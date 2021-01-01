पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लसूड़िया से चोरी हुई स्कार्पियो का मामला:पीड़ित बोला - यूपी में ही कहीं छिपा रखी है कार, मैंने यूपी और राजस्थान बॉर्डर के टोल के CCTV भी चेक करवा लिए

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
टोल नाके के फुटेज में दिखे स्कॉर्पियो ले जाते हुए बदमाश। - Dainik Bhaskar
टोल नाके के फुटेज में दिखे स्कॉर्पियो ले जाते हुए बदमाश।

लसूडिया के स्कीम नंबर 114 से चोरी हुई स्कॉर्पियो कार अभी उत्तर प्रदेश से बाहर नहीं हुई है। फरियादी का दावा है कि कार अभी यूपी में ही है। यदि पुलिस मदद करे तो उसे इंदौर लाया जा सकता है। फरियादी का कहना है कि उन्होंने अपने रिश्तेदारों की मदद से उत्तर प्रदेश के आसपास के बॉर्डर के टोल नाकों के सीसीटीवी दिखवाए, लेकिन स्कॉर्पियो कहीं नहीं दिखी। इसका मतलब कार अभी वहीं है। उधर, आईजी का कहना है कि इस गैंग में इंदौर लोकल के बदमाश भी हो सकते हैं, इसके लिए एक टीम लगा दी गई है।

स्कीम नंबर - 114 में रहने वाले रुचि सोया के कांट्रेक्टर मनोहर सिंह ठाकुर अपनी स्कॉर्पियो को इंदौर ही नहीं उत्तर प्रदेश, बिहार और राजस्थान में भी खोज रहे हैं। मनोहर ने अपनी पहचान से मांगलिया और शिवपुरी कोलारस टोल नाके के फुटेज निकाले। वहां उन्हें उनकी स्कॉर्पियो दिख गई, लेकिन उसके बाद स्कॉर्पियो यूपी बॉर्डर में गई, फिर उसका पता नहीं चला। मनोहर ने बताया कि उन्होंने अपनी कार के लिए उत्तर प्रदेश की बॉर्डर के कई टोल नाकों पर फुटेज दिखाए। वहां उनके दोस्त और रिश्तेदार रहते हैं। उनकी पहुंच है, इसलिए वे टोल नाकों के सीसीटीवी फुटेज देख सके।

इधर, मनोहर ने राजस्थान बॉर्डर के भी फुटेज खंगालवाए, लेकिन स्कॉर्पियो का कहीं पता नहीं चला। माना जा रहा है कि कार अभी भी उत्तर प्रदेश में है। यानी गैंग ने वहां पर जाकर कार को कहीं छुपा दिया है। उन्होंने पुलिस से गुहार लगाई है कि यदि वे मदद करें तो स्कॉर्पियो की चुराने वाली गैंग को पकड़ा जा सकता है। उधर, डीआईजी ने भी इस घटनाक्रम को गंभीरता से लिया है। उन्हाेंने बताया कि इस गैंग में लोकल इंदौर के भी लोग हो सकते हैं। या फिर आसपास के बदमाश भी हो सकते हैं, जिन्हें पता है कि स्कॉर्पियो कहां पर खड़ी होगी। उनकी तलाश के लिए भी एक टीम लगाई है। वही, लसूड़िया पुलिस को भी गंभीरता से इस मामले में जांच करने के आदेश दिए गए हैं।

यह है मामला
स्कीम 114 में रहने वाले मनोहर सिंह ने लसूड़िया थाने में शिकायत की कि वे रुचि सोया में कॉन्ट्रैक्टर के साथ सुपरवाइजर भी हैं। रविवार रात घर के सामने स्कॉर्पियो खड़ी थी। सोमवार सुबह देखा तो वह गायब थी। आसपास के सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाले। पता चला कि एक सफेद रंग की कार से आए बदमाशों ने कार को निकाला और मांगलिया टोल की तरफ चले गए। मनोहर ने बताया कि उन्होंने थाने में सूचना दी। फिर खुद ही स्कॉर्पियो खोजने लगे। इस दौरान पता चला कि बदमाश कार को शिवपुरी की तरफ ले गए। वहां उनकी लोकेशन कोलारस वाले टोल पर ट्रेस हुई। उसके बाद फरियादी आगे नहीं बढ़ सका। वे लोग बिहार के मधुबन जिले की नंबर प्लेट डालकर कार को ले गए थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंराजनाथ ने कहा- अब यह सही मायनों में ग्लोबल और डिजिटल; 82 तेजस खरीदने को औपचारिक मंजूरी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser