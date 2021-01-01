पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यातायात व्यवस्था बदलने की कोशिश:मंत्री सिलावट ने गृहमंत्री से की इंदौर में यातायात बल बढ़ाने की मांग, कहा - थाने में जब्त वाहनों को रखने के लिए जगह नहीं, शासन यार्ड बनवाए

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
मंत्री तुलसी सिलावट ने गृहमंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा से इंदौर की ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था को लेकर बात की। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • शहर के यातायात को सुव्यवस्थित करने के लिए मंत्री सिलावट ने की गृह मंत्री से बात

इंदौर में अभी करीब 23 लाख वाहन सड़कों पर दौड़ रहे हैं। ऐसे में यातायात प्रबंधन और रोड सेफ्टी को देखते हुए शहर में यातायात बल में बढ़ोतरी के साथ-साथ नई तकनीकों का उपयोग करना बहुत जरूरी है। 50 नए आधुनिक ई-चालान डिवाइस की भी जरूरत है। जब्त वाहनों को रखने के लिए यार्ड बनाने और साइबर फोरेसिंक लैब की स्थापना भी शहर में की जाए। यह मांग जल संसाधान मंत्री तुलसीराम सिलावट ने बुधवार को गृहमंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने मुलाकात कर की। गृहमंत्री ने सिलावट को जल्द सभी मांगों को पूरा करवाए जाने का आश्वासन दिया है।

मंत्री सिलावट ने कहा कि साल 2011 में इंदौर यातायात के लिए 852 का बल स्वीकृत हुआ था, लेकिन अभी भी हमारे यहां 500 का बल ही उपलब्ध है। 2021 को देखते हुए शहर में 2831 यातायात बल की आवश्यकता है। यातायात नियंत्रण के लिए ऑटोमैटिक सिग्नल लगाए गए हैं, जिनके सिंक्रोनाइजेशन का कार्य कराया जाना प्रस्तावित है, इसका सॉफ्टवेयर भी अभी उपलब्ध कराया जाना है। अभी नियम का पालन नहीं करने वालों के खिलाफ ई-चालानी कार्रवाई की जा रही है। इस कार्रवाई में कई तरह की असुविधाएं होती हैं। ऐसे में इंदौर के लिए 50 नए आधुनिक ई-चालान डिवाइस उपलब्ध करवाएं जाएं। ई-चालान की राशि को चालक ऑनलाइन ही जमा करवा सके, ऐसी व्यवस्था भी होनी चाहिए।

जब्त वाहनों को रखने के लिए थाने में जगह नहीं रहती है, ऐसे में शासन स्तर पर एक यार्ड बनाने की जरूरत है। इसके अलावा साइबर फोरेसिंक लैब की स्थापना भी की जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि इंदौर शहर के भीड़-भाड़ और संवेदनशील इलाकों के रूप में चिन्हित किए गए 177 स्थानों पर करीब 571 सीसीटीवी कैमरे और 50 स्थानों पर एएनपीआर कैमरे लगवाने की जरूरत है।

