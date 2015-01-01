पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरकार से सवाल:'इंदाैर' शनिवार-रविवार अनलॉक, 11 बजे तक शराब दुकान खुलने पर विधायक ने पूछा - कर्फ्यू में क्वार्टर दिखाया तो छोड़ देंगे?

देपालपुर विधायक विशाल पटेल ने सरकार के निर्णय पर सवाल उठाए हैं।
  • देपालपुर से कांग्रेस विधायक विशाल पटेल ने वीडियो जारी कर जताया विरोध
  • दो दिन के लॉकडाउन पर कलेक्टर ने कहा- ऐसा प्रस्ताव नहीं

शहर में नाइट कर्फ्यू लगने के बाद से शनिवार-रविवार को लॉकडाउन के असमंजस पर बुधवार को कलेक्टर मनीष सिंह ने ब्रेक लगा दिया। उन्होंने स्पष्ट किया कि इंदौर में शनिवार-रविवार को लॉक डाउन का प्रस्ताव नहीं हैं। सोशल मीडिया में इस संबंध में चल रही खबरें असत्य और भ्रामक हैं। दूसरी ओर, रात 11 बजे तक शराब दुकानों के खुले रखने के शासन-प्रशासन के निर्णय पर देपालपुर से कांग्रेस विधायक विशाल पटेल ने सवाल उठाए हैं। पटेल ने पूछा है कि यदि रात 10 बजे नाइट कर्फ्यू लग जाएगा। इसके बाद कोई व्यक्ति यदि शराब दुकान से शराब लेकर लौटेगा, तो क्या उसे पुलिस बोतल या क्वार्टर दिखाने पर छोड़ देगी ?

वीडियो जारी कर विधायक ने कहा कि - कोरोना महामारी को देखते हुए शासन-प्रशासन ने लाेगों की सुरक्षा के लिए कई तरह के निर्णय लिए हैं, जिसमें बाजारों को रात 8 बजे के बाद बंद करना, शादी ब्याह को 10 बजे तक खत्म कर आदि शामिल हैं, लेकिन शराब दुकानों को रात 11 बजे तक खोलने की छूट देने का निर्णय समझ नहीं आ रहा। उन्होंने पूछा कि जब बाजार 8 बजे बंद हो जाएंगे, शादी का आयोजन भी 10 बजे तक खत्म करना है, तो शराब की दुकान रात 11 बजे तक खोलने का निर्णय क्यों लिया गया है? पटेल ने निर्णय का विरोध कर इसे बदलने की मांग की है।

लगातार 550 से ज्यादा मरीज मिल रहे
इंदाैर में मंगलवार रात काे 582 नए मरीज मिले हैं। वहीं, 5 मरीजों की जान चली गई है। वहीं, एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 3644 पहुंच गई है। 4925 मरीजों की जांच रिपोर्ट आई। इसमें 4295 की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई। वहीं, 48 रिपीट पॉजिटिव मिले। अब तक 4 लाख 83 हजार 228 सैंपलों जांच हुई है। जिसमें से 39394 में संक्रमण मिला हैं। इसमें से 35007 मरीज जहां ठीक होकर घर लौट गए। वहीं, 743 की जांच चली गई।

गाइड लाइन के मुख्य बिंदु

  • सांस्कृतिक/सामाजिक और धार्मिक कार्यक्रमों में 250 लोगों को आमंत्रित कर सकेंगे, जिसके लिए अनुमति की जरूरत नहीं होगी। सिर्फ थाने से पावती लेनी होगी।
  • शव यात्रा, जनाजे, उठावने में अधिकतम 50 सदस्य सम्मिलित हो सकेंगे।
  • नगर निगम क्षेत्र, महू केंटोनमेंट या नगरीय क्षेत्र में दुकानें और व्यवसायिक संस्थान रात 8 बजे से सुबह 6 बजे तक बंद रहेंगे।
  • औद्योगिक इकाइयां, अस्पताल, मेडिकल स्टोर 24 घंटे खुले रह सकते हैं।
  • उद्योगों के कर्मचारी, डॉक्टर, पैरामेडिकल स्टॉफ की आवाजाही पर रोक नहीं।
  • शादी के कार्यक्रम रात 10 बजे तक बंद हो जाएं, इसकी जिम्मेदारी आयोजनकर्ता, आयोजन स्थल मालिक, टेंट संचालक या केटरर की होगी।
  • शादी समारोह, कैटरर्स, होटल रेस्टोरेंट आदि में काम करने वाले रात में अपने घर जा सकेंगे।
  • आवश्यक काम से जाने पर लोगों की आवाजाही पर भी प्रतिबंध नहीं है।
  • कोचिंग संस्थानों में छात्र पढ़ाई से संबंधित डाउट क्लियर के लिए जा सकेंगे। यहां नियमित क्लास नहीं लगेगी।
  • सभी प्रकार के माल वाहक, यात्री बस बिना किसी रोक टोक के 24 घंटे दौड़ सकेंगे। बस यात्री भी रात 10 बजे के बाद यात्रा कर सकेंगे।
  • मिलन, सम्मान समारोह, पिकनिक स्थल, फार्म हाउस पर पार्टी, शादी सालगिरह, जन्मदिन के आयोजन में 20 से अधिक लोग शामिल नहीं हो सकेंगे।
  • धरना, प्रदर्शन, रैली जुलूस, विरोध प्रदर्शन पूरी तरह से प्रतिबंधित है।
  • कोरोना के मरीज ज्यादा मिलने पर कॉलोनियों, संस्थानों को कंटेनमेंट क्षेत्र घोषित कर आवाजाही पर रोक लगा दी जाएगी।
  • मास्क नहीं पहनने पर रुपए, दुकानों या व्यावसायिक संस्थानों पर कोविड प्रोटोकॉल का पालन नहीं करने पर 500 रुपए का जुर्माना लगेगा।

पॉश कॉलोनियों में कोरोना का कहर, मनोरमागंज में 16 केस
पॉश कॉलोनियों में बड़ी संख्या में कोरोना के मरीज मिल रहे हैं। देर रात 224 क्षेत्रों से मरीज सामने आए। इसमें मनोरमागंज में एक साथ 16 मरीजों में संक्रमण की पुष्टि हुई है। विजय नगर में 14, वाय एन रोड में 14, सुदामा नगर में 13, सिल्वर लेक में 12, महालक्ष्मी नगर में 11, सुखलिया और उषा नगर एक्टेंशन में 10-10 मरीज मिले। साउथ तुकोगंज में 9, स्कीम नंबर -54, खातीवाल टैंक, लसुड़िया में 8-8 मरीज मिले हैं। इसके अलावा नालंदा परिसर में 7, गुमाश्ता नगर, खजराना, इंदिरापुरी कॉलोनी, गिरधर नगर और बख्तावर राम नगर में 6-6 मरीज सामने आए हैं।

