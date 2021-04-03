पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

DAVV की स्पेशल स्टूडेंट:12 की उम्र में 12वीं पास कर 13 साल में कॉलेज पहुंची तनिष्का, BA में मिला एडमिशन, बोलीं- सबसे कम उम्र में जज बनना चाहती हूं

इंदौर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तनिष्का को 12 वर्ष की उम्र में 12 वीं पास करने पर एशिया बुक ऑफ अवॉर्ड मिल चुका है। - Dainik Bhaskar
तनिष्का को 12 वर्ष की उम्र में 12 वीं पास करने पर एशिया बुक ऑफ अवॉर्ड मिल चुका है।

डीएवीवी में एक ऐसी स्पेशल छात्रा ने एडमिशन लिया है, जिसने 11 साल की उम्र में 10वीं पास कर इंडिया बुक ऑफ अवॉर्ड में अपना नाम दर्ज करवाया। अगले ही साल उसने 12 साल की उम्र में 12वीं पास कर एशिया बुक ऑफ अवार्ड का सम्मान भी अपने नाम कर लिया। यूनिवर्सिटी के तक्षशिला परिसर के स्कूल ऑफ लाइफ लांग लर्निंग में बीए में एडमिशन मिलने के साथ ही 13 साल की तनिष्का की चर्चा इंदौर ही नहीं देशभर में हो रही है।

एरोड्रम निवासी तनिष्का अपनी मां अनुभा के साथ रहती हैं। उनके पिता का कुछ समय पहले ही कोरोना से निधन हुआ है। कुलपति और उच्च शिक्षा विभाग की विशेष अनुमति से एडमिशन की प्रक्रिया नवंबर में पूरी हो गई थी, लेकिन अब यह पक्का हो गया है। तनिष्का में एक और खास बात यह है कि वह आंखों पर पट्टी बांधकर भी लिख और पढ़ सकती है। उसके इसी गुण की वजह से उसे हमेशा असामान्य छात्रा का दर्जा मिलता रहा है।

8 साल की उम्र में 5वीं पास कर ली
ढाई वर्ष की उम्र में नर्सरी से साढ़े आठ वर्ष की उम्र तक तनिष्का ने पांचवी तक पढ़ाई की। इसके बाद उसने होम स्कूलिंग शुरू की, लेकिन 11 वर्ष की उम्र में उसने विशेष परमिशन के साथ मालवा कन्या स्कूल से 10वीं का प्राइवेट फार्म जमा कर परीक्षा दी। फर्स्ट क्लास पास भी हुई। इतनी कम उम्र में 10वीं पास होने पर उसे इंडिया बुक ऑफ अवॉर्ड से सम्मानित किया गया। अगले ही साल उसने 12वीं की परीक्षा का प्राइवेट फार्म भर दिया। 12 वर्ष की उम्र में ही तनिष्का ने 12वीं पास कर ली। इस पर उसे एशिया बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड से सम्मानित किया गया। अब उसने सांसद शंकर लालवानी की विशेष मदद के बाद शासन की विशेष अनुमति के बाद डीएवीवी में एडमिशन लिया है।

कोरोना से चल बसे पिता, अब उनका सपना पूरा करना चाहती हूं
तनिष्का के पिता सुजीत का हाल ही में कोरोना से निधन हो गया। अब वह अपने पिता के सपने को पूरा कर जज बनना चाहती है। वह कहती है, इतनी कम उम्र में कॉलेज की पढ़ाई शुरू होना ही मेरी मंज़िल नहीं है। पिता के सपने को पूरा करना है। उन्होंने मुझे विशेष अनुमति दिलवाने के लिए हमेशा खूब प्रयास किया। हर जगह पहुंचकर गुहार लगाई। उनका भी सपना था कि मैं कुछ बनकर दिखाऊं। मेरा प्रयास रहेगा कि कभी भी मेरे सपने को पूरा करने में उम्र आड़े न आए। अगर मुझे बीए एलएलबी में प्रवेश मिलता है तो मैं जरूर दस गुना समय देकर पढ़ाई करूंगी। सबसे कम उम्र में जज बनकर पिता सपना पूरा करूंगी। तनिष्का की माताजी अनुभा कहती हैं अब मैं तनिष्का को बीए एलएलबी में एडमिशन दिलाने के लिए केंद्र, राज्य शासन और बीसीआई से अनुमति को लेकर प्रयास करूंगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें