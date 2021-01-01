पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भिक्षुकों को डंपर में डालकर फेंकने का मामला:IG से न्याय की गुहार, निगमकर्मियों पर दर्ज हो केस, भिक्षुक बोला- अपाहिज हूं, मेहनत कर नहीं खा सकता, इसलिए मांग कर पेट पालता हूं, क्या मैं कचरा हूं

इंदौर2 मिनट पहले
आकाश और रामू ने आईजी के समक्ष अपनी पीड़ा जाहिर की। रामू बोला - मेरी मां तो चल भी नहीं सकती। - Dainik Bhaskar
आकाश और रामू ने आईजी के समक्ष अपनी पीड़ा जाहिर की। रामू बोला - मेरी मां तो चल भी नहीं सकती।

देश के सबसे स्वच्छ शहर इंदौर में मानवता को शर्मसार करने वाला मामला सामने आने के बाद अब इसकी चारों तरफ निंदा हो रही है। शनिवार दोपहर कांग्रेस दो पीड़ितों को लेकर आईजी से मिलने पहुंचे और गरीबों काे न्याय दिलाने की मांग की। उनका कहना था कि निगमकर्मी 15 लोगों को गाड़ी में भरकर लेकर गए थे, लेकिन हमें सिर्फ चार लोग रेन बसेरा में मिले हैं। बाकी के कहां है, इस बात का भी पता किया जाए। साथ ही निगमकर्मियों पर अपहरण और हत्या की धारा में केस दर्ज हो। वहीं, भिक्षुक बोला- अपाहिज हूं, मेहनत कर नहीं खा सकता, इसलिए मांग कर पेट पालता हूं, क्या मैं कचरा हूं।

कांग्रेसियों के साथ न्याय की गुहार लगाने भिक्षुक आईजी ऑफिस आए।
कांग्रेसियों के साथ न्याय की गुहार लगाने भिक्षुक आईजी ऑफिस आए।

आईजी हरिनारायणाचारी मिश्रा से मिलने पहुंचे पीड़ित रामू ने कहा कि हम मां - बेटे भिक्षा मांग कर जीवन यापन कर रहे थे। मां अंधी है, मैं उसका सगा औलाद तो हूं नहीं। मेरी मां को तो भगवान ने पहले ही ले लिया था, पर मैंने उसे अपनी मां बनाया था। उसे दिखता भी नहीं है और चल भी नहीं पाती। कल निगम की गाड़ी आई और कहा कि इसका सामान भरो। हमारे बिस्तर और बर्तन सहित सब सामान गाड़ी में डाल लिया। हमें भी गाड़ी में बिठा लिया और शिप्रा के आगे ले गए। वहां हमें जंगल में छोड़ दिया। मैंने वहां से गुजर रहे गांव वालों को बताया तो वे निगमकर्मियों से भिड़ गए। वे बोले जहां से लेकर आए हो वहीं, ले जाकर छोड़ो।

रामू ने बताया कि हम 15 लोग थे, आधों को रास्ते में इन्होंने छोड़ दिया। इसके बाद हम तीन लोगों को रेन बसेरा में लाकर पटक दिया। निगम के 8 से 10 लोग थे, जो जबरन हमें भरकर ले गए थे। इसके पहले भी कई बार निगम ने हमारे साथ बदसलूकी की है। सुबह से हमें किसी ने चाय तक नहीं दी।

आकाश ने बताया कि मैं विकलांग हूं। दोपहर 12 बजे के करीब मधुमिलन चौराहे के पास हनुमान जी के मंदिर के पास बैठकर भिक्षा मांग रहा था। इसी दौरान निगम अधिकारी आए और कहा कि तुम यहां से भगो। दो-चार बुजुर्ग जो थे, उन्हें भी भगा दिया। मुझे कहा कि हमारे साथ चल नहीं तो तुझे भोपाल के आगे फेंक आएंगे। जैसे किसी कचरे को फेंका जाता है, वैसे ही फेंक देंगे। मुझे तो शिप्रा नहीं लेकर गए, लेकिन रेन बसेरा में जरूर छोड़ दिया था। रात में खाना-पीना नहीं दिया।

आईजी ने कहा कि मामले में जांच की जाएगी।
आईजी ने कहा कि मामले में जांच की जाएगी।

कांग्रेस विधायक संजय शुक्ला ने कहा कि ये वे लोग हैं, जिनका या तो परिवार नहीं है, या इन्हें घर से निकाल दिया गया है। ऐसे लोगों को निगम वालों ने उठाकर शहर के बाहर फेंक दिया था। गांववालों के विरोध के बाद इन्हें वापस लाया गया। हम कल से इन्हें खोज रहे थे। जब आज मिले तो पता चला कि इन्हें ना तो खाना दिया गया है और ना ही पानी। आकाश का पांव कटा है, उनके पैर से खून निकल रहा है। रामू ऐसी महिला को पाल रहा है, जिसका उससे कोई संबंध नहीं है। निगमकर्मी 15 दिन से इंदौर के भिखारियों को शहर से बाहर भेजने की कोशिश में लगे हैं।

इतनी ठंड में यदि वे मर गए होंगे तो इसकी जिम्मेदारी इन कर्मचारियों की होनी चाहिए। इन पर अपहरण और हत्या का केस दर्ज होना चाहिए। 10 लोग अभी गायब हैं, उन्हें कहा छोड़ा गया है, उनका पता नहीं है। जिन अधिकारी कर्मचारियों पर कार्रवाई हुई, उन्होंने साफ कहा कि उन्हें ऊपर से आदेश थे। ऐसे में सभी बड़े अधिकारियों पर कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए। इस घटना से देशभर में आक्रोश है। आईजी ने सख्त कार्रवाई करने को कहा है। सरकार को बड़े के बजाय छोटे पर कार्रवाई हो रही है। अब कार्रवाई के नाम पर दिखावा हो रहा है। कल मुख्यमंत्री को हम उचित कार्रवाई के लिए ज्ञापन देंगे।

रामू और उसकी मां को भी डंपर में भरकर शिप्रा ले गए थे।
रामू और उसकी मां को भी डंपर में भरकर शिप्रा ले गए थे।

कांग्रेस द्वारा डीआईजी को दिए आवेदन के अंश...
29 जनवरी को जो नगर निगम के कर्मचारियों ने शर्मनाक हरकत की है, गरीब बेघर-बुजुर्गों को घसीट - घसीट कर गाड़ियों में भरा और शहर से दूर शिप्रा गांव की सड़क पर छोड़ आए। जिनका भरण-पोषण शहर के नागरिक 10 से 50 रुपए आते - जाते में देते थे, नगर निगम के लोग झूठ बोल कर की, हम रेन बसेरा लेकर जाएंगे, वहां खाना मिलेगा, रहने को छत मिलेगी.. का झांसा देकर ऐसी जगह बेघर बेसहारा बुजुर्गों को छोड़ कर आए हैं, जहां उन्हें कोई खाना देने और पूछने वाला नहीं है। वहां लोग भूख से मर जाते। उन बुजुर्गाें की जान भी जा सकती थी। आप इन कर्मचारियों के खिलाफ जान से मारने का मुकदमा दर्ज करें। ये कृत्य राष्ट्रीय मुद्दा बन गया है। दिखावटी कार्यवाही कर अधिकारी को भोपाल लाइन अटैच कर दिया है। जिससे देशभर में शहर के प्रशासन पर सवाल उठाया जा रहा है। यह गलती करने वाले कर्मचारियों का यह कार्य अपराधिक श्रेणी में आता है। जांच कर इन्हें निर्देश देने वाले अधिकारियों पर सख्त कार्यवाही मुकदमा दर्ज करने के आदेश दें।

