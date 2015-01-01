पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंदौर में सड़क हादसा:बायपास पर शार्ट कट मारने में गंवाई डाॅक्टर और साथी ने जान, दोस्त के यहां पार्टी कर खाना लेने जा रहे थे

इंदौर12 मिनट पहले
डॉ. मृणमोय गुरुवार को परिवार के पास कोलकाता जाने वाला था।

बायपास पर शार्ट कट के चक्कर में डिवाइडर के कट से बाइक निकाल रहे एक डाक्टर और उसके साथी की सड़क हादसे में मौत हो गई। दोनों को बायपास पर तेज रफ्तार में आए अज्ञात वाहन ने जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। जिसमें मौके पर ही उन्होंने दम तोड़ दिया।

कनाड़िया टीआई आर डी कानवा ने बताया कि मृतक डॉ मृणमोय (25) पिता मीणाल बिश्वास निवासी ग्राम सेमलिया चाऊ और उसके साथी विपलव (26) पिता भोजोवासी निवासी चोइथराम मंडी की बायपास सड़क हादसे में मौत हुई है। दोनों मूल रूप से पश्चिम बंगाल (कोलकाता) के रहने वाले हैं। डॉक्टर मृणमोय मंगलवार देर रात दोस्त साधन के यहां उसे दवाई देने गए थे। रात में वहीं रुककर इन्होंने पार्टी कर ली थी। उसके दोस्त ने बताया कि पार्टी के बाद रात में बाइक से दोनों रोटियां लाने के लिए बायपास स्थित ढाबे पर जा रहे थे।

रास्ते में डिवाइडर में लगे कट से शार्ट कट मारने के चक्कर में ये सड़क पार कर दूसरी तरफ आए, तो अपनी दिशा में तेज रफ्तार में गुजर रहे एक अज्ञात वाहन ने टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में दोनों ने मौके पर ही दम तोड़ दिया। बताते हैं विपलव कल अपने परिवार के पास लौटने वाला था। परिवार में उसकी पत्नी व बच्चे हैं। डॉ मृणमोय बीएचएमएस का डाक्टर है और ग्राम सेमलिया चाऊ में ही वह अपना क्लीनिक भी संचालित करता था।

