पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गर्व का एक और पल:लंदन, माॅस्को, दुबई के साथ दुनिया के स्मार्ट शहरों की अगुवाई करेगा इंदौर

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वर्ल्ड इकोनॉमिक फोरम ने स्मार्ट शहरों को दिशा दिखाने वाले दुनिया के 36 शहर चुने
  • वर्ल्ड इकोनॉमिक फोरम ने स्मार्ट शहरों को दिशा दिखाने वाले दुनिया के 36 शहर चुने
  • देश से इंदौर के अलावा बेंगलुरू, फरीदाबाद और हैदराबाद भी

वर्ल्ड इकोनॉमिक फोरम ने इंदौर को दुनिया के स्मार्ट शहरों के लीडर के तौर पर चुना है, जो भविष्य में दुनिया के शहरों को दिशा दिखाएगा। फोरम ने ऐसे 36 शहरों की सूची बनाई है, जिसमें इंदौर के अलावा देश से बेंगलुरू, फरीदाबाद और हैदराबाद भी शामिल हैं। इन शहरों को स्मार्ट सिटी परियोजना में अग्रणी भूमिका निभाने और राेडमैप बनाने के लिए चुना गया है।

डब्ल्यूईएफ ने मंगलवार को बताया कि सूची में भारत के चार शहरों के अलावा लंदन, मॉस्को, टोरंटो, ब्रासीलिया, दुबई, मेलबर्न शामिल हैं। कुल 22 देशों के शहर हैं। ये स्मार्ट सिटी परियोजनाओं के तहत सुरक्षा प्रबंध, आधुनिक तकनीकों के इस्तेमाल आदि के मामले में अगुवाई करेंगे।

इंदौर क्यों सबसे बेहतर

  • चौथी बार स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण में प्रथम आने से इंदौर एक ब्रांड बनकर विदेश में भी चर्चित है।
  • इथोपिया के शहर बहिरडार को भी वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट इंदौर सिखाएगा।
  • देश का पहला 4 आर गार्डन यहीं है।
  • स्वच्छता के मॉडल को पर्यटन के रूप में विकसित किया।
  • वेस्ट टू जॉब के जरिए कचरे से कमाई का मॉडल इंदौर ने ही बताया।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें