छोटे से विवाद में जान गई:गाड़ी टकराने के बाद धक्का-मुक्की में सड़क पर गिरा कार सवार, पीछे से आए डंपर ने कुचला, मौके पर मौत

इंदौर25 मिनट पहले
डंपर की चपेट में आने से सिद्धार्थ सोनी के सिर पर गंभीर चोट आई और उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।

पलासिया थाना क्षेत्र में गुरुवार को गाड़ी में टक्कर के बाद हुए विवाद में एक युवक की जान चली गई। झूमाझटकी के दौरान सड़क पर गिरने से कार चालक पीछे से आए डंपर की चपेट में आ गया और उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। पलासिया पुलिस ने प्रकरण दर्ज करते हुए मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

पुलिस ने डंपर को जब्त कर थाने पर खड़ा कर लिया है।

थाना प्रभारी संजय सिंह बैस ने बताया कि हादसा पलासिया थाना क्षेत्र के शेख हातिम चौराहे पर हुआ है। कार चालक 32 वर्षीय सिद्धार्थ पिता सतीश सोनी निवासी उत्कृष्ट विहार कॉलोनी साकेत नगर की मौत हो गई है। सोनी अपनी कार से जा रहे थे। विकास यादव भी अपनी एक्टिवा से निकल रहा था। इसी दौरान कार और एक्टिवा में टक्कर हो गई, जिसके बाद दोनों में विवाद शुरू हो गया। बहस धक्का-मुक्की तक पहुंच गई और सोनी सड़क पर गिर गए। उनके गिरते ही यहां से गुजरे डंपर का पहिया उनके ऊपर से गुजर गया। जिससे उनकी मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने एक्टिवा चालक और डंपर चालक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। डंपर को जब्त कर थाने पर खड़ा कर दिया गया है।

एक्टिवा को पीछे से मारी टक्कर

प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों का कहना है कि एक्टिवा सवार विकास आगे चल रहा था। वहीं, कार सवार सोनी पिछे से फोन पर बात करते हुए चल रहे थे। चौराहे के पास उनकी गाड़ी ने एक्टिवा को पीछे से टक्कर मार दी। इसी के बाद विवाद शुरू हुआ। हाथापाई के दौरान धक्का लगने से सोनी सड़क पर गिर गए। इसके बाद पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर पुलिस ने विकास को पकड़ लिया।

