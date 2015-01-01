पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिस थाने में केस, वहीं रख गई चोरी का बच्चा:सुबह 6.45 से 7 बजे के बीच नकाब बांध बच्चे को कपड़े में लपेटकर आई, थाने में बच्चा रख पीछे संकरी गली से निकल गई पैदल

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
एमवाय अस्पताल में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में 15 नवंबर को कैद हुई थी महिला चोर।

एमवाय अस्पताल के प्रसुति वार्ड से रविवार को चोरी हुए बच्चे को उक्त महिला शुक्रवार सुबह संयोगितागंज थाना परिसर में कपड़े में लपेटकर छोड़ गई। पुलिस ने बच्चे को तत्काल उपचार के लिए एमवायएच पहुंचाया, जहां उसे एनआईसीयू में रखा गया है। वहीं, परिजन बच्चे को सकुशल देख भावुक हो गए। मां के भी आंसू टपक गए। कपड़ों के आधार पर मां और उसकी नानी ने बच्चे की पहचान की। कानूनी प्रक्रिया के चलते डाक्टर डीएनए के जरिए बच्चे और उसकी मां की पहचान कर रहे हैं। जिस ढंग से महिला ने बच्चे को थाने में छोड़ा है, उससे स्पष्ट है कि पांच दिन तक बच्चों को उसने काफी अच्छे से पाला और कोई चोट नहीं पहुंचने दी। महिला थाने सहित आसपास के कैमरों में तो कैद हो गई, लेकिन उसने अपना चेहरा सीसीटीवी फुटेज में कैद नहीं होने दिया। उसने अपने मुंह को अच्छे से बांध रखा था।

पुलिस की पूरी जांच उस स्कूटी पर जाकर टिक गई है, जिससे महिला आई थी।
शातिर बच्चा चोर ने बच्चे को उसी थाने पर छोड़ा है, जहां मामले को लेकर केस दर्ज किया गया। महिला को शायद यह पता था कि सुबह 6 से से 7 बजे के बीच पुलिस थाने पर ड्यूटी शिफ्ट चेंज होती है। इसलिए पुलिसकर्मियों की आवाजाही ना के बराबर होती है। इसलिए उसने बच्चे को छोड़ने के लिए सुबह का वक्त चुना। वह बच्चे को लेकर थाने के भीतर तक आई, फिर पेड़ किनारे उसे रखा और वहां से चली गई। जब झाड़ू लग रही थी तो थाने के गेट के बाहर खड़ा संत्री भी थाने में चला गया था। इसी मौके का फायदा उठाकर वह बच्चा आसानी से रखकर चली गई। पुलिस को शंका है कि बच्चे को चार दिन तक रखने के दौरान कोई तकलीफ नहीं होने दी। इसलिए या तो वह नर्सिंग से जुड़ी रही होगी। पुलिस ने एमवायएच से ड्यूटी छोड़ने वाले पुराने कर्मचारी, वार्ड बॉय, नर्स व महिला डाक्टर्स की भी जानकारी मांगी है।

संयोगितागंज टीआई राजीव त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि बच्चे को युवती ने सुबह 6.45 से 7.05 के करीब थाना परिसर में कपड़े में लपेटकर थाने के मुख्य गेट के आगे पेड़ के पास छोड़ा था। यहां यशोदा नामक सफाई कर्मी महिला ने बच्चे को कपड़े में रोता देख थाने में सिपाही को आकर जानकारी दी। इसके बाद हमने तत्काल एमवायएच अधीक्षक पी एस ठाकुर को बच्चा मिलने की जानकारी देकर अलर्ट किया और एमवायएच ले जाकर उसे एनआईसीयू में भर्ती किया। डाक्टरों ने बच्चे के सकुशल बताया है कोई चोट भी शरीर पर नहीं है।

5 दिन बाद मिले बच्चे को एमवाय में भर्ती करवाया गया है।
जीपीओ चौराहे से पैदल आई, बच्चा रख थाने के पीछे से चली गई
टीआई त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि जिस हुलिए की युवती एमवायएच में सीसीटीवी फुटेज में बच्चा ले जाते दिखी थी। ये भी उसी हुलिए व कद काठी की है। इससे स्पष्ट है कि जो उसे ले गई थी वही उसे थाने में छोड़ गई। 6.45 के करीब से 7.05 बजे के करीब महिला जीपीओ चौराहे से पैदल थाना परिसर में आई थी। यहां उस वक्त नगर निगम की सफाई कर्मचारी यशोदा थाने के परिसर की झाड़ू निकाल रही थी। वहीं थाने के गेट पर खड़े रहने वाला संत्री (सिपाही) धूल उड़ने के कारण अंदर आ गया था। इसलिए वह भी युवती को देख नहीं सका। वहीं, सफाईकर्मी महिला बच्चे के पास पहुंची तो पुलिस को जानकारी लगी। सुबह थाने पर ड्यूटी शिफ्ट बदलने का समय था इसलिए संत्री, एचसीएम और एक कांस्टेबल मौजूद थे। कोई महिला को देख नहीं सका। थाने के सीसीटीवी कैमरे में वह जरूर कैद हुई है, लेकिन चेहरा क्लीयर नहीं है। बच्चे को रखने के बाद महिला थाने के पीछे संकरी गली से पैदल पीसी सेठी (सेठ हुकुमचंद हॉस्पिटल) के वहां से जाती दिखी है। पुलिस पूरे इलाके और रूट के सीसीटीवी कैमरों के फुटेज खंगाल रही है।

5 दिन बाद बच्चे से मिलकर मां की आंखें झलक आईं।
परिजन ने किया टीआई का हार-फूल पहनाकर स्वागत
इधर, बच्चे के सकुशल मिलने पर पांच दिन से आक्रोशित होकर पुलिस को कोस रहे बच्चे के परिजन (चाचा और बुआ व अन्य रिश्तेदार) खुशी से झूम उठे। उन्होंने थाने जाकर संयोगितागंज टीआई राजीव त्रिपाठी का हारफूल माला के साथ स्वागत किया। टीआई ने स्पष्ट किया कि वे जल्द ही बच्चा ले जाने वाली महिला को भी गिरफ्तार करेंगे। अब तक पुलिस महिला की तलाश में साढ़े चार सौं से ज्यादा मेस्ट्रो वाहन की जानकारी जुटा चुकी है। महिला ने गाड़ी की नंबर प्लेट में भी काले रंग से नंबरों में हेर-फेर की है। लेकिन पुलिस को उससे जुड़े अहम सुराग मिले हैं।

