इंदौर:विजयवर्गीय बोले - कमलनाथ से बड़ा अहंकारी कोई नहीं, सिंधिया गद्दार नहीं, खुद्दार हैं, सज्जन के बयान पर कहा- पागल, बुजुर्ग और बच्चों की बात पर टिप्पणी नहीं करता

इंदौर23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कैलाश विजयवर्गीय ने मीडिया से बात की।

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव कैलाश विजयवर्गीय ने एक बार फिर कमलनाथ और दिग्विजय सिंह पर निशाना साधा है। इंदौर में मीडिया से बातचीत में उन्होंने कहा कि सवा साल की कांग्रेस की सरकार सिर्फ भ्रष्टाचार और वादाखिलाफी की सरकार थी। कमलनाथ और दिग्विजय सिंह ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया को गद्दार कह रहे हैं, जबकि असल में सिंधिया तो खुद्दार हैं। गद्दार तो वे दोनों हैं।

पूर्व मंत्री सज्जन सिंह वर्मा की उन पर की गई अभद्र टिप्पणी पर विजयवर्गीय ने कहा कि मैं उनकी बातों का कोई जवाब कभी नहीं देता। वैसे भी पागल, बुजुर्ग और बच्चों की बात का जवाब नहीं देना चाहिए।विजयवर्गीय ने प्रदेश में सभी 28 सीटें जीतने का दावा किया और कहा कि मैं जहां भी गया, भाजपा की आंधी चल रही है। दिग्विजय द्वारा सिंधिया के पार्टी नहीं छोड़ने की स्थिति में प्रधानमंत्री तक बन जाने के बयान पर विजयवर्गीय ने कहा कि वे खुद इतने सीनियर होकर उपप्रधानमंत्री तक नहीं बन पाए। अब इन बातों का कोई मतलब नहीं है। सिंधिया भाजपा के साथ पूरी ताकत से काम कर रहे हैं।

विजयवर्गीय ने मीडिया से बातचीत में कमलनाथ को अहंकारी नेता बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि सत्ता पाते ही वे इतने अहंकारी हो गए कि अपने विधायकों को वक्त नहीं देते थे। अपने बराबरी के स्तर के नेता को सड़क पर उतरने की बात कहना उनका अहंकार ही था।

