स्मार्ट सिटी की दौड़:स्मार्ट सिटी की रैंकिंग में इंदौर तीसरी पायदान पर

इंदौर34 मिनट पहले
स्मार्ट सिटी की रैंकिंग में इंदौर तीसरे पर

स्मार्ट सिटी की दौड़ में शामिल देश के 100 शहरों में इंदौर एक बार फिर नं. 3 के पायदान पर पहुंच गया है। इससे पहले फंड की कमी के चलते इंदौर की रैंक 5वें नंबर तक पहुंच गई थी। प्रथम स्थान पर अहमदाबाद और फिर सूरत दूसरे स्थान पर है जबकि भोपाल छठवें स्थान पर है।

शुक्रवार को शहरी एवं विकास मंत्रालय द्वारा जारी की गई रैंकिंग में इंदौर स्मार्ट सिटी 79.93 का स्कोर हासिल कर तीसरे पायदान पर पहुंच गया है। अहमदाबाद का स्कोर 83.38 और सूरत का स्कोर 80.59 है। वहीं भोपाल को 76.39 अंक मिले हैं। यह स्कोर मुख्य रूप से चार पैरामीटर के आधार पर तय किया गया है। प्रोजेक्ट पर कितना काम हुआ, सरकार से कितना फंड मिला, फंड का कितना इस्तेमाल किया गया और कंप्लायंस।

सरकार से फंड इंदौर को बाकी शहरों की तुलना में कम मिला है। इसके कारण इसी कॉलम में इंदौर के अंक सबसे कम हैं बाकी तीनों पैरामीटर में इंदौर के अंक सबसे ज्यादा हैं। स्मार्ट सिटी सीईओ अदिति गर्ग ने बताया, सरकार द्वारा 70 करोड़ का फंड और दिया जाना है। इसके बाद निश्चित ही इंदौर की रैंक और सुधरेगी।

