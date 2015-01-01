पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ड्रोन की नजर से इंदौर का नाइट कर्फ्यू:दिन में जिस राजबाड़ा पर भीड़ लगी थी, रात 10 बजे के बाद वहां सन्नाटा था

इंदौर18 मिनट पहले
रात में 10 बजे के बाद घर से निकलने पर प्रतिबंध के बाद इंदौर शहर शांत हो गया है। रात साढ़े 10 बजे ही पलासिया से रीगल की ओर जाने वाले व्यस्ततम मार्ग पर सन्नाटा पसर गया।

इंदौर में कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए सरकार ने इंदौर में भी रात 10 बजे से सुबह 6 बजे तक नाइट कर्फ्यू लगा दिया है। कोरोना की वजह से दूसरी बार इंदौर के लोगों को नाइट कर्फ्यू से गुजरना पड़ा रहा है। भास्कर की टीम ने रविवार को दिन और रात दोनों समय उन जगहों का जायजा लिया, जो शहर की पहचान हैं और जहां सबसे ज्यादा आवाजाही रहती है। हमारी टीम ने ड्रोन की नजर से सुबह और शाम के हालातों पर नजर रखी। यहां सुबह भीड़ दिखी तो रात होते ही सन्नाटा छा गया। पहली लोकेशन थी राजबाड़ा का कृष्णपुरा छत्री चौक और दूसरा 56 दुकान वाला इलाका...

56 दुकान इलाके में दोपहर में इस चहल-पहल थी।
56 दुकान इलाके में दोपहर में इस चहल-पहल थी।

56 दुकान दोपहर 2.30 बजे : खाने-पीने के लिए मशहूर 56 दुकान ने लॉकडाउन के बाद फिर से रफ्तार पकड़नी शुरू की थी कि एक बार फिर से नाइट कर्फ्यू ने ब्रेक लगा दिया। रात 11 बजे तक खुलने वाली दुकानें अब रात 9 बजे ही बंद होने लगी हैं। रविवार दोपहर जब भास्कर टीम यहां पहुंची तो खाने के शौकीनों की भीड़ नजर आई। लोग परिवारों के साथ संडे मनाने यहां पहुंचे थे। सभी के चेहरे पर मास्क थे, सिर्फ खाने-पीने के दौरान ही मास्क नीचे कर रहे थे। व्यापारियों ने भी दुकान के सामने एक आदमी खड़ा कर दिया था। जो मास्क नहीं तो एंट्री नहीं की व्यवस्था संभाल रहा था।

रात 10 बजे 56 दुकान पर सन्नाटा पसरा था।
रात 10 बजे 56 दुकान पर सन्नाटा पसरा था।

रात 10.15 बजे : रात के 10 बज चुके थे और नाइट कर्फ्यू शुरू हो चुका था। हमारी टीम एक बार फिर से 56 दुकान पहुंची तो यहां पर सन्नाटा पसरा हुआ था। गार्ड सीटी बजाते हुए गश्त में व्यस्त था। वहीं, पुलिस भी सायरन बजाते हुए घूम रही थी। यहां पर इसलिए भी जल्दी सब कुछ शांत हो गया था, क्योंकि दुकानों को बंद करने के समय को 11 बजे से घटाकर रात 9 बजे कर दिया गया है।

दोपहर 3 बजे की फोटो कृष्णपुरा छत्री चौक की है।
दोपहर 3 बजे की फोटो कृष्णपुरा छत्री चौक की है।

कृष्णपुरा छत्री चौक दोपहर 3 बजे : इंदौर का दिल राजबाड़ा शहर की पहचान होने के साथ ही इस इलाके में सभी पुराने और बड़े बाजार हैं। कृष्णपुरा छत्री चौक ऐसी जगह है जहां 24 घंटे ट्रैफिक लोड रहता है। यहां से जवाहर मार्ग, नगर निगम, राजबाड़ा, सराफा, मल्हारगंज, रीगल, रेलवे स्टेशन, बस स्टेशन, पलासिया, कलेक्ट्रेट सहित शहर के किसी भी इलाके में जा सकते हैं। सबसे ज्यादा ट्रैफिक लोड वाले इस चौराहे पर दोपहर में भास्कर टीम जब पहुंची तो यहां पर तेजी से गाड़ियां दौड़ रही थीं। लोग पैदल भी बाजार की ओर जा रहे थे। भीड़ देख ऐसा लग ही नहीं रहा था कि इंदौर में हर दिन 500 से ज्यादा केस आ रहे हैं। हालांकि सख्ती के बाद सभी के चेहरे पर मास्क जरूर लगे हुए थे। यह स्थिति रात 9 बजे तक तो ऐसे ही बनी रही, लेकिन इसके बाद धीरे-धीरे लोग कम होने लगे।

रात 10.30 बजे इक्का-दुक्का वाहन ही नजर आए।
रात 10.30 बजे इक्का-दुक्का वाहन ही नजर आए।

कृष्णपुरा छत्री चौक पर रात 10.30 बजे : रात में जब फिर से हमारी टीम नाइट कर्फ्यू का जायजा लेने पहुंची तो यहां सन्नाटा था। पुलिस तो सख्ती करते नजर नहीं आई, लेकिन लोग खुद ही घरों में थे। सभी दुकानों पर ताले थे। ठंड की वजह से गार्ड स्ट्रीट लाइट की रोशनी में कंबल में दुबके हुए बैठे दिखे। करीब आधे घंटे में यहां से इक्का-दुक्का वाहन ही निकले। ये वे लोग थे जो देरी से ड्यूटी से छूटे थे या फिर जरूरी काम से बाहर जाना पड़ा था।

