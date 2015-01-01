पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंदौर:लाइन सुधार और बिजलपुर का काम अधूरा होने से नहीं भर पाएंगी टंकियां, डायरेक्ट सप्लाय वाली कॉलोनियों में भी पानी नहीं आएगा

इंदौर32 मिनट पहले
एलआईजी चौराहे पर नर्मदा की लाइन बिछाने के लिए किया गया गड्‌ढा।

नर्मदा के तृतीय चरण में गाद निकालने और पंप बदलने के लिए दो दिन का शटडाउन पूरा हो गया, लेकिन शहर की लाइनें जोड़ने का कार्य जारी होने तथा बिजलपुर का कार्य अधूरा होने के कारण रविवार को होने वाली सीधी सप्लाय भी नहीं हो पाएगा।

नर्मदा प्रोजेक्ट के कार्यपालन यंत्री संजीव श्रीवास्तव ने बताया शटडाउन के कारण शनिवार को भंवरकुआं, खातीवाला टैंक, स्नेहनगर, गाड़ी अड्‌डा, पागनीसपागा, रेडियो कॉलोनी, कृषि नगर, एमवायएच, पीडब्ल्यूडी, यशवंत क्लब, तुकोगंज, कॉटन अड्‌डा, अंबेडकरनगर, सुखलिया, वीणानगर, बजरंगनगर, नंदानगर, स्कीम नं. 54, 74, 114, 78, 94, 134, 71, 140, बर्फानीधाम, सांईकृपा, लोहामंडी, राजीव आवास विहार, नानकनगर, शिवनगर, महावीर नगर, सर्वसुविधा नगर, खजराना, प्रगतिनगर, रेती मंडी, हवा बंगला, विदुरनगर, बुद्धनगर, नगीन नगर, भागीरथपुरा, अंबिकापुरी की टंकियां खाली रहीं।

इसके साथ ही गंगानगर, धर्मराज कॉलोनी, नयापुरा, मालवीयनगर, काजी की चाल, रेसकोर्स रोड, सोमनाथ की चाल, गोमा की फेल, पंचम की फेल, गोटू की चाल, एमआईजी, पालीवालनगर, विनोबानगर, बड़ी ग्वालटोली, गोयल विहार, गणेशपुरी, पलसीकर कॉलोनी, जबरन कॉलोनी, भवानीनगर, प्रिकांको काॅलोनी, सुदामानगर, चितावद कांकड़, अभिनवनगर, पवनपुरी, पालदा, सूरजनगर आदी क्षेत्रों में सप्लाय नहीं हो सका। रविवार को भी सीधा सप्लाय वाली कॉलोनियों में पानी नहीं आएगा।

