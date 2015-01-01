पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सट्‌टे का खेल:युवक घर से ही 6 मोबाइल से टीवी में मैच देखते हुए लगवा रहा था आईपीएल मैच का सट्टा, राजस्थान से ले रखी थी ऑनलाइन लाइन

इंदौर20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस घर पहुंची तो परम बिस्तर पर पूरा सेटअप जमाकर दांव लगवाने में व्यस्त था।

क्राइम ब्रांच ने देर रात राजेंद्र नगर क्षेत्र में दबिश देकर एक घर से युवक को आईपीएल मैच का सट्टा खिलवाते पकड़ा। आरोपी अपने घर पर अकेले ही बैठकर 6 मोबाइल से टीवी मैं मैच देखकर हार-जीत पर दांव लगवा रहा था। इसके लिए उसने राजस्थान से ऑनलाइन लाइन ले रखी थी। पुलिस ने उसके पास से 36 हजार रुपए नकद बरामद किए हैं।

पुलिस को 6 मोबाइल, 36 हजार रुपए नकद मिले।
पुलिस को 6 मोबाइल, 36 हजार रुपए नकद मिले।

क्राइम ब्रांच को सूचना मिली थी कि राजेन्द्र नगर क्षेत्र में एक व्यक्ति अपने घर पर ही आईपीएल मैच में हार - जीत का दांव लगवा रहा है। इस पर टीम ने राजेन्द्र नगर पुलिस के साथ मिलकर मुखबिर के बताए स्थान की घेराबंदी कर एक संदिग्ध युवक को पकड़ा। गिरफ्त में आए युवक ने कर नाम 32 वर्षीय परमजीत उर्फ लक्की पिता गुरुदेव सिंह निवासी 201 शिवसागर सोसायटी राजेन्द्र नगर बताया। पूछताछ में उसने बताया कि आईपीएल लीग के समय से ही वह क्रिकेट का सट्टा चला रहा है। वह इंदौर और आस-पास के क्षेत्र को लोगों से मोबाइल के जरिए सट्टा खिलाता है। जिसकी लाइन उसने राजस्थान से ऑनलाइन ली थी। पुलिस के अनुसार सट्टे के कारोबार राजस्थान राज्य तक फैला हुआ है, जिसकी जांच की जा रही है।

युवक ने बताया कि रुपयों के लालच में उसने अपने घर से ही क्रिकेट का सट्टा चलाना शुरू कर दिया था। देर रात सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद और रॉयल चैलेंजर बेंगलोर का मैच चल रहा था, तभी टीम ने उसके यहां दबिश दी। टीम को यहां से 36000 नकद, 6 मोबाइल इसमें 2 की पैड वाले।, 1 लैपटॉप, पावर सप्लाय एक्सटेंशन, 1 हार्ड डिस्क, 2 कैल्कुलेटर, 1 हिसाब-किताब की डायरी मिली है।

