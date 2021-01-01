पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिपब्लिक डे:कांग्रेस बोली - देश का लोकतंत्र खतरे में, इसे बचाने एकजुट होने की जरूरत, भाजपा ने कहा - कोराेना के बाद आए गणतंत्र को दोगुने उत्साह से मनाएं

कांग्रेस कार्यालय में सुबह झंडावंदन किया गया, जिसमें बड़ी संख्या में महिला कार्यकर्ता भी शामिल हुईं। - Dainik Bhaskar
कांग्रेस कार्यालय में सुबह झंडावंदन किया गया, जिसमें बड़ी संख्या में महिला कार्यकर्ता भी शामिल हुईं।

गणतंत्र दिवस का जिला स्तरीय मुख्य समारोह मंगलवार को नेहरू स्टेडियम में धूमधाम से मनाया गया। जल संसाधन मंत्री तुलसीराम सिलावट ने ध्वजारोहण कर परेड की सलामी ली। इसके साथ ही भाजपा और कांग्रेस कार्यालय पर भी ध्वजारोहण हुआ। इस मौके पर जहां पूर्व मंत्री जीतू पटवारी ने कहा कि देश का लोकतंत्र खतरे में है, उसे बचाने के लिए हमें एकजुट होना होगा। वहीं, सांसद शंकर लालवानी ने कहा कि कोरोना के बाद आए इस गणतंत्र को हमें दोगुना उत्साह से मनाना है।

सांसद शंकर लालवानी ने भाजपा कार्यालय पहुंचकर गणतंत्र दिवस मनाया।
सांसद शंकर लालवानी ने भाजपा कार्यालय पहुंचकर गणतंत्र दिवस मनाया।

सांसद लालवानी ने कहा कि कोरोना के बाद यह पहला गणतंत्र दिवस है, जो नई उमंग लेकर आया है। पिछले दिनों जिस प्रकार से हम कोरोना के कारण लाॅकडाउन में थे। अब दोगुने उत्साह के साथ शहर में समाज में और देश में काम करने की प्रेरणा प्रधानमंत्री और मुख्यमंत्री के नेतृत्व में मिलेगी। इस गणतंत्र दिवस की एक और विशेषता यह है कि पूर्व लोस स्पीकर सुमित्रा महाजन को पद्म भूषण सम्मान से सम्मानित किया गया है। यह हमारे लिया गौरव की बात है।

वहीं, वरिष्ठ नेता कृष्णमुरारी मोघे ने कहा कि ताई को जो सम्मान मिला है, वह गौरव की बात है। इसके अलावा पलक मुच्छाल को भी सम्मानित किया गया है। इससे भी बड़ी बात यह है कि दूरस्थ अंचल की भूरीबाई को भी सम्मानित किया गया है। वे आदिवासी आर्ट के लिए प्रसिद्ध हैं। इन सभी ने हमें गौरांवित किया है। नगर अध्यक्ष गौरव रणदिवे ने कहा कि हमारी ताई को पद्मभूषण से नवाजा गया है। हमारी शहर की बेटी को स्वीमिंग में खेल पुरस्कार मिला है। इसलिए यह गणतंत्र हमारे लिए हर्ष और उत्साह वाला है।

पूर्व मंत्री जीतू पटवारी ध्वजारोहण कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने कांग्रेस कार्यालय पहुंचे।
पूर्व मंत्री जीतू पटवारी ध्वजारोहण कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने कांग्रेस कार्यालय पहुंचे।

कांग्रेस विधायक जीतू पटवारी बोले - लोकतंत्र खतरे में
पूर्व मंत्री जीतू पटवारी ने कहा कि हमारा लोकत्रंत सबसे बढ़ा है। अमेरिका का लोकतंत्र सबसे पुराना है, वहां हाल में जिस प्रकार की घटनाएं घटीं। उसका असर हिंदुस्तान में भी हुआ है। यह देख हमें विचार आया कि जब सबसे पुराने लोकतंत्र में इस प्रकार से आघात हो सकता है तो हमें भारत के लोकतंत्र की सुरक्षा और उसके सम्मान अपने आपको को समर्पण करने की भावना और ज्यादा जागृत करने की जरूरत है। जिस प्रकार से हिंदुस्तान में आज के हालात हैं, सरकार, प्रधानमंत्री, गृहमंत्री ने जिस प्रकार से पिछले चार साल में देश में 168 सांसदों और विधायकों की खरीद-फरोख्त की, यह लोकतंत्र के लिए घातक है। यह संविधान के लिए भी घातक है। इस संविधान का निर्माण देश की रक्षा-सुरक्षा के लिए हमारे महापुरुषों ने किया था। हमारा लोकतंत्र खतरे में है, ऐसे में हमें इसे बचाने के लिए एक साथ आना होगा।

