सफाई में 5वीं बार नंबर-1 आने की कवायद:इंदौर में PPL से एक हफ्ते में ही जमा हो गया कई क्विंटल प्लास्टिक, इसे रीयूज कर चौराहों पर बनेंगे फाउंटेन और संवारी जाएंगी सड़कें

इंदौर13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पीपीएल में तेजी लाने के लिए निगम में बैठक आयोजित की गई।
  • प्लास्टिक एकत्रित करने के लिए निगम प्लास्टिक प्रीमियर लीग चला रही है
  • प्लास्टिक प्रीमियर लीग टीमें लगातार 19 जोन से प्लास्टिक जमा कर रहीं हैं

सफाई में लगातार 5वीं बार नंबर-1 आने लिए इंदौर का नेक्स्ट लेवल प्लास्टिक से मुक्ति है। इसके लिए हर स्तर पर प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। प्लास्टिक जमा करने के लिए निगम द्वारा प्लास्टिक प्रीमियर लीग (PPL) चलाई जा रही है। हफ्तेभर से ज्यादा समय में ही टनों प्लास्टिक जमा हो गया है।

अब इस प्लास्टिक से शहर के चौराहों को विकसित किया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही प्लास्टिक का उपयोग सड़कें बनाने में भी होगा। PPL में और तेजी लाई जा सके, इसे लेकर बुधवार को निगमायुक्त ने बैठक की।

शुरुआत विजय नगर चौराहे से होगी
निगमायुक्त ने बताया कि 19 जोन से प्लास्टिक जमा किया जा रहा है। आगामी सप्ताह में चौराहों पर इन्हीं प्लास्टिक के सामान को फिर से इस्तेमाल कर फाउंटेन बनाए जाएंगे। इसकी शुरुआत विजय नगर चौराहे से की जाएगी। इसके लिए जितने भी चौराहे हैं, जहां पर ट्रीटेड वाॅटर की लाइन है, वहां पर चौराहों पर ऐसे ही फाउंटेन बनाए जाएंगे।

दूसरी तरफ जो प्लास्टिक के छोटे-छोटे पाउच हैं, उनका इस्तेमाल सड़क बनाने में भी किया जाएगा। पाल के अनुसार PPL तहत जो हम घरों से प्लास्टिक एकत्रित कर रहे हैं। हमारा उद्देश्य है कि जिन भी घरों में प्लास्टिक डंप है, उसे बाहर लाया जा सके। इसे हम रि-यूज करेंगे। आने वाले समय में हम PPL में और तेजी से काम करेंगे।

निगम नाला टेपिंग का काम भी तेजी से चला रहा है।

व्यावसायिक क्षेत्रों से भी प्लास्टिक लेंगी PPL टीमें
निगमायुक्त ने बताया प्लास्टिक प्रीमियर लीग (PPL) प्रतियोगिता के तहत शहर से 19 जोन में चार टीमें प्लास्टिक संग्रहित कर रहीं हैं। इसमें प्लेट, चम्मच, कटोरी, डिब्बा, ग्लास, कप, थैलियां, डिब्बे, बोरी, खाली बाॅटल, पन्नी, कवर्स, पैकेजिंग मटेरियल भी लिया जा रहा है। यह टीमें अब सुबह 8 से 12 और शाम 4 से 8 बजे तक रहवासी क्षेत्रों के साथ ही व्यावसायिक क्षेत्रों में भी प्लास्टिक लेने के लिए जाएंगी।

डिस्प्ले बोर्ड पर रोज अपडेट होगा स्कोर कार्ड
कचरा संग्रहण के बाद टीमें GTS पर तुलाई करवा रहीँ हैं। यहां से यह प्लास्टिक प्लांट पर भेजा जा रहा है। एक टन प्लास्टिक संग्रहित करने पर 10 नंबर दिए जाते हैं। हर टीम का स्कोर कार्ड अब प्रतिदिन निगम के वैरिएबल साइन बोर्ड पर डिस्प्ले किया जाएगा। जिस टीम द्वारा ज्यादा से ज्यादा प्लास्टिक एकत्र किया जाएगा, उसको PPL ट्राॅफी से नवाजा जाएगा।

