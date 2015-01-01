पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आग से सब खाक:भाजपा नेता के दोने-पत्तल बनाने के कारखाने और गोदाम में लगी भीषण आग, 40 हजार लीटर पानी डालकर आग पर काबू पाया

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
आग से कच्चा और तैयार माल सहित लाखाें रुपए की मशीनें जलकर राख हो गईं।

कुलकर्णी का भट्टा इलाके में देर रात दोना-पत्तल बनाने के कारखाने में भीषण आग लग गई। आग की चपेट में आने से गोदाम में रखा लाखों रुपए का माल जलकर राख हो गया। सूचना मिलते ही मौके पर पहुंचे दमकलकर्मियों ने मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया। आग जिस कारखाने में लगी वह भाजपा नेता का है। सघन बस्ती में कारखाना होने से आग बुझाने में परेशानी आई। आग बस्ती में फैलती तो बड़ा हादसा हो सकता था।

फायर ब्रिगेड कंट्रोल रूम के अनुसार रात करीब सवा 12 बजे कुलकर्णी का भट्टा इलाके में आग लगने की सूचना मिली थी। सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंचे तो यहां पूर्व पार्षद के रिश्तेदार और भाजपा नेता जीतू यादव के दोने- पत्तल के कारखाने में आग भभक रही थी। कारखाने के साथ ही यहीं पर गोदाम होने से बड़ी मात्रा में कच्चा माल सहित दोने-पत्तल और मशीनें रखी हुई थीं।

लोगों की मदद से टीम ने कुछ माल को बाहर निकाला।
लोगों की मदद से टीम ने कुछ माल को बाहर निकाला।

रात करीब 12 बजे रहवासियों ने कारखाने से धुआं उठता देखा। इस पर लोगों ने तत्परता दिखाते हुए तत्काल पुलिस और फायर ब्रिगेड को सूचना दी। तत्काल दमकलकर्मियों की टीम को फायर फाइटर वाहनों के साथ मौके पर रवाना किया गया। टीम ने आते ही चारों ओर से पानी डालकर आग को बुझाने का प्रयास किया। जब तक आग पर काबू पाया जाता यहां पर रखी मशीनें, कच्चा और तैयार माल जलकर राख हो चुका था।

फायर एसपी निगवाल ने बताया कि जिस कारखाने में आग लगी थी वह काफी तंग बस्ती में है। आग बुझाने पहुंची टीम को यहां तक पहुंचने में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। आग और धुएं के कारण रेस्क्यू में काफी परेशानी आई। टीम ने करीब 40 हजार लीटर पानी का उपयोग कर आग पर काबू पाया। उन्होंने बताया कि रहवासियों ने भी आग बुझाने में काफी मदद की।

