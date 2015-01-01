पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठंडी वाली रात की रिपोर्ट:एक रैन बसेरा से 50 कदम दूर दुकान के ओटलों पर एक कंबल में लिपटे थे परिवार, दूसरे का बंद का था गेट, अलाव की आंच भी थी नदारद

इंदौर15 मिनट पहले
झाबुआ टॉवर स्थित रैन बसेरा से करीब 50 कदम की दूरी पर इस प्रकार से सड़क किनारे ओटले पर सो रहे थे परिवार।

(राजीव तिवारी/हेमंत नागले) मावठा गिरने के साथ ही शहर में ठंड ने भी दस्तक दे दी है। गुरुवार को दिन का जो पारा 29 डिग्री था, वह शुक्रवार को गिरकर सीधे 19 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। दिन तो ठिठुरन के बीच बीत गया, लेकिन रात बिताना मुश्किल थी। ऐसे में सबसे ज्यादा परेशानी झेलना पड़ी उन गरीब परिवारों को जो दो जून की रोटी की व्यवस्था के लिए अपना घर छोड़कर इंदौर जैसे बड़े शहर में आते हैं। गरमी तो जैसे-तैसे खुले आसमान में बीत जाती है, लेकिन बारिश और ठंड से इनकी लड़ाई बहुत ही मुश्किलों वाली होती है। पानी बरसने के बाद शुक्रवार देर रात दैनिक भास्कर की टीम ग्राउंड पर यह जानने निकली की, क्या वाकई नगर निगम ने इनके लिए अलाव की व्यवस्था की है। साथ ही रैन बसेरा बेसहारों का कितना सहारा बना हुआ है।

रेलवे स्टेशन के पास स्थित रैन बसेरा में जरूर कुछ लोग सोते नजर आए।
इस तकिए को देख रैन बसेरे के हालत का अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है।
रात पौने 11 बजे झाबुआ टॉवर स्थित रैन बसेरा पर जब हम यह जानने पहुंचे की यह गरीबों का कितना सहारा बना हुआ है तो यहां पर पता चला कि गरीबों का यह ठिकाना अब ग्राउंड फ्लोर से थर्ड फ्लोर पर शिफ्ट हो चुका है। हम जब ऊपर पहुंचे तो एक हॉल में एक दर्जन से ज्यादा बेड लगे थे, जो करीब-करीब भरे हुए थे। हर बेड पर एक व्यक्ति सोया था। यहां तक तो सब ठीक था, लेकिन उनके बिस्तर की हालत ज्यादा बेहतर नहीं थी। कंबल में छेद तो नहीं था, लेकिन वे गंदे जरूर नजर आ रहे थे। सुपरवाइजर से पूछने पर उसने बताया कि रात में और भी कुछ लोग आ सकते हैं।

ठिठुरन के कारण नींद भी नहीं आ रही थी।
रैन बसेरा से 50 कदम की दूरी पर दुकान के शेड बने सहारा
रैन बसेरा से निकलकर जब हम बाहर आए तो इसके पास ही कुछ होटल हैं। जहां ये मजदूर दिनभर की मेहनत के बाद रात का खाना खाते हैं। इसी छज्जे के नीचे वे रात भी बिता लेते हैं। बरसते पानी के बीच रात में भी यही नजारा दिखाई दिया। कोई पतली चादर में ठिठुर रहा था तो किसी ने अपने दो से तीन बच्चों को एक ही कंबल में लिपटा रखा था। कंबल में भी सुराग होने से हवा के झोंके उन्हें ठिठुरने पर मजबूर कर रहे थे। दुकान के नीचे लेटे इन लोगों ने जब बात की तो उन्होंने कहा कि हमें नहीं पता कि रैन बसेरा क्या हाेता है। क्या वहां हमें फ्री में रहने को मिलता है। टीम ने उन्हें रैन बसेरा जाने को कहा और आगे बढ़ गई।

नवलखा बस स्टैंड पर कंबल और बोरी के सहारे रात गुजारते लोग।
यहां से निगम के उन चिन्हित स्थानों पर पहुंचे, जहां अलाव जलाने की बात कही गई गई थी। सबसे पहले रेलवे स्टेशन की छोटी लाइन वाले प्लेटफार्म की ओर हम पहुंचे, यह वही क्षेत्र है, जहां से चंद कदमों की दूरी में नया सरवटे बस स्टैंड आकार ले रहा है। रेलवे स्टेशन के साथ ही बस स्टैंड क्षेत्र में भी ना तो कहीं लकड़ी जलती दिखा, ना ही कहीं धुआं उठा। बस नजर घुमाओ तो गरीब जरूर दुकान के सामने टीन शेड के नीचे ठिठुरते नजर आए।

शहरभर में बाजार वाले एरिया में ऐसा ही नजारा दिखा।
नवलखा बस स्टैंड का नजारा भी कुछ ऐसा ही था। यहां पर भी अलाव को काफी तलाशा, लेकिन कहीं नजर नहीं आया। एक दर्जन से ज्यादा लाेग कंबल में लिपटे हुए थे, नीचे बोरी का सहारा था। पास में दो व्यक्ति प्लास्टिक और कुछ कागज के कचरे को जलाकर हाथ गरम कर रहे थे। हमने उनसे अलाव के बारे में पूछा तो उन्होंने तत्काल जवाब दिया। कहां है अलाव, पहले जरूर नगर निगम लड़की की व्यवस्था करता था। पिछले दो साल से तो यहां कुछ ऐसा नहीं दिख रहा है।

15 साल पहले मैं हरदा से काम की तलाश में इंदौर आया था। हर दिन कमाता हूं और रात में यहां आकर दुकान के नीचे सो जाता हूं। बारिश के कारण आज ठंड ज्यादा लग रही है, इसलिए कचरे की आग से खुद को बचा रहा हूं। टीम ने जब रैन बसेरा में जाकर रहने को कहा तो बोला कि वहां कुछ समय रहा, लेकिन गंदे बिस्तरों के कारण शरीर में जुएं पड़ गए थे। इसलिए अब वहां नहीं जाता। इसके बाद शहर का हृदय स्थल राजबाड़ा का भ्रमण किया गया। जहां पर भी अलाव नहीं था। बारिश के कारण रीगल ब्रिज स्थित फुटपाथ भी खाली नजर आया। यहां पर रोजाना बड़ी संख्या में मजदूर खुले में रात बिताते हैं। वे सभी अलग-अलग दुकानें के सामने दुबके सो रहे थे।

झाबुआ टॉवर स्थित रैन बसेरा में करीब एक दर्जन लोग सो रहे थे।
शहर का आधा हिस्सा घूमने के बाद हम मप्र के सबसे बड़े सरकारी अस्पताल पहुंचे। यहां पर हर दिन सैकड़ों की संख्या में गरीब परिवार खुले में रात गुजारा करते हैं। बारिश के कारण भीड़ तो ज्यादा नहीं थी, लेकिन निगम ने यहां पर जरूर अलाव के नाम पर कुछ लकड़ी के टुकड़े डाल रखे थे। आग से खुद को गरम कर रहे मुकेश ने बताया कि निगम की गाड़ी 7 से 8 के बीच आई थी और गिरते पानी के बीच यहां पर लकड़ी रखकर चली गई थी। वैसे तो यहां पर 50 से ज्यादा लोग प्रतिदिन खुले में रात बिताते हैं, आज बारिश होने से बाहर मेडिकल की दुकानों के सामने लोग सो रहे हैं।

नवलखा में अलाव की व्यवस्था नहीं होने से कचरे को ही बनाया सहारा।
अलाव खोजने के बाद टीम एक और रैन बसेरा की तलाश में निकल पड़ी। पता चला कि एक रैन बसेरा परदेशीपुरा के सुभाष नगर पानी की टंकी के सामने भी है। हम मौके पर तो पहुंच गए, लेकिन रैन बसेरा को खोजते रहे। एक गली से दूसरी गली में काफी घूमे, लेकिन रैन बसेरा नहीं मिला। यहां से गुजर रहे कुछ लोगों से जब इसके बारे में पूछा तो उन्होंने जवाब दिया, जिस गली से आप निकले हो वहीं पर पीछे ही तो है। इसके बाद हम वापस वहां गए तो रैन बसेरा दो घरों के बीच में फंसा हुआ था। गेट बंद था और शटर डाउन। स्ट्रीट लाइट में चमक रहा था तो दीवार पर लिखा हुआ रैन बसेरा। टीम को फोटो खींचता देख एक दादी हमारे पास आईं और कहा - भैय्या क्या हो गया। हमने कहा प्रेस से हैं और यह पता कर रहे हैं कि रैन बसेरा में गरीब रह रहे हैं कि नहीं। इस पर उन्होंने कहा यहां तो काफी समय हो गया कोई नहीं आया। हां रैन बसेरा में रहने वाले भैय्या अभी गेट बंदकर सोने गए हैं। घड़ी देखने पर कांटा साढ़े 12 बजे को टच कर चुका था और ठिठुरन बढ़ती जा रही थी। ऐसे में टीम वहां से अपने घर के लिए रवाना हो गई।

एमवाय अस्पताल में बस अलाव जलता दिखा।
रैन बसेरा, प्रमुख चाैराहे और अन्य स्थानों पर अलाव की व्यवस्था के दिए थे आदेश
निगम आयुक्त प्रतिभा पाल ने मौसम काे देखते हुए सभी जाेनल अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए थे कि शहर के प्रमुख चाैराहों, रैन बसेरा, सरवटे बस स्टैंड, गंगवाल बस स्टैंड, रेल्वे स्टेशन, नवलखा चाैराहा, एमवाय अस्पताल, जिला अस्पताल, महू नाका, राजबाड़ा और अन्य प्रमुख स्थानों पर ठंड से बचाव के लिए अलाव जलाने की व्यवस्था करें।

रैन बसेरा में रात गुजार रहे गरीब- मजदूर।
कमिश्नर बाेलीं - आदेश दिए थे, पहला दिन था और पानी भी गिर गया
कई जगह पर अलाव की व्यवस्था नहीं दिखाई देने के सवाल पर निगम आयुक्त प्रतिभा पाल ने कहा कि कल मावठा गिरने का पहला दिन था। इस कारण अचानक से तापमान में गिरावट आ गई थी। मैंने सभी जोन के प्रभारियों को कहा था कि उचित स्थानों पर अलाव की व्यवस्था की जाए। पहला दिन होने के कारण शायद तक कुछ जगह व्यवस्था नहीं हो पाई होगी, लेकिन निगम के सभी अधिकारियों को ठंड के हालात को देखते हुए अलर्ट पर रखा गया है।

परदेशीपुरा स्थित रैन बसेरा का मेन गेट बंद था।
भीतर वाला चैनल गेट भी बंद ही नजर आया।
