भास्कर खुलासा:मेट्रो के लिए इंदौर को हिमालय की श्रेणियों वाले भूकंप जोन-4 में रखा, 1875 करोड़ बढ़ गई लागत

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • अहमदाबाद जहां हर साल भूकंप आते हैं, उससे भी ज्यादा संवेदनशील माना इंदौर को
  • इंदौर भूकंप जोन-2 में है पर मेट्रो की डिजाइन जोन-4 के अनुसार बनाई गई हैै, टेंडर जारी होने के बाद यह शर्त जोड़ी गई

(दीपेश शर्मा) इंदौर मेट्रो में चल रही ढिलाई के बीच डिजाइन को लेकर एक बड़ा मामला सामने आया है। भास्कर पड़ताल में खुलासा हुआ है कि इंदौर मेट्रो की डिजाइन सेसमिक जोन (भूकंप जोन)- 4 के हिसाब से बनाई गई है, जबकि शहर जोन-2 में आता है। पूरे देश में ऐसा कहीं नहीं हुआ है। सेसमिक जोन-4 हिमालय की श्रेणियों और शिलांग में आता है। जोन बदलने के कारण मेट्रो की लागत 25 फीसदी बढ़ गई है। यानी 7500 करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट में 1875 करोड़ रुपए सिर्फ उसे गलत जोन में रखने के कारण खर्च हाेंगे। इसे महू-पीथमपुर तक ले जाने की योजना है, लेकिन वह भी जोन-3 में ही है।

हैरत की बात यह है कि हर साल भूकंप के हल्के झटके झेलने वाले अहमदाबाद में मेट्रो भूकंप जोन-3 के हिसाब बनाई गई है। वहां के अफसर भी आश्चर्य जता रहे हैं कि इंदौर में ऐसा भूकंप कब आया, जो प्रोजेक्ट में इतना बड़ा बदलाव किया गया। प्रोजेक्ट के 5.27 किमी के टेंडर एमपीएमआरसीएल ने जारी किए हैं। टेंडर जारी होने के बाद यह शर्त जोड़ी गई कि इंदौर जिस सेसमिक जोन में है, मेट्रो की डिजाइन इससे एक जोन बढ़ाकर की जाए। निर्माण एजेंसी दिलीप बिल्डकॉन व जनरल कंसल्टेंट के बीच ये बिंदु भी टकराव की वजह है। जनरल कंसल्टेंट ने 100 डिजाइन रोक रखी है, उसमें तकनीकी कारण भूकंप का सही जोन न होना भी बताया जा रहा है।

चौंकिए मत... यह हिमालय की श्रेणियां ही हैं मगर मेट्रो प्रोजेक्ट बनाने वाले अफसरों की नजर में इंदौर कुछ ऐसा ही है
7500 करोड़ मंजूर, 25%गलत जोन के

  • 31.55 किमी के इंदौर मेट्रो ट्रेन प्रोजेक्ट के लिए 7500 करोड़ स्वीकृत हुए हैं, लेकिन काम दो साल बाद भी गति नहीं पकड़ पाया है।
  • 4 जोन में डिजाइन होने से स्टील का उपयोग बढ़ेगा। बाकी शहरों में मेट्रो की डिजाइन सेसमिक जोन के हिसाब से ही हुई है।

1 किमी मेट्रो लाइन की लागत 90 से 100 करोड़ है, गलत जोन से 25% बढ़ गई है

अहमदाबाद-नागपुर मेट्रो के एमडी बोले मैप के हिसाब से बनती है डिजाइन
अहमदाबाद मेट्रो के एमडी एसएस राठौर के मुताबिक, यहां हर साल रेक्टर स्केल 4 तक के झटके आते हैं। शहर जोन-3 में है। मेट्रो उसी हिसाब से बना रहे हैं। नागपुर मेट्रो के एमडी ब्रजेश दीक्षित कहते हैं कि लीगल और टेक्निकली जो क्षेत्र जिस जोन में है उसी हिसाब से प्लानिंग की जाना चाहिए।

भोपाल में नहीं यह अनोखी शर्त
सीनियर आर्किटेक्ट अतुल सेठ कहते हैं कि भोपाल भी इंदौर की तरह सेसमिक जोन-2 में है। वहां मेट्रो उसी हिसाब से बनाई जा रही है। वहां एक जोन ऊपर बढ़ाने की शर्त नहीं रखी गई है। इससे वहां काम तेजी से चल रहा है। जोन बढ़ाने की शर्त गंभीर लापरवाही है। इससे इंदौर मेट्रो का खर्च बहुत बढ़ गया है।

सीधी बात- जितेंद्र दुबे, टेक्निकल डायरेक्टर, एमपीएमआरसीएल

  • यह तकनीकी मेटर है, हमने नार्म्स फॉलो किए हैं
  • इंदौर मेट्रो प्रोजेक्ट जोन-4 के हिसाब से बना रहे हैं?
  • - हां, यह सही है। वहां मेट्रो का काम जल्द शुरू भी होगा।
  • भोपाल में जोन बढ़ाने की शर्त नहीं है? इंदौर में क्यों किया?
  • - यह सब बोर्ड में तय किया है।
  • इससे लागत 25% बढ़ेगी क्या यह अनावश्यक नहीं है?
  • - इस बारे में मैं कुछ नहीं कहना चाहूंगा, यह तकनीकी मामला है।
