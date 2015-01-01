पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विरोध:1.60 करोड़ की लागत से वेस्ट कम्पोस्टर प्लांट का निगम ने किया भूमिपूजन, विधायक मेंदोला मंच से बोले - प्लांट नहीं यहां बने कम्युनिटी हाॅल

इंदौर18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
विधायक रमेश मेंदोला ने कहा कि प्लांट बनने से रहवासियों को कई प्रकार की परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ेगा।

प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना की आवास इकाई की वेबसाइट गुरुवार को लांच की गई। इससे योजना अंतर्गत निर्मित की गई आवासीय ईकाइयों को घर बैठे ऑन लाइन बुकिंग की जा सकेगी। इसके साथ ही 1.60 करोड़ की लागत से रिंग रोड शहीद पार्क के पास और मेघदूत में ग्रीन वेस्ट कम्पोस्टर प्लांट का भूमिपूजन भी निगम द्वारा किया गया। कार्यक्रम में नगर निगम द्वारा संपति कर, जलकर व कचरा संग्रहण वसूली कार्य में उल्लेखनीय व उत्कृष्ठ कार्य करने वालो का पुरस्कृत कर सम्मानित किया गया। कार्यक्रम के दौरान विधायक रमेश मेंदोला ने मंच से ही कहा कि इस जमीन पर वेस्ट कम्पोस्टर प्लांट लगाने की जगह कम्युनिटी हाॅल का निर्माण करवाया जाए।

नगर निगम ने शहीद पार्क के पास रिक्त पड़ी सिटी पार्क की जमीन पर ड्रम कंपोस्ट प्लांट बनाने का शिलान्यास कार्यक्रम गुरुवार को रखा। यहां कंपोस्ट प्लांट बनाए जाने का आसपास के कॉलोनीवासियों ने कड़ा विरोध किया। रहवासियों का कहना था कि यहां आस-पास के गरीब बस्तियों के परिवारों की यहां शादियां और अन्य सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम होते हैं। इसलिए इस जमीन पर कंपोस्ट प्लांट नहीं बनाया जाना चाहिए।

रहवासियों की बात रखते हुए विधायक रमेश मेंदोला ने मंच से ही कहा कि इस भूमि पर कई सालों ने शादियां होती आ रही हैं। इस क्षेत्र में 20 से 25 हजार लोग हैं। कई लोगों ने यहां पर शादी की बुकिंग कर दी है। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं कमिश्नर मैडम, सांसद और मंत्री जी से आग्रह करना चाहता हूं कि इस जमीन को सामुदायिक भवन के लिए सुरक्षित रखें। ताकि यहां के लोगों की समस्या का निराकरण हो सके। नगर निगम जो योजना लेकर आई है उसके लिए भी सामने जमीन है। पास की ग्रीन बेल्ट की जमीन पर प्रोजेक्ट चला जाए। निगम यदि यहां पर सामुदायिक भवन बना दें तो अच्छा होगा। कमिश्नर मैडम ने भी कहा है कि अन्य जगह जमीन मिली तो प्रोजेक्ट को वहां शिफ्ट कर दिया जाएगा।

कार्यक्रम में पहुंचे रहवासियों ने कहा कि यहां पर पार्क बनाया जाए। कोविड के कारण यहां की इस बार रहवासियों ने सफाई नहीं करवाई थी। बारिश खत्म होते ही रहवासी यहां की सफाई करते आ रहे हैं। प्लांट बनने से रहवासियों को परेशानी होगी। उन्होंने कहा कि यहां पर मिडिल क्लास फैमिली रहती है। यहां एक मात्र मैदान है जहां पर बच्चे खेलते हैं और हम सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम आयोजित करते हैं। हमें योजना का विरोध नहीं, जमीन के उपयोग का विरोध है।

कमिश्नर ने कहा कि प्लांट के स्थान को बदलने की मांग आई है। हम अब इस जमीन के उपयोग को देखेंगे। हम इस जमीन का उपयोग किस प्रकार से अच्छे से कर सकते हैं। रहवासियों से भी बात करेंगे। पास वाली जमीन पर शिफ्ट करने को लेकर कहा कि उस जमीन को देखने के बाद ही कुछ कहा जा सकेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंउदयपुर में रजवाड़ी थीम पर हुई शादी, ट्रेडिशनल ज्वेलरी में दिखीं कंगना - राजस्थान - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें