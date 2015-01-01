पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुक्रवार की सुखद खबर:MYH से चोरी हुआ नवजात 5 दिनों बाद मिला, थाने के पास छोड़ गए आरोपी; पुलिस ने पहुंचाया अस्पताल

इंदौर13 मिनट पहले
15 नवंबर को चोरी हुआ मासूम शुक्रवार सुबह सकुशल मिल गया।
  • 15 नवंबर को अस्पताल से की गई थी नवजात की चोरी, मामले की जांच पड़ताल में जुटी थी पुलिस

महाराजा यशवंतराव अस्पताल (MYH) से रविवार को चोरी हुआ नवजात 5 दिन बाद शुक्रवार को मिल गया। बच्चे को संयोगितागंज पुलिस थाना परिसर में आरोपी छोड़ गए। निगम के सफाई कर्मी सुबह पहुंचे और परिसर की सफाई करने लगे तो एक महिलाकर्मी ने बच्चे को देखा। बच्चे को देख महिलाकर्मी ने अन्य साथियों को बुलाया, इसके बाद पुलिस को सूचना दी गई। पुलिस ने बच्चे को MYH पहुंचा दिया है। बताया जा रहा है कि बच्चा सकुशल है। परिजन मयूर ने बताया कि पुलिस ने बच्चा मिलने की सूचना दी है। हमने अभी बच्चे को नहीं देखा है। देखने के बाद ही संतुष्टि होगी।

रविवार को शाम करीब 6 बजे कोई बच्चे को चुरा ले गया था।
इंदौर DIG हरिनारायणाचारी मिश्र ने बताया कि पुलिस ने सफेद रंग की 450 गाड़ियां चिन्हित की थी। इन गाड़ियों के मालिकों को एक-एक कर बुलाया जा रहा था। पुलिस की सख्ती के कारण उसी में से किसी आरोपी ने डर से नवजात को थाने के पास लाकर छोड़ दिया है। जानकारी मिली है कि नवजात को सुबह छह बजे के करीब छोड़ा गया है। क्योंकि थाने के जवानों के अनुसार मुंशी जब पौने 6 बजे के करीब थाने पहुंचे थे। तो वहां कोई बच्चा नहीं था। संभवत: ताक पर बैठे आरोपियों ने मौका पाकर उसे थाने के पास में छोड़ दिया। सुबह करीब 6 बजे सफाईकर्मी जब पहुंचे तो वहां पर बच्चा रखा हुआ था। पुलिस मामले में CCTV फुटेज खंगाल रही है ताकि आरोपियों की पहचान हो सके।

ऐसी है चोरी वाले दिन की कहानी

रानी पति लोकेश भियाने निवासी पंचम की फेल मालवा मिल को परिजन 15 नवंबर की रात 2 बजे प्रसव पीड़ा होने पर MY अस्पताल लेकर आए थे। सुबह 5 बजकर 5 मिनट पर रानी ने बच्चे को जन्म दिया। उसी दिन शाम 6 बजे के आसपास वार्ड नंबर 3 में एक युवती सफेद रंग के कपड़े पहने हुए नर्स के रूप में वार्ड में आई और यहां कुछ महिलाओं के पास पहुंची। सबसे पहले पूछा लड़का है या लड़की है। कुछ चेकअप किया, कुछ महिलाओं को दवाई भी दी और फिर हमारे पास पहुंची। पूछा बच्चा लड़का हुआ या लड़की। यह पूछने पर हमने कहा कि लड़का हुआ है, तो उसने चेकअप किया और कहा कि बच्चे की धड़कन कम है। इसकी जांच करवाना पड़ेगी। मेरे साथ नीचे चलो।

पीड़ित के अनुसार हमने उसे मना कर दिया, तो वह चली गई। थोड़ी देर बाद वापस आई और कहा कि मेरे साथ चलो, आप अभी तक क्यों नहीं गए, तो रानी की मां बच्चे को लेकर उनके पीछे चली गई। नीचे जाकर उसने बच्चे को गोद में ले लिया और कहा कि आप पर्ची बनवा लाओ। जैसे ही, नानी सामने पर्ची बनवाने गई, वह युवती पीछे पलटी। इधर-उधर देखा और बच्चे को लेकर पीछे वाले गेट से निकल गई। नानी पर्ची बनवाकर जब लौटी, तो युवती नहीं दिखी। खोजने के बाद परिवार वालों और एमवाय अस्पताल प्रशासन को सूचित किया।

