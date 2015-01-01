पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंदौर में डबल मर्डर:विवाद में पुरुष ने साथी महिला का पेटीकोट से गला घोंटा और शव तालाब में फेंका, ढाई वर्षीय बेटे को भी वहीं जिंदा डुबा मारा

इंदौर11 मिनट पहले
सीसीटीवी में बच्चे के साथ नजर आई थी मृतक महिला।

17 और 18 नवंबर 20 को तालाब में मृत मिले मां और बेटे की मौत आत्महत्या नहीं, हत्या निकली। इसका खुलासा सोमवार शाम को पुलिस ने किया। मां-बेटे की हत्या उसके साथी ने ही की थी। विवाद होने पर साथी युवक ने महिला के पेटीकोट के नाड़े से उसका गला घोंटकर लाश को तालाब में फेंका था। वहीं, उसके बेटे को जिंदा ही गर्दन पकड़कर तालाब में फेंक दिया था। पुलिस ने आरोपी को हिरासत में ले लिया है।

पानी में महिला का शव देख लोगों ने पुलिस को सूचना दी थी।
यह है मामला
17 नवंबर को कनाडिया के ग्राम बिचौली मर्दाना तालाब में एक ढाई साल के बच्चे की लाश मिली थी। अगले दिन 18 नवंबर को एक अज्ञात महिला की लाश उसी तालाब से मिली थी। पुलिस जांच में पता 25 वर्षीय महिला के गले में रस्सी बंधी है। पड़ताल में पता चला कि महिला मानसिक विक्षिप्त थी और मृतक बच्चा उसका बेटा था। इनके साथ तीन अन्य लोग भी थे। लोगों ने बताया था कि इसमें से एक युवक की उम्र करीब 35 साल है। वह लंबा है और उसके बाल कम हैं। उसने लखानी टच के खाकी रंग के जूते पहने हुए थे। वहीं, करीब 35 साल की महिला, जिसका कद ठिगना था। इसके अलावा एक 8 से 10 साल का बच्चा भी था। जांच के दौरान पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी खंगाले तो महिला और उसका बच्चा इनके साथ नजर आए। पुलिस ने इनके स्कैच बनवाकर शहरभर में बांट दिए। पंपलेट देखकर एक व्यक्ति ने इनके तेजाजी नगर चौराहे पर होने की सूचना दी। इस पर पुलिस ने इन्हें पकड़कर तेजाजी नगर थाने पर बिठा दिया।

पुलिस ने इनसे पूछताछ की तो इन्होंने अपना नाम भैयालाल पिता सुन्दरलाल निवासी निवासी ग्राम महुगडा जिला गुना का होना बताया। उसने कहा कि वह अपनी पत्नी रानी और बेटा राहुल के साथ भिक्षा मांगकर जीवन-यापन करता था। उसने गुना में मिली गायत्री नाम कि अर्ध विक्षिप्त महिला और उसके ढाई साल के बच्चे को भी अपने साथ इस काम में रख लिया था। घटना वाली रात करीब 10 से 11 बजे के बीच दोनों में विवाद हो गया। इस पर भैयालाल ने महिला का गला उसी के पेटीकोट के नाडे से बांधकर घाेंट दिया। इसके बाद महिला का धर्मशाला के पास ही तालाब में फेंक दिया। वापस लौटा और उसके ढाई साल के बेटे को भी गला पकड़कर तालाब में फेंक दिया। इसके बाद वे वहां से भाग निकले।

