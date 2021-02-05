पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हाई लिंक सिटी टाउनशिप डकैती:दवा कारोबारी और चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट के बंगले में 21 लाख की डकैती डालने वाले टांडा के निकले, पुलिस ने डकैतों को ट्रैस किया

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अजीत चोपड़ा के यहां लुटेरे पेड़ के सहारे से घर के भीतर दाखिल हुए थे। यहां मेन गेट को इस प्रकार से तोड़ा था। - Dainik Bhaskar
अजीत चोपड़ा के यहां लुटेरे पेड़ के सहारे से घर के भीतर दाखिल हुए थे। यहां मेन गेट को इस प्रकार से तोड़ा था।

हाई लिंक सिटी टाउनशिप में रहने वाले दवा कारोबारी और चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट के बंगले में 21 लाख की डकैती डालने के मामले में पुलिस को आखिरकार सफलता मिलती दिख रही है। सूत्रों के अनुसार पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी के आधार पर तीन बदमाशों को ट्रैस कर लिया है। डकैत धार जिले के टांडा के बताए जा रहे हैं। पुलिस की दो टीम इनकी गिरफ्तारी के लिए जिले में सर्चिंग कर रही है। डकैतों की पहचान के लिए एरोड्रम पुलिस ने 150 से ज्यादा कैमरे खंगाले थे, जिसमें से कुछ संदिग्धों को पुलिस ने चिंहित किया था। पुलिस अफसरों का कहना है कि वारदात का पैटर्न जरूर टांडा गैंग का लग रहा था।

सबसे पहले दवा कारोबारी के तीन मंजिला सूने बंगले में घुसे, 16 लाख का माल ले भागे
बदमाश सबसे पहले दवा कारोबारी राकेश जैन के तीन मंजिला बंगले में घुसे। रिश्तेदार सुशील जैन ने बताया कि यहां कोई नहीं रहता। इसी बंगले की सीसीटीवी रिकॉर्डिंग में बदमाशों का हुलिया आया है। दो ने मास्क लगा रखे थे। बाकी गमछा ओढ़े हुए थे। सब्बल और टामी से मेन गेट तोड़ने के बाद कमरों की अलमारी व ड्रॉज से 26 से 27 तोला सोने और डेढ़ सौ ग्राम चांदी के जेवर सहित 16 लाख रुपए का माल ले गए। फुटेज से पता चला कि इस बीच कॉलोनी का चौकीदार निकला तो बदमाश आंगन में छिप गए। डकैत जैन के बंगले के बाद सीए के बंगले में घुसे थे। 42 वर्षीय चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट निखिल चोपड़ा ने बताया- मैं, पत्नी और बेटी ऊपरी मंजिल पर रहते हैं। मां और पिता ग्राउंड फ्लोर पर रहते हैं। तीन से साढ़े तीन बजे के बीच मुझे दोनों के चिल्लाने की आवाज सुनाई दी। बदमाशों ने बाहर से मेरा कमरा बंद कर रखा था। इसके बाद मैंने डायल 100 और पड़ोसियों को फोन लगाना शुरू किया।

पत्नी के सिर पर रिवॉल्वर अड़ाई तो मैंने विरोध बंद कर दिया
60 वर्षीय घायल अजित चोपड़ा ने बताया कि बदमाश घर का मेन गेट तोड़ रहे थे, तभी मैं जागा। मैंने गेट को धक्का लगाकर खोलने नहीं दिया, लेकिन दो बदमाशों ने गेट का लॉक तोड़ा और गेट पर जोर से लात मार दिया, जिससे मैं गिर गया और वे अंदर आ गए। मैंने एक बदमाश के हाथ से लट्‌ठ छीना और उन पर हमला करना शुरू कर दिया, लेकिन बाद में दो बदमाश और आ गए। उन्होंने मेरे सिर व नाक पर लट्‌ठ से वार किए। मैं घायल होने के बाद भी 10 मिनट तक संघर्ष करता रहा। मेरी चीख सुनकर पत्नी निर्मला आ गई तो एक बदमाश ने उनके सिर पर रिवॉल्वर रख दी। बोला जेवर रुपए दो। नहीं तो यहीं पत्नी की हत्या कर देंगे। इसके बाद मैंने विरोध नहीं किया। जब वे पत्नी से जेवर झपट रहे थे मैं एक बार फिर चिल्लाया था। उन्होंने पत्नी के सिर पर लट्‌ठा मार दिया। वे सोने-चांदी के जेवर सहित साढ़े पांच लाख का माल ले गए।

यह है मामला
छोटा बांगड़दा स्थित हाई लिंक सिटी टाउनशिप में शनिवार रात 2 से 4 बजे के बीच हथियार बंद आठ से ज्यादा बदमाशों ने डकैती डाल दी थी। वे यहां के दो बंगलों से सोने-चांदी के जेवर सहित 21 लाख से ज्यादा का सामान ले गए थे। सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर पुलिस इनके भील गिरोह से जुड़ा होने का शक जता रही थी।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड140-2 (57.0)
VSलाइव
भारतभारत--
चाय
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहली बार सेंसेक्स 51 हजार और निफ्टी 15 हजार अंकों के पार, रेपो रेट स्थाई रखने से बाजार ऊपरी स्तर से फिसला - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें