  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Indore
  • Indore New Coronavirus Guidelines; Collector Manish Singh On Wedding Guest Limit, Cultural And Religious Events

कोरोना की नई गाइड लाइन:इंदौर में रात 8 बजे बंद हो जाएंगे बाजार, शादी का समय रात 10 बजे तक, 250 लोग ही हो सकेंगे शामिल

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दिवाली के पहले बाजार में खरीदारी के लिए लोग जमकर पहुंचे थे। फोटो दिवाली के दौरान बर्तन बाजार का।

कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ने और रोजाना 500 से ज्यादा मरीजों के आने के बाद सोमवार दोपहर कलेक्टर मनीष सिंह ने कुछ प्रतिबंधात्मक आदेश जारी कर दिए। शादी में अब 250 लोगाें की संख्या तय कर दी गई है। शादी, बारात के लिए कोई अनुमति लेने की आवश्यकता तो नहीं है, लेकिन संबंधित थाने पर आवेदन देकर पावती लेना होगी। इसी आधार पर टेंट और कैटरिंग वाले व्यवस्था करेंगे। बारात में अधिकतम 50 लोग ही शामिल हो सकेंगे। बैंड-बाजे वालों की संख्या इनके अलावा रहेगी। रात 10 बजे तक शादी के सभी आयोजन को खत्म करना होगा। इसके बाद कैटरिंग, टेंट या आयोजकों को आने-जाने की अनुमति होगी। सभी बाजार रात 8 बजे बंद हो जाएंगे।

कलेक्टर मनीष सिंह ने कहा कि कोविड के केस में बढ़ोतरी चिंताजनक है। दिवाली के पहले जो भीड़ हुई उसका असर दिखाई दे रहा है। दिवाली और दिवाली के बाद हुए मिलन समारोह का असर 25 के बाद दिखने को मिल सकता है। अब शादी और अन्य धार्मिक आयोजन ज्यादा होंगे, इसे लेकर बैठक हुई थी। यहां मिले फीडबैक के बाद आदेश जारी किए गए हैं। सिंह के अनुसार शहर में 44 अस्पतालों में करीब 3500 कोविड आइसोलेशन बेड्स उपलब्ध हैं, जिसमें करीब 50 प्रतिशत से अधिक बेड्स में कोविड मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। होम आइसोलेशन के माध्यम से बिना लक्षण एवं हल्के लक्षण के मरीजों का इलाज घरों में रखकर प्रशासन द्वारा किया जा रहा है।

इंदौर में 3000 से ज्यादा शादियां

शहर में आगामी एक महीने में 3000 से ज्यादा शादियां होनी हैं। ऐसे में गाइड लाइन जारी होने के बाद अब आयोजकों को उस हिसाब से तैयारी करनी होगी। इंदौर होटल एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष सुमित सूरी ने बताया कि हमने प्रशासन से मांग रखी थी कि जगह के हिसाब से ही 50 प्रतिशत मेहमान बुलाए जाने की अनुमति प्रदान की जाए। या फिर 200 से 300 के करीब मेहमानों की अनुमति मिले। एसोसिएशन की तरफ से सुझाव यह दिया गया था कि आमतौर पर वैवाहिक कार्यक्रम 8 बजे से ही शुरू होते हैं तो उन्हें दो घंटे पहले शाम 6 बजे से ही शुरू करवा सकते हैं। वर्तमान में 20 दिन में लगभग 3000 शादियां हैं। इसमें से औसतन प्रतिदिन होटलों में 250 के करीब शादियां होंगी। इनके लिए शहर के 85 होटल, 150 मैरिज गार्डन की बुकिंग हो चुकी हैं। बाकी शादियां धर्मशाला, सामुदायिक भवन और कॉलोनी के गार्डन में होनी हैं।

गाइड लाइन के मुख्य बिंदू

  • सांस्कृतिक/सामाजिक और धार्मिक कार्यक्रमों में 250 लोगों को आमंत्रित कर सकेंगे, जिसके लिए अनुमति की कोई जरूरत नहीं होगी। सिर्फ थाने से पावती लेनी होगी।
  • शव यात्रा, जनाजे, उठावने में अधिकतम 50 सदस्य सम्मिलित हो सकेंगे।
  • नगर निगम क्षेत्र, महू केंटोनमेंट या नगरीय क्षेत्र में दुकानें और व्यवसायिक संस्थान रात 8 बजे से सुबह 6 बजे तक बंद रहेंगे।
  • औद्योगिक इकाइयां, अस्पताल, मेडिकल स्टोर 24 घंटे खुले रह सकते हैं।
  • उद्योगों के कर्मचारी, डॉक्टर, पैरामेडिकल स्टॉफ की आवाजाही पर रोक नहीं।
  • शादी के कार्यक्रम रात 10 बजे तक बंद हो जाएं, इसकी जिम्मेदारी आयोजनकर्ता, आयोजन स्थल मालिक, टेंट संचालक या केटरर की होगी।
  • शादी समारोह, केटरर, होटल रेस्टोरेंट आदि में काम करने वाले रात में अपने घर जा सकेंगे।
  • आवश्यक काम से जाने पर लोगों की आवाजाही पर भी कोई प्रतिबंध नहीं है।
  • कोचिंग संस्थानों में छात्र पढ़ाई से संबंधित डाउट क्लियर के लिए जा सकेंगे। यहां कोई नियमित क्लास नहीं लगेगी।
  • सभी प्रकार के माल वाहक, यात्री बस बिना किसी रोक टोक के 24 घंटे दौड़ सकेंगे। बस यात्री भी रात 10 बजे के बाद यात्रा कर सकेंगे।
  • मिलन, सम्मान समारोह, पिकनिक स्थल, फार्म हाउस पर पार्टी, शादी सालगिरह, जन्मदिन के आयोजन में 20 से अधिक लोग शामिल नहीं हो सकेंगे।
  • धरना, प्रदर्शन, रैली जुलूस, विरोध प्रदर्शन पूरी तरह से प्रतिबंधित है।
  • कोरोना के मरीज ज्यादा मिलने पर कॉलोनियों, संस्थानों को कंटेनमेंट क्षेत्र घोषित कर आवाजाही पर रोक लगा दी जाएगी।
  • मास्क नहीं पहनने पर रुपए, दुकानों या व्यावसायिक संस्थानों पर कोविड प्रोटोकॉल का पालन नहीं करने पर 500 रुपए का जुर्माना लगेगा।
