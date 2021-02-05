पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

'संबल' में खोजा कमाई का रास्ता:कलेक्टोरेट में खुद को अधिकारी बताकर लोन दिलाने के नाम पर 30 महिलाओं से वसूले 20-20 हजार रु., 3 महीने में मिलने थे 3 लाख 20 हजार

इंदौर43 मिनट पहले
महिलाओं का आरोप है कि रूही ने जो कामकाजी डायरी रुपए लेकर बनाई वह भी नकली है।
महिलाओं का आरोप है कि रूही ने जो कामकाजी डायरी रुपए लेकर बनाई वह भी नकली है।
  • निगम की जनसुनवाई में धोखाधड़ी का मामला आया सामने
  • महिलाओं ने कलेक्टोरेट पहुंचकर दर्ज कराई शिकायत

नगर निगम की जनसुनवाई में राज्य शासन की विभिन्न योजनाओं के नाम पर धोखाधड़ी किए जाने का मामला सामने आया है। पीड़ा लेकर निगम पहुंची एक दर्जन से ज्यादा महिलाओं का आरोप था कि उनसे संबल योजना के तहत लोन दिलाने के नाम पर एक महिला ने 20-20 हजार रुपए की ठगी की है। महिला ये बात कलेक्ट्रेट में अधिकारी बताती और कहती थी कि ये सब काम उसके ऑर्डर पर ही होते हैं। 20 हजार रुपए जमा कर दो तीन महीने में 3 लाख 20 हजार रुपए का लोन तुम्हें मिल जाएगा। इसके अलावा कामकाजी मजदूरी डायरी बनाने के नाम पर भी महिला ने 55 महिलाओं ने अवैध वसूली की है। निगम अधिकारी के साथ चंदन नगर थाने पहुंचकर महिलाओं ने धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज करवाया है।

चंदन नगर के सम्राट कॉलोनी की महिलाएं मंगलवार को निगम की जनसुनवाई में पहुंची थीं। उन्होंने बताया कि रूही नाम की महिला ने शासन की विभिन्न योजनाओं जैसे कामकाजी महिला योजना, संबल योजना समेत अन्य योजनाओं के नाम पर पैसे वसूले हैं। जैसा काम रूही उसी हिसाब से जार्च करती थी, इसलिए उसने महिलाओं से 200 रुपए से लेकर 20 हजार तक अवैध रूप से लिए हैं। महिलाओं ने रूही पर आरोप लगाते हुए अपनी पीड़ा जाहिर की और अपनी राशि वापस दिलवाए जाने की गुहार अधिकारियों से लगाई है।

रूही द्वारा दी गई डायरी।
रूही द्वारा दी गई डायरी।

पिछली जनसुनवाई में भी ऐसा ही मामला आया था

नगर निगम के अपर आयुक्त देवेंद्र सिंह ने बताया, निगम द्वारा शासन की विभिन्न योजनाओं को संचालित किया जाता है। रूही नामक महिला जो कि पहले चंदन नगर में रहती थी। अब वह खजराना क्षेत्र में रह रही है। उसने चंदन नगर की अधिकांश महिलाओं को झांसे में लेकर सरकारी लोन दिलाने के नाम पर 20-20 हजार रुपए की वसूली की है। पिछले मंगलवार को भी यह मामला आया था। शिकायत को संबंधित विभाग के डिप्टी कमिश्नर नरेंद्र शर्मा के पास भेजी गई है। 20 से 22 महिलाएं मंगलवार को भी आई थीं, जिनकी शिकायत संबंधित विभाग को भेजी गई है। वहीं, मामले में कमिश्नर प्रतिभा पाल ने थाने पर केस दर्ज करवाने को कहा है। अपराध चंदन नगर थाना क्षेत्र में हुआ है, इस कारण केस वहीं दर्ज होना है।

डिप्टी कमिश्नर नरेंद्र शर्मा के अनुसार 14 के करीब महिलाएं अपनी शिकायत लेकर जन सुनवाई में आई थीं। वे यहां से केस दर्ज करवाने थाने पहुंची थीं। महिलाओं का आरोप है कि रूही नामक महिला ने विभिन्न योजनाओं में लाभ दिलवाने के नाम पर ठगी की है। महिला ने लोन दिलाने के नाम पर भी रुपए ठगे हैं।

नगर निगम के अपर आयुक्त देवेंद्र सिंह के समक्ष शिकायत करने पहुंची महिलाएं।
नगर निगम के अपर आयुक्त देवेंद्र सिंह के समक्ष शिकायत करने पहुंची महिलाएं।

वहीं, पीड़ित शबाना का कहना है कि रूही ने हमें संबल योजना के तहत 20 हजार जमा करने पर 3 लाख 20 हजार रुपए का लोन दिलवाने काे कहा था। तीन महीने बाद भी हमें कुछ नहीं मिला। रुही खुद को कलेक्टोरेट में अधिकारी बताती थी। 30 से 40 महिलाओं के रुपए रूही डकार चुकी है। यह तो लोन की बात है। इसके अलावा अन्य योजनाओं के नाम पर भी उसने किसी से दो हजार, तो किसी से तीन हजार रुपए लिए थे। जब भी हम लोन, आधार कार्ड या अन्य योजनाओं की बात करते, तो वह कहती थी कि कलेक्टोरेट में इस प्रकार के जो भी काम हाेते हैं, वे सभी मेरे ऑर्डर पर ही होते हैं।

नेहा ने बताया कि नगर निगम की जनसुनवाई में शिकायत दर्ज करवाने गए थे। रूबी ने कामकाजी महिला कार्ड बनाया, लेकिन वह फर्जी निकला। वह खुद को अधिकारी बताती थी। हमें उसके बारे में ज्यादा जानकारी नहीं थी। 30 लोगों ने लोन के नाम पर 20-20 हजार रुपए लिए हैं। 55 कामकाजी मजदूरी डायरी बनाए थे, जिसके एवज में उसने किसी से दो, तो किसी से ढाई हजार रुपए लिए हैं।

