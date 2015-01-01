पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंदौर में वारदात का खुलासा:1st फ्लोर पर पूजा कर रहा था परिवार, ग्राउंड फ्लोर से 13.50 लाख ले गए बदमाश, नाबालिग सहित 7 पकड़ाए

इंदौर13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस ने छह आरोपियों के पास से करीब साढ़े 10 लाख रुपए बरामद किए।
  • मल्हारगंज क्षेत्र में धनतेरस के दिन आरोपियों ने वारदात को अंजाम दिया था
  • मंगलवार रात अन्य जगह चोरी की प्लानिंग करते समय घेराबंदी कर दबोचा

मल्हारगंज क्षेत्र में धनतेरस के दिन खंडेलवाल परिवार के यहां से हुई साढ़े 13 लाख रुपए की चोरी का खुलासा पुलिस ने कर दिया है। मामले में पुलिस ने 7 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। इनके पास से करीब साढ़े 10 लाख रुपए बरामद कर लिए हैं। वहीं, ढाई लाख रुपए एक आरोपी के माता-पिता के पास हैं, जो फरार हैं। आरोपियों में एक नाबालिग है, जबकि अन्य की उम्र 18 से 20 साल के बीच है। आराेपी दिन में सूने मकानों की रैकी करते और रात में वारदात को अंजाम देते थे। पुलिस ने इनके पास से धारदार हथियार भी जब्त किए हैं। इन्होंने आधा दर्जन चोरी की वारदातों को कबूला है।

एसपी महेश चंद जैन ने बताया कि मंगलवार रात गश्ती के दौरान मल्हारगंज थाने की टीम को सूचना मिली थी कि कुछ लाेग गिरोह में विंध्याचल पानी की टंकी के पास एकत्रित हुए हैं। इस पर टीम मौके पर पहुंची। घेराबंदी की, तो यहां 7 युवक मिले। उनके पास तलवार, जाली तोड़ने वाली रॉड मिली। 7 में से एक आरोपी नाबालिग है। आरोपियों के खिलाफ आर्म्स एक्ट का प्रकरण दर्ज किया गया है।

पूछताछ में आरोपियों ने आधा दर्जन से ज्यादा चोरियां कबूल की हैं। इसमें से एक सप्ताह पहले धनतेरस के दिन मल्हारगंज थाना क्षेत्र में आकाश खंडेलवाल के घर चोरी की वारदात को इन्होंने ही अंजाम दिया था। यहां से करीब साढ़े 13 लाख रुपए चोरी हुए थे। छह आरोपियों से 10 लाख 38 हजार रुपए पुलिस ने बरामद किए हैं। ढाई लाख रुपए एक आरोपी सुमित के माता-पिता के पास हैं, जो घर से फरार हैं। पुलिस उन्हें तलाश रही है।

पहली मंजिल पर पूजा कर रहे थे, चोर नीचे से ले गए रुपए
विंध्याचल नगर कॉलोनी में रहने वाले आकाश खंडेलवाल धनतेरस के दिन पहली मंजिल पर पूजा कर रहे थे, तभी एक बदमाश दरवाजा खोलकर ग्राउंड फ्लोर में घुसा और अलमारी से साढ़े 13 लाख रुपए, बैंक एफडी और क्रेडिट कार्ड चुरा ले गया। खंडेलवाल ने बताया कि सीसीटीवी फुटेज देखने पर पता चला कि हरे रंग की टी-शर्ट पहने एक बदमाश दरवाजा खुला देख अंदर घुसा और फिर उसने वारदात को अंजाम दिया।

गिरफ्त में आए आरोपियों से वसूले रुपए
19 वर्षीय चोचू उर्फ सुमित पिता अशोक भिंड निवासी जिला अस्पताल सुलभ कॉम्प्लेक्स से 4 लाख 76 हजार रुपए।
19 वर्षीय सचिन पिता परमानंद उपाध्याय (उठावत) निवासी नगीन नगर के घर से 1 लाख 92 हजार रुपए।
20 वर्षीय बबलू पिता संदीप पिता संतोष भार्गव निवासी नंदन नगर नगीन नगर के घर से 44 हजार रुपए।
21 वर्षीय रवि उर्फ भैय्यू पिता पन्नालाल डाबरदे निवासी नंदन नगर के घर 42 हजार रुपए।
21 वर्षीय अंकित पिता कमल सिंह ठाकुर निवासी राजनगर चंदन नगर से 46 हजार रुपए।
एक नाबालिग आरोपी के घर से 2 लाख 38 हजार रुपए वसूले।

