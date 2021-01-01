पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pratibha Pal Interview To Dainik Bhaskar; Speaks On Cleanliness Plan

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गांधी जी पुण्यतिथि स्वच्छता स्पेशल:निगम कमिश्नर की इंदौर को लेकर पूरी प्लानिंग, 5वीं बार स्वच्छता में नंबर -1 लाने के साथ ही 5 साल बाद कैसा दिखेगा इंदौर

इंदौर16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नगर निगम कमिश्नर प्रतिभा पाल ने इंदौर को लेकर अपनी तैयारी दैनिक भास्कर से शेयर की। - Dainik Bhaskar
नगर निगम कमिश्नर प्रतिभा पाल ने इंदौर को लेकर अपनी तैयारी दैनिक भास्कर से शेयर की।

आज राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी यानी बापू की 73वीं पुण्यतिथि है। 30 जनवरी 1948 के दिन नाथूराम गोडसे ने उनकी हत्या कर दी थी। बापू हमेशा स्वच्छ भारत की बात करते थे। बापू के इस विचार को इंदौर ना सिर्फ आगे बढ़ा रहा है। इंदौरी उसे अब जीने भी लगे हैं। यह पिछले चार बार से इंदौर का स्वच्छता में नंबर वन आना साफ दिखाता भी है। ऐसे में दैनिक भास्कर ने इंदौर की नगर निगम कमिश्नर प्रतिभा पाल से बात की और इंदौर के आगे की प्लानिंग के साथ ही पंच लगाने की तैयारियों के बारे में जानने की कोशिश की।

सवाल : इंदौर चार बार स्वच्छता में नंबर वन आ चुका है, 5वीं बार यह जिम्मेदारी आपके कंधों पर है, इसे कैसे ले रही हैं?
जवाब : क्योंकि इंदौर लगातार चार सालों से देश का सबसे साफ शहर बनता आया है। सर्वेक्षण का विषय नगर निगम के लिए हमेशा प्राथमिकता में है। यहां जब भी किसी काे इस प्रकार की नई जिम्मेदारी मिलती है, तो उसके जेहन में सबसे पहले यदि कोई चीज आती है, या गर्व होता है, तो यही कि इंदौर देश का सबसे साफ शहर है। निश्चित रूप से चुनौती के साथ यह गर्व का विषय भी है। हर निगम कमिश्नर इस उपलब्धि को कैरीफाॅरवर्ड ही करना चाहेगा। हमारी तैयारी भी कुछ ऐसी ही है।

सवाल : स्वच्छता में पंच लगाने के लिए इस बार क्या-क्या चुनाैतियां हैं?

जवाब : यह विषय भी बिल्कुल सही है कि यह एक चुनौती की तरह है। क्योंकि स्वच्छता बहुत ही रिलेटिव विषय है। कई बार ऐसा होता है कि जो एक चीज या एक स्वच्छता का मापदंड आपके लिए कुछ और हो सकता है। किसी अन्य व्यक्ति के लिए कुछ और। हमें हर साल कुछ नया करने का प्रयास करना होता है। हमारे सामने यह सिद्ध करने की भी चुनाैती होती है कि इंदौर क्यों सबसे साफ शहर है। हमारा सॉलिड वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट का जो सिस्टम है वो लगातार अपग्रेड हो। जो नए तरीके की तकनीकी आ रही हैं, वो वेस्ट प्रोसेसिंग में लगातार आती रहें। साथ ही साथ जितने पैरामीटर्स हैं। वो सस्टेन भी करें। जो पुरानी चीजें हम लोगों ने की हैं वो सस्टेन करते रहें। सस्टेनिबिलिटी हमेशा एक बड़ी चुनौती है। इतना बड़ा काम, इतना बड़ा शहर, लगातार स्वच्छता पर एक जैसे समय काम करता रहे, यह भी एक चुनौती है। टीम का मोटिवेशन, सस्टेनिबिलिटी, नई-नई तकनीकी का अपग्रेडेशन, इस तरह की चुनौतियां रहती हैं। लेकिन स्वच्छता के प्रति जो शहर का जज्बा है, टीम का जो कमिटमेंट है वो हमेशा हम लोगों को आगे और बेहतर करने के लिए प्रेरित करता है। जब भी स्वच्छता में कुछ नया साेचा जाता है, तो सबसे पहले इंदौर की तरफ देखा जाता है। ऐसा माना जाता है कि अगर इंदौर ने कर दिया तो संभव होगा। हम लोग हमेशा यही कोशिश करते हैं कि स्वच्छता के जो नए मापदंड हैं, उनको अपनाते जाएं और काम के जरिए उन्हें सिद्ध करते जाएं।

सवाल : नगर निगम शहर में 4-आर गार्डन (रिड्यूस, रिसाइकिल, रियूज और रिफ्यूज) बना रहा है, इसकी क्या स्थिति है और यह पंच लगाने में कितना सहायक होगा?

इंदौर ने इस बार फोर आर को गार्डन के रूप में विकसित करने का प्रयास किया है। इसका उद्देश्य लोगों को इस कॉन्सेप्ट के जरिए यह समझाना था कि वे अपने दैनिक जीवन से कचरे को डिस्कार्ड करना शुरू करें। क्योंकि कचरा हमारे घरों से शुरू होता है। फिर कहानी शुरू होती है कचरा कलेक्शन की, प्रोसेसिंग की, प्रोसेसिंग के बाद कई सारी चीजें ऐसी हैं जो प्रोसेस होती हैं। कचरे की रिसाइकिलिंग की जर्नी को समझाने के लिए नगर निगम ने इस बार दो गार्डन डेवलप किए हैं। इनमें हमारी कोशिश यह है कि जितना वेस्ट मटेरियल है, उसे रिड्यूस, रिसाइकिल, रियूज और रिफ्यूज किया जाए। जिससे गार्डन में आने वाले लोग कचरे के महत्व पर ध्यान दें। फोर आर से हमारी कोशिश कचरे को कम करने की है। यह एक महत्वपूर्ण रोल प्ले करेगा।

सवाल : नगर निगम ने इंदौर के लिए स्वच्छता के और क्या-क्या पैमाने तय किए हैं। पिछली बार इंदौर फीडबैक के अंकों के आधार पर आगे निकल गया था, सूरत कुछ ही कदम पीछे था?

लगातार अन्य शहर भी प्रयास कर रहे हैं। नंबर -1 आना एक बार आसान होता है। लेकिन नंबर वन बने रहना चुनौतीपूर्ण होता है। ऐसे में इस बार हमारा लक्ष्य है कि दो मेजर सर्टीफिकेशन को पाना है, जिसमें वाटर प्लस और सेवन स्टार रेटिंग हैं। क्योंकि देशभर में सेवन स्टार और वाटर प्लस अभी कोई भी शहर नहीं है। ऐसे में यदि हमने ये दोनों तमगे हासिल कर लिए तो हमारे जो मार्क्स हैं अन्य शहर की तुलना में बहुत ज्यादा होंगे। इसके अलावा सिटीजन फीडबैक, सिटीजन वैलिडेशन इस बाार का एक जरूरी अंक है। करीब वन थर्ड मार्क्स इसके हैं। इंदौर की जागरूक जनता और अपनी तैयारियों से हम फिर से नंबर वन का स्थान पाएंगे। इसके अलावा स्वच्छता के जो अन्य पैरामीटर्स जैसे सेनीग्रेशन हो, यूरिनल का अपग्रेडेशन हो, ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट हो, वेस्ट प्रोसेसिंग हो, हॉर्टिकल्चर वेस्ट प्रोसेसिंग हो... इससे हम अपनी तैयारियों को प्रस्तुत करेंगे, जैसा पिछले चार सालों से करते आए हैं।

सवाल : आने वाले सालों में इंदौर कैसा दिखने वाला है?
जवाब : हम यदि आने वाले इंदौर की बात करें तो हमारा तीन से पांच साल आगे का जो विजन यह है कि ऐसी बढ़ती हुई बाइब्रेंट सिटी है जो लगातार अपने लिए नए आयाम तैयार करती आई है। स्वच्छता में जिस प्रकार से हम एक ब्रांड बन चुके हैं। अब ट्रैफिक में भी इंदौर नंबर वन बने यही लक्ष्य है। हमारा अगला मास्टर प्लान ट्रैफिक पर ही फोकस है। हम कई फ्लाईओवर, मेट्रो का काम होना, मेजर रोड बनाना है। हमने इस बार सीवर ट्रैप किए हैं। नदियों को क्लीन किया है। ऐसे में उनके आसपास पौधारोपण, हरियाली को बनाए रखना, कार्बन उत्सर्जन को कम करना... इस तरीके की चीजें आने वाले समय में आगे रहेंगी। साथ ही साथ स्वास्थ्य के मेजर प्रोजेक्ट को कंप्लीट करना। हमारा मकसद आने वाला इंदौर ऐसा हो जो लोगों का ना सिर्फ रोजगार दे, स्किल का अपग्रेडेशन भी करे। जैसे स्वच्छता में लोग इंदौर की मिसाल देते हैं, वैसे ही ट्रैफिक में भी मिसाल दें। हम इसे ऐसा शहर बनाए रखेंगे जो हमेशा आगे बढ़ने के लिए तैयार रहे और लोगों को हमेशा आगे बढ़ने के लिए प्रेरित करें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के CM बोले- पाकिस्तान से हथियार भेजने के मामले बढ़े, स्लीपर सेल सक्रिय हो सकते हैं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser