत्नी नीलम अपने परिवार के साथ खजराना दर्शन करने गए थे।

एरोड्रम थाना क्षेत्र के रुक्मणि नगर में दोहरे हत्याकांड में नया खुलासा हुआ है। माता-पिता की हत्या की प्लानिंग में जो नाम सामने आ रहा है, वह उनकी खुद की 15 साल की बेटी का है। यह कई दिनों पहले बनाया गया प्लान माना जा रहा है। दैनिक भास्कर ने वारदात के 48 घंटे पूर्व हुई घटनाओं की सिलसिलेवार पड़ताल की, तो कई राज सामने आए।

ज्योति प्रसाद 15वीं बटालियन में पदस्थ थे।
ज्योति प्रसाद 15वीं बटालियन में पदस्थ थे।

48 घंटे पहले सीसीटीवी किए क्लोज
सूत्रों की मानें, तो जो डीवीआर पुलिस ने जब्त की है। उसमें दो दिन पहले का डाटा नहीं दिखाई दे रहा है, जबकि घर में भीतर और बाहर दोनों ही जगह सीसीटीवी लगे हैं। जब्त डीवीआर की जब पुलिस ने पड़ताल की, तो 15 दिसंबर के बाद से कैमरे में रिकॉर्डिंग नजर नहीं आई। इसके पहले के सभी फुटेज दिखाई दे रहे हैं।

हत्या के बाद बेटी को खोजते रहे परिजन, पर उसका पता नहीं चला।
हत्या के बाद बेटी को खोजते रहे परिजन, पर उसका पता नहीं चला।

मुख्य सड़क की जगह गलियों से आए हत्यारे
सूत्रों की मानें, तो पुलिस ने घर के साथ ही मुख्य सड़क मार्ग में लगे अन्य सीसीटीवी कैमरों को तलाशा, लेकिन हत्यारे किसी भी फुटेज में नजर नहीं आ रहे। उन्होंने प्लानिंग के तहत ही घर तक गलियों ने पहुंचने का रास्ता खोज लिया था। ऐसा कर वे कैमरे की नजर से बचाना चाह रहे थे।

बेटे ने माता-पिता को खून से सना देख पत्थर से ताला तोड़ा।
बेटे ने माता-पिता को खून से सना देख पत्थर से ताला तोड़ा।

बेटी ही कर रही थी रेकी?
सूत्रों के अनुसार, जिस वक्त बेटी कुत्ते को घुमा रही थी, उसी वक्त भीतर से आवाज भी आ रही थी। शोर सुन वहां रहने वाले लोग जागे, बेटी को कुत्ता घुमाते भी देखा। उन्हें लगा कि भीतर विवाद हो रहा है, इसलिए बेटी बाहर आ गई होगी। संभवतः उस समय हत्यारे घर में थे और वारदात को अंजाम दे रहे थे।

खून से सना था पूरा कमरा।
खून से सना था पूरा कमरा।

डीजे नामक व्यक्ति का नाम आया सामने, पत्र में पिता पर आरोप
बताया जा रहा है कि पुलिस ने दो युवकों को मामले में चिह्नित किया है। हालांकि वे अभी पुलिस हाथ नहीं आए हैं। इसमें एक का नाम डीजे पता चला है, जो नाबालिग का दोस्त है। इनकी दोस्ती को लेकर पिता ने कुछ समय पहले विरोध भी किया था। नाबालिग को समझाइश भी दी थी। वहीं, पुलिस को पड़ताल के दौरान एक लेटर भी घर से मिला है, जिसमें बेटी ने पिता पर गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं।

पुलिस घर से सबूत के रूप में जब्त सामान लेकर जाती हुई।
पुलिस घर से सबूत के रूप में जब्त सामान लेकर जाती हुई।

अपहरण की शंका में बेटी का मोबाइल लोकेशन तलाशा, लेकिन वह 24 घंटे पहले से बंद
हत्याकांड में एक और चौंकाने वाली बात यह पता चली है कि बेटी का मोबाइल वारदात के 24 घंटे पहले ही बंद हो चुका था। सूत्रों की मानें, तो यह बात उस समय सामने आई जब पुलिस ने मोबाइल लोकेशन के आधार पर बेटी को खोजने की कोशिश की। हत्या के बाद बेटी का कहीं अपहरण तो नहीं हुआ है, इस एंगल को लेकर भी पुलिस परिजनों से नंबर लेकर उसकी तलाश में जुटी थी।

भाई ने बहन को तलाशने की कोशिश की, लेकिन वह नहीं मिली।
भाई ने बहन को तलाशने की कोशिश की, लेकिन वह नहीं मिली।

लेटर प्लानिंग के तहत लिखा गया
पड़ताल में घर से मिले लेटर काे लेकर पुलिस का कहना है कि संभवत: लेटर के जरिए बेटी घटनाक्रम काे नया रूप देना चाह रही है। वह जांच काे गलत दिशा में घुमाना चाह रही थी। पुलिस ने नाबालिग के भाई के दोस्तों बात की, तो किसी डीजे का नाम सामने आया। इसके बाद पुलिस ने उसकी पड़ताल में दबिश दी, लेकिन वह नहीं मिला। वहीं, उसका भी मोबाइल बंद मिला। इसने भी 24 घंटे पहले ही मोबाइल बंद कर लिया था। पुलिस को शक है कि इनसे नाबालिग और अपने किसी दोस्त के साथ मिलकर वारदात को अंजाम दिया है।

जब मां नहीं जागी तो बेटी ने इसी खिड़की से झांककर देखा था।
जब मां नहीं जागी तो बेटी ने इसी खिड़की से झांककर देखा था।

अपना मोबाइल बंद किया, दूसरे मोबाइल से की चेटिंग
जानकारी अनुसार पुलिस को घटनास्थल से दो मोबाइल मिले हैं। युवती ने अपना मोबाइल बंद दिया था और एक अन्य मोबाइल से वह लगातार डीजे के संपर्क में थी। उनके बीच लगातार चैटिंग भी हुई है। जिसमें बार-बार यह लिखा गया था कि तुम्हारे माता-पिता को देखना कुछ पता नहीं चले। इसमें से एक मोबाइल टूटा हुआ है।

पहला वार गर्दन पर किया
पुलिस की माने तो किसी धारदार हथियार से हमलावर ने वारदात को अंजाम दिया है। मृतक और हत्यारे के बीच काफी संघर्ष हुआ है। हत्यारों ने सबसे पहले मृतक के गर्दन पर वार किया था। इसके बाद सिर धारदार हथियार से हमला हमला कर दोनों को मौत के घाट उतार दिया। घटना के बाद पति की लाश औंधे मुंह जमीन पर पड़ी थी, जबकि पत्नी बिस्तर पर पड़ी थी। महिला को बाएं कंधे और चेहरे पर वार किया गया था। वहीं, पति को भी कमर के ऊपर ही वार किए हैं।

इसी दरवाजे पर ताला टूटा मिला था।
इसी दरवाजे पर ताला टूटा मिला था।

5 टीमें गठित, हत्याकांड में एक एंगल यह भी
जानकारी अनुसार पुलिस ने हत्याकांड के खुलासे के लिए पांच अलग-अलग टीम गठित की है। इसमें से कुछ टीम गांधी नगर और एरोड्रम इलाकों में सर्चिंग कर रही है। वहीं, पुलिस हत्याकांड में एक नए एंगल की भी जांच कर रही है। वह यह मानकर भी चल रही है कि डीजे नामक युवक को क्योंकि मृतक का परिवार जानता था, इसलिए हो सकता है, उसने किसी और से वारदात करवाई हो। पता चला है कि डीजे का परिवार निम्नवर्गीय है।

यह है मामला

एरोड्रम थाना क्षेत्र में पुलिस आरक्षक ज्योति प्रसाद शर्मा और उनकी पत्नी की गुरुवार सुबह चाकू से गोद कर हत्या कर दी गई थी। सूचना के बाद एरोड्रम पुलिस सहित आला अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे। प्रारंभिक तौर पर पुलिस की शक की सुई पुलिसकर्मी की 15 साल की बेटी और उसके दोस्तों की ओर घूम रही है। हालांकि पुलिस ने अभी इसकी पुष्टि नहीं की है, लेकिन डीआईजी हरिनारायणचारी मिश्रा का कहना है कि दो लोगों को चिन्हित कर लिया गया है। जल्द ही, मामले का खुलासा कर दिया जाएगा।

