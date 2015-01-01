पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंदौर:5वें दिन अधिकतम तापमान सामान्य से 5 डिग्री कम, बादलों की आवाजाही होगी बंद, धूप निकलने के साथ ही घटेगा रात का पारा

इंदौर7 मिनट पहले
बुधवार की सुबह कोहरे के साथ हुई। हालांकि 10 बजे बाद सूर्यदेव बादलों की ओट से बाहर आते नजर आए।

मंगलवार को भी अधिकतम तापमान सामान्य से 5 डिग्री कम होकर 22.2 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड किया गया। बादल छंटने के साथ ही न्यूनतम तापमान में भी कमी आई है। सोमवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 15.6 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ था, जो मंगलवार रात घटकर 14.6 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। मंगलवार को दिनभर बादल छाए रहे, लेकिन बारिश नहीं हुई। बुधवार से बादल छंटने शुरू हो गए हैं। अब नीला आसमान तो नजर आएगा ही, धूप भी निकलेगी। इसी के साथ रात के तापमान में गिरावट भी शुरू हो जाएगी।

बुधवार की सुबह हल्के कोहरे, बादल के साथ हुई। 10 बजते-बजते सूर्य देव बादलों की आड़ से ही निहारते नजर आए। बता दें कि 11 दिसंबर से ही बादल छाए हुए थे। पहले दिन तो बारिश और हवा के कारण दिन का पारा 19 डिग्री तक चला गया था, जो सामान्य से 9 डिग्री तक कम था। इन छह दिनों में कुल 10 मिमी पानी भी गिरा है। इसे मिलाकर अक्टूबर से अब तक 2 इंच से अधिक बारिश रिकॉर्ड हुई है।

दिसंबर के 15 दिनों में अधिकतम और न्यूनतम पारा (डिग्री सेल्सियस में)

तारीखअधिकतमन्यूनतम
1 दिसंबर29.012.7
2 दिसंबर28.011.2
3 दिसंबर29.912.6
4 दिसंबर31.213.8
5 दिसंबर31.614.4
6 दिसंबर30.614.7
7 दिसंबर30.215.0
8 दिसंबर31.014.5
9 दिसंबर31.016.0
10 दिसंबर19.016.8
11 दिसंबर19.416.4
12 दिसंबर22.416.0
13 दिसंबर22.317.2
14 दिसंबर22.415.6
15 दिसंबर22.214.6
